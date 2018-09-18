Boussard and Gavaudan : BGHL August 2018 Monthly statement

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Total value of the investments of BGHL based on the final NAV for the Euro & Sterling ordinary shares1 €674 million as of 31 August, 2018 NAV per share Euro ordinary share Sterling ordinary share €22.9451 £20.3969 BGHL's portfolio The proceeds of the initial and secondary public offerings have been invested into the Sark Fund (net of a certain amount retained by BGHL for working capital requirements and other requirements). Since 1 November 2010, BGHL is invested into the BG Fund (formerly known as Boussard & Gavaudan Fund). In addition to having substantially 100% of its assets under management invested into the BG Fund, BGHL has other investments.

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Shares issued 28,758,219 632,590 Shares held in treasury - - Shares outstanding 28, 758,219 632,590

A. BG FUND

Note that trade examples detailed in each strategy below are among the best and worst performances of the month.

COMMENTARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

European markets were down in August, with the Eurostoxx 50© down -3.8% for the month. VStoxx© finished the month at 15.6%, up from 12.6% and iTraxx Crossover (S29) © ended August at 300bps (18bps wider).

Against this backdrop, BG Fund USD A share class returned +52bps this month, primarily driven by trading.

Volatility Strategies

Mandatory convertible bond arbitrage

Mandatory convertible bonds contributed positively this month, primarily due to our main positions trading generally higher.

1 The total value of the investments of BGHL is based on the final NAV for the euro and sterling shares and the currency exchange rate for the Sterling vs. Euro.

Convertible bond arbitrage

Convertible bond contribution (excl. mandatories) to the performance of the fund was negative in a context of unusually limited activity, even taking into account the summer season. The size of the convertible book is now very limited, having been reduced significantly in the past few months. There was no primary market issuance this month.

Volatility Trading

Volatility trading posted negatively this month.

Volatility moves over August were fairly heterogeneous across markets.

On US equities, we experienced low realised volatility (S&P500© 1-month realised vol 7%) which was offset in our p&l by our fixed strike volatility increasing with the market rally. We took profit on our US equity long vega but kept our substantial short delta which cost us over the remainder of the month.

Realised volatility was a bit more significant (Eurostoxx50 1-month vol at 13.6%) meaning time decay costs were muted. However, we also saw a negative move on volatilities around the 1-year horizon, likely exacerbated by a lack of liquidity, as European equities did not experience the same rally as in the US. We have taken this opportunity to substantially increase our long positions on Eurostoxx 50© vega.

In FX markets, implied and realised volatilities finally picked up, led by emerging market currencies and also by Sterling. We have subsequently taken profit on our emerging market exposures and also reduced our Sterling positions.

Equity strategies

August was another negative month for our equity portfolio which finished the month negatively. The underperformance came mainly from our fundamental investments while special situations and risk arbitrage strategies continued to perform well. The underperformance of our fundamental investments reflects the continued trend of value underperforming momentum.

Even though the market was under pressure from emerging market concerns, volatility remained relatively muted and we were not able to fully benefit from our long gamma profile. We intend to maintain our gamma profile going into the autumn where we see a number of catalysts that could drive market volatility; midterm US elections, the Italian budget and potential for more negative newsflow from emerging markets.

The financials book continued to struggle in August as geopolitical tensions prompted a very sharp sell-off in the Eurostoxx© banks (SX7E©), down -11% in the month and now over -20% YTD. This was the worst August for Eurozone banks vs. the market since 1998 (Russia default/LTCM), including 2008 (month prior to Lehman default) and 2011 (height of the Eurozone crisis), with SX7E underperforming the market by over 7%. Our positions were most impacted on trades exposed to Turkey and Italy.

The portfolio also suffered from positions in Telecoms as, alongside financials, the sector was one of the worst performers in August, underperforming the Eurostoxx 50© by 5%. Disappointingly the Telco book had a negative performance despite being fully hedged within the sector, and with names with significant exposure to emerging market. Despite this pressure we maintain conviction in current positioning.

An idiosyncratic impact came from our position on Atos which performed poorly as the stock dropped following an analyst downgrade in the middle of the month.

Credit strategies

Capital Structure Arbitrage

Capital Structure arbitrage was flat this month. Overall both asset classes evolved slightly negatively with high correlation in a very quiet environment. There were no changes in our portfolio, with the only notable story about the Rallye/Casino complex. Renewed worries emerged about the sustainability of their high debt position however there was nothing specifically new in the story itself. Negative sentiment was mainly created by sell side analysts who highlighted their recurrent concerns in new publications and, in very poor summer liquidity, this immediately translated into significant spread widening and a drop in the equity. We managed to trade around the existing position and slightly grew our exposure.

Credit long / short

Credit long / short contribution was marginally positive in August. Credit markets were stable this month and evolved in a narrow range in response to the macroeconomic news flows (trade war dynamics, emerging markets, Italy). Outside of a few specific situations or names exposed to the key macro themes, flows were very limited in Europe because of the summer holiday season. Primary markets saw some activity and re-opened towards the end of the month, mainly through investment grade corporate and senior financials bond issuance. German banks were particularly active, issuing their inaugural senior preferred bonds. These bonds are particularly interesting for Deutsche Bank as a new tool to further reduce their funding costs.

We remained cautious overall, while monitoring for relative value dislocations and potential idiosyncratic opportunities that could emerge.

Credit special situations

Credit special situations contribution was marginally positive this month with CGG stock being the main contributor. Q2 results published beginning of August confirmed the improved market conditions and outlook for the seismic exploration market. The company reported gradual positive momentum across its businesses and reaffirmed 2018 guidance.

Trading

Trading contributed positively this month with all strategies performing very well (quantitative equity trading, systematic trend following and trading using artificial intelligence).

B. DIRECT INVESTMENTS OTHER THAN BG FUND

On top of its investment in BG Fund, BGHL has other investments. As of 31 August 2018, the net asset value of these investments represents about 1% of the net asset value of BGHL.

Rasaland Investors ("RLI")

RLI is a Malta-based holding company structured as a private equity fund in terms of fees and organisation and managed by BK Partners. RLI is dedicated to investing in land, hotels and high-end resort developments in Mexico.

RLI main asset is a majority interest in ACTUR its private subsidiary. ACTUR's other shareholders are Mexican public institutions. ACTUR owns land developing assets (Mandarina and Xala projects) and a minority interest in the publicly-traded company RLH Properties (ticker: RLHA:MM). RLH Properties owns majority interests in the Four Seasons hotel in Mexico City and in four hotels in Cancun (Fairmont hotel, Rosewood hotel, Banyan Tree and the Hyatt Andaz hotels and the Camaleon PGA Golf Course) and RLH Properties owns land lots in the Mandarina area on which the One & Only hotel and the Rosewood hotel are being developed.

Based on recent indications that BGHL would only be able to exit at a material discount to RLI's NAV, BGHL decided to mark down the position by -50% in May 2017. The position is valued at 50% of the NAV calculated by RLI's administrator.

In July 2017, BGHL purchased 9,075,135 shares of Rasaland. BGHL currently holds 19,075,103 shares which represents approximately 10.1% of the share capital of RLI.

C. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

TRANSACTION IN THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES

Please note that transactions in the Company's securities that have been performed by officers, directors and persons referred to in the section 5:60 of the Financial Supervision Act ("Wft") are reported:

• directly on the AFM website: www.afm.nl (professionals > registers > notifications > insider-transactions 5:60 wft);

• on the Company's website through a link to the AFM notification: www.bgholdingltd.com (Investment Manager > Regulatory information).

Transactions in the Company's own securities are also reported on:

• the AFM website: www.afm.nl (professionals > registers > notifications > price-sensitive press releases);

• the Company's website: www.bgholdingltd.com (Investor Relations > Financial announcements).

BGIM'S AUM

As of 1 September 2018, BG Fund assets under management are €2.94bn.

E. Boussard & E. Gavaudan

