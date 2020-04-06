Governance: Four new members appointed to the Société Phocéenne de Participations Supervisory Board

April 06, 2020 10:00 AM

The Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP)*, new controlling shareholder of BOURBON group since January 9, 2020, has strengthened its Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr. Jean Peyrelevade. Four new members, renowned industry figures, have been appointed to the Supervisory Board:

Mr. Carsten PLOUGMANN ANDERSEN, former Vice-President of Maersk group and Maersk Supply Service CEO from 2004 to 2015;

Mr. Jean CAHUZAC, CEO and Executive director of Subsea 7 from 2008 until December 2019, with 41 years of experience in the industry (Schlumberger, Transocean);

Mr. Yves-Louis DARRICARRERE, a member of Total's Executive Committee in 2003 who became head of Exploration & Production in 2006. He had joined Lazard as senior advisor in 2015;

Mrs. Florence WEINGARTEN, Chief counsel of Transdev, a subsidiary of Caisse des dépôts since 2015, previously in charge of antitrust and regulatory at GDF Suez (now Engie).

For the record, the other four members are:

Mr. Jean PEYRELEVADE, former Chairman and CEO of several major French financial institutions (including Suez, UAP, Crédit Lyonnais);

Mr. Olivier DUBOIS, Director and Deputy Managing Director of SPIE until 2002, a member of Technip's Executive Committee in 2002, he was Group Finance & Control Managing Director until 2008, then CFO of several companies, including CMA CGM before joining Elior Group in 2013 as CFO and member of the group's executive committee until 2018;

Crédit Mutuel Equity, whose permanent representative is Mrs. Christine DUBUS, Executive Director of Crédit Mutuel Equity, Managing Director of CIC Conseil. A chartered accountant and auditor, Mrs. Christine DUBUS was previously a partner at Mazars for more than 20 years and responsible for the development of activities with medium-sized companies (ETIs);

Mr. Laurent TRECA, former head of strategy and development at BNP, then BNP Paribas; he was since 2003 Chairman of Arval.

'A major health crisis, the coronavirus outbreak is a new ordeal for the oil field service sector at a time when the economy as a whole is being hit. The new talents joining the Supervisory Board of the SPP are all assets as the BOURBON group is resolutely committed to its recovery, preservation of its operational continuity and the deployment of its strategic plan,'Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jean Peyrelevade emphasized.



Gaël Bodénès, Chairman of BOURBON Maritime, adds: 'The confidence of the Board and the remarkable expertise of its members are key for BOURBON, which is facing major challenges. In the face of this global pandemic, I would also like to pay tribute to the extraordinary determination and professionalism of the teams serving our clients every day and providing them with the best support to meet the challenges of this health crisis and its economic impact.'



* The Société Phocéenne de Participation is owned by BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile de France, Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR (formerly CM-CIC Investissement SCR), Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale. These establishments are members of the 'Enlarged Working Group,' lenders of Bourbon representing 75% of Bourbon's debt and including ICBC Leasing.