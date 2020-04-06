Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  BOURBON Corporation    GBB   FR0004548873

BOURBON CORPORATION

(GBB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Governance: Four new members appointed to the Société Phocéenne de Participations Supervisory Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 04:06am EDT
April 06, 2020 10:00 AM

The Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP)*, new controlling shareholder of BOURBON group since January 9, 2020, has strengthened its Supervisory Board, chaired by Mr. Jean Peyrelevade. Four new members, renowned industry figures, have been appointed to the Supervisory Board:

  • Mr. Carsten PLOUGMANN ANDERSEN, former Vice-President of Maersk group and Maersk Supply Service CEO from 2004 to 2015;
  • Mr. Jean CAHUZAC, CEO and Executive director of Subsea 7 from 2008 until December 2019, with 41 years of experience in the industry (Schlumberger, Transocean);
  • Mr. Yves-Louis DARRICARRERE, a member of Total's Executive Committee in 2003 who became head of Exploration & Production in 2006. He had joined Lazard as senior advisor in 2015;
  • Mrs. Florence WEINGARTEN, Chief counsel of Transdev, a subsidiary of Caisse des dépôts since 2015, previously in charge of antitrust and regulatory at GDF Suez (now Engie).

For the record, the other four members are:

  • Mr. Jean PEYRELEVADE, former Chairman and CEO of several major French financial institutions (including Suez, UAP, Crédit Lyonnais);
  • Mr. Olivier DUBOIS, Director and Deputy Managing Director of SPIE until 2002, a member of Technip's Executive Committee in 2002, he was Group Finance & Control Managing Director until 2008, then CFO of several companies, including CMA CGM before joining Elior Group in 2013 as CFO and member of the group's executive committee until 2018;
  • Crédit Mutuel Equity, whose permanent representative is Mrs. Christine DUBUS, Executive Director of Crédit Mutuel Equity, Managing Director of CIC Conseil. A chartered accountant and auditor, Mrs. Christine DUBUS was previously a partner at Mazars for more than 20 years and responsible for the development of activities with medium-sized companies (ETIs);
  • Mr. Laurent TRECA, former head of strategy and development at BNP, then BNP Paribas; he was since 2003 Chairman of Arval.

'A major health crisis, the coronavirus outbreak is a new ordeal for the oil field service sector at a time when the economy as a whole is being hit. The new talents joining the Supervisory Board of the SPP are all assets as the BOURBON group is resolutely committed to its recovery, preservation of its operational continuity and the deployment of its strategic plan,'Chairman of the Supervisory Board Jean Peyrelevade emphasized.

Gaël Bodénès, Chairman of BOURBON Maritime, adds: 'The confidence of the Board and the remarkable expertise of its members are key for BOURBON, which is facing major challenges. In the face of this global pandemic, I would also like to pay tribute to the extraordinary determination and professionalism of the teams serving our clients every day and providing them with the best support to meet the challenges of this health crisis and its economic impact.'

* The Société Phocéenne de Participation is owned by BNP Paribas, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel Alpes Provence, Caisse Régionale de Crédit Agricole Mutuel de Paris et d'Ile de France, Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR (formerly CM-CIC Investissement SCR), Crédit Lyonnais, Natixis and Société Générale. These establishments are members of the 'Enlarged Working Group,' lenders of Bourbon representing 75% of Bourbon's debt and including ICBC Leasing.

Disclaimer

Bourbon SA published this content on 06 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2020 08:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOURBON CORPORATION
04:06aGOVERNANCE : Four new members appointed to the Société Phocéenne de Participatio..
PU
02/11BOURBON CORPORATION : Postponement of the decision on the future of BOURBON Corp..
GL
01/31BOURBON : Results of the 2nd Half of 2019 of Transactions Effected by the Liquid..
GL
01/31BOURBON : Results of the 1st Half of 2019 of Transactions effected by the Liquid..
GL
01/31BOURBON CORPORATION : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting ..
CO
01/20BOURBON COPORATION : Postponement of the decision on the future of BOURBON Corpo..
GL
01/10BOURBON CORPORATION ¨PRESS RELEASE : Sale of BOURBON Corporation's assets to SPP
GL
01/10BOURBON : Half-year report of liquidity contract with CIC
GL
01/07BOURBON : Change in the governance of BOURBON Corporation
PU
01/07BOURBON PRESS RELEASE : Change in the governance of BOURBON Corporation
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 710 M
EBIT 2019 -238 M
Net income 2019 -293 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 284 M
Chart BOURBON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
BOURBON Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,60  €
Last Close Price 3,68  €
Spread / Highest target -45,6%
Spread / Average Target -56,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques d'Armand de Chateauvieux Executive Chairman
Thierry Hochoa Chief Financial Officer
Chateauvieux d'Armand de Chateauvieux Director
Christian Lefèvre Director
Mahmud Bamanga Tukur Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOURBON CORPORATION0.00%312
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD0.00%3 053
WORLEY LIMITED0.00%1 967
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-45.69%1 415
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-47.96%1 312
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS5.63%1 074
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group