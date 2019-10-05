Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOURBON Corporation    GBB   FR0004548873

BOURBON CORPORATION

(GBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2019 | 03:52am EDT
October 05, 2019 9:30 AM

Search operations carried out since September 26 by the CROSS French West Indies-Guyana and the French Navy have enabled to find three survivors of the Bourbon Rhode shipwreck, as well as the bodies of four of our seafarers. Seven other crewmembers are still missing.

Several vessels have continued to survey the search area today, with no results for the past 4 days. The CROSS has decided to make the search operation evolve. It will regularly disseminate messages to vessels in the shipwreck zone and ask them to carry out adapted watch.

'BOURBON and all its employees are in mourning today and I would like to reiterate our sincere condolences and our full support to the families and loved ones of the victims. We are working in close cooperation with the various stakeholders to understand the facts and circumstances of this tragedy. Finally, we thank the entire maritime community for its many signs of solidarity, so precious in these difficult times. I would like to reiterate our heartfelt thanks to the CROSS teams, the crews of the French Navy and the commercial vessels involved in search operations,' BOURBON Corporation CEO Gael Bodénès declared.

Disclaimer

Bourbon SA published this content on 05 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2019 07:51:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOURBON CORPORATION
03:52aBOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
03:35aBOURBON : Press release - Update on the research operations of the Bourbon Rhode..
AQ
10/02BOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
10/02BOURBON : Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode c..
AQ
09/30BOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
09/30BOURBON : Press release - Update on the research operations of the Bourbon Rhode..
GL
09/30BOURBON : Update on search operations for Bourbon Rhode
PU
09/29BOURBON : Press release - Update on search operations for Bourbon Rhode
GL
09/28BOURBON : Update on search operations for Bourbon Rhode
PU
09/28BOURBON : Press Release - Update on the research operations of the Bourbon Rhode
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 680 M
EBIT 2019 -246 M
Net income 2019 -349 M
Debt 2019 2 016 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,83x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
EV / Sales2019 3,40x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 300 M
Chart BOURBON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BOURBON Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURBON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,76  €
Last Close Price 3,88  €
Spread / Highest target -46,4%
Spread / Average Target -54,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gaël Bodénès Chief Executive Officer
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Executive Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Christian Lefèvre Director
Mahmud Bamanga Tukur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOURBON CORPORATION13.12%321
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED9.19%4 563
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING10.00%3 334
SUBSEA 76.79%3 084
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY5.56%2 991
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 490
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group