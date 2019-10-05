BOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew

October 05, 2019 9:30 AM

Search operations carried out since September 26 by the CROSS French West Indies-Guyana and the French Navy have enabled to find three survivors of the Bourbon Rhode shipwreck, as well as the bodies of four of our seafarers. Seven other crewmembers are still missing.

Several vessels have continued to survey the search area today, with no results for the past 4 days. The CROSS has decided to make the search operation evolve. It will regularly disseminate messages to vessels in the shipwreck zone and ask them to carry out adapted watch.

'BOURBON and all its employees are in mourning today and I would like to reiterate our sincere condolences and our full support to the families and loved ones of the victims. We are working in close cooperation with the various stakeholders to understand the facts and circumstances of this tragedy. Finally, we thank the entire maritime community for its many signs of solidarity, so precious in these difficult times. I would like to reiterate our heartfelt thanks to the CROSS teams, the crews of the French Navy and the commercial vessels involved in search operations,' BOURBON Corporation CEO Gael Bodénès declared.