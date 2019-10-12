Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOURBON Corporation    GBB   FR0004548873

BOURBON CORPORATION

(GBB)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BOURBON : Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2019 | 04:21am EDT
October 12, 2019 9:00 AM

Following the report of a possible distress flare on the night of Sunday 6 to Monday October 7, the CROSS French West Indies-Guyana (Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue) dispatched 4 ships to search the area, with the support of an overflight by the US Coast Guards aircraft. Over the past week, search has been intense and extensive to try to detect a sign after on the one hand, the report of this potential distress flare and on the other hand, the satellite photo obtained from the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA). These new searches have unfortunately been unsuccessful.

As a whole, search operations have not found any trace of life or life rafts for more than 10 days now despite measures of exceptional magnitude.

As a reminder, search and rescue operations have been going on for 16 days, with the sinking of the ship taking place on September 26 as it faced hurricane Lorenzo. As decided by the CROSS, search operations are no suspended and won't stop on a specific date. But they are entering a new phase of active monitoring during which the CROSS will mobilize all vessel transiting in the area to implement an adapted monitoring.

'Our priority is to provide families and relatives of the BOURBON Rhode crew with all possible support under these tragic circumstances. On behalf of all the employees and in particular all those who work tirelessly within the BOURBON crisis cells, I want to reiterate how much our thoughts are with the families of the missing seafarers,' BOURBON CEO Gaël Bodénès declared.

Disclaimer

Bourbon SA published this content on 12 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 08:20:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOURBON CORPORATION
04:21aBOURBON : Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
03:00aBOURBON : Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode c..
GL
10/11BOURBON : Availability of the 1st Half 2019 financial report
AQ
10/09UPDATE ABOUT BOURBON CORPORATION REO : Submission of a takeover offer to Court A..
PU
10/09BOURBON : Press release - Update about BOURBON Corporation reorganization procee..
GL
10/09BOURBON : Press release - Update about BOURBON Corporation reorganization procee..
GL
10/08BOURBON : Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
10/08BOURBON : Press release - Update on the research operations fo the Bourbon Rhode..
GL
10/07BOURBON : Update on the search operations for the Bourbon Rhode crew
PU
10/07BOURBON : Press release - Update on the search operations of the Bourbon Rhode c..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 710 M
EBIT 2019 -268 M
Net income 2019 -380 M
Debt 2019 1 483 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,69x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,97x
EV / Sales2019 2,49x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 284 M
Chart BOURBON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BOURBON Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOURBON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,76  €
Last Close Price 3,68  €
Spread / Highest target -43,4%
Spread / Average Target -52,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gaël Bodénès Chief Executive Officer
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Executive Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Christian Lefèvre Director
Mahmud Bamanga Tukur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOURBON CORPORATION7.14%314
WORLEYPARSONS LIMITED8.67%4 530
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING16.53%3 680
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY12.02%3 117
SUBSEA 76.55%3 003
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BHD--.--%1 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group