Boussard and Gavaudan : BGHL September 2018 Monthly statement

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

A closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 45582

SEPTEMBER 2018 STATEMENT

Total value of the investments of BGHL based on the final NAV for the Euro & Sterling ordinary shares1 €678 million as of 28 September, 2018 NAV per share Euro ordinary share Sterling ordinary share €23.0573 £20.5156 BGHL's portfolio The proceeds of the initial and secondary public offerings have been invested into the Sark Fund (net of a certain amount retained by BGHL for working capital requirements and other requirements). Since 1 November 2010, BGHL is invested into the BG Fund (formerly known as Boussard & Gavaudan Fund). In addition to having substantially 100% of its assets under management invested into the BG Fund, BGHL has other investments.

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Shares issued 28,758,219 632,590 Shares held in treasury - - Shares outstanding 28, 758,219 632,590

A. BG FUND

Note that trade examples detailed in each strategy below are among the best and worst performances of the month.



COMMENTARY AND HIGHLIGHTS

European markets were almost flat in September, with the Eurostoxx 50© up +0.2% for the month. VStoxx© finished the month at 14.8%, down from 15.6%, and iTraxx Crossover (S29) © ended September at 280bps (20bps tighter).

Against this backdrop, BG Fund USD A share class returned +62bps this month, primarily driven by equity strategies.

Volatility Strategies

Mandatory convertible bond arbitrage

Mandatory convertible bonds contributed positively this month, primarily due to our main positions trading higher.

1 The total value of the investments of BGHL is based on the final NAV for the euro and sterling shares and the currency exchange rate for the Sterling vs. Euro.

Convertible bond arbitrage

Convertible bond contribution (excl. mandatories) to the performance of the fund was flat in September. The market context remains unchanged, with low activity in the secondary market. As a consequence, we continue to have a limited inventory of holdings and new opportunities have been limited. The primary market saw two re-taps of existing convertible bonds (Korian and Glencore) and a new issue from a regular issuer: Rag into Evonik. Pricing of this new issue was fair.

Volatility Trading

Realised volatility vs implied forwards at the end of August.

30d Implied vol level on 31/08/06 Realised vol over the month Difference US 12.86 5.96 -6.90 EUROPE 15.63 11.34 -4.29

Variation of implied volatilities during September:

Oct. Vol Index Fut as of 31/08 Oct. Vol Index Fut as of 28/09 Vol move US 15.18 13.98 -1.20 Europe 16.10 15.05 -1.05

Volatility trading contributed positively this month.

As the table above shows, during September volatilities on major equity indices realised substantially below their implied forward levels, which led to a decrease of implied volatilities across the whole curve. Part of the low realised volatility in indices was a consequence of elevated dispersion across single names.

In currencies, conversely, volatilities realised reasonably well vs implied, both in EM and on some of the G10 crosses.

The most defensive positions in the portfolio, such long Eurostoxx 50© implied volatility, cost us some money over the month, but on the other hand we managed to make meaningful gains on VIX© vs S&P500© dynamic positioning, on the VIX© fixing, on Nikkei long dated volatilities as well as on various small FX positions. We also benefited from positive carry as well as positive remarks on our equity dispersion positions.

We have now shortened the maturity of our equity volatility positions, adding some meaningful positions on VIX© options and futures, centered around the US mid-term elections, as well as directional S&P500© positions. We have also built up convex positions in FX options which would benefit from positive Brexit developments.

Equity strategies

In September, the equity portfolio returned positively.

A majority of the profit came from our special situations and risk arbitrage portfolio, which continued to perform well. We are still trying to deploy more capital into this strategy.

A key performer was our position in Sky: the bidding war came to its conclusion following a 1 day accelerated auction on 22 September. Comcast increased its offer by 17% to £17.28 per share, buying 37% of the capital at this price, and Fox agreed to tender its 39% stake.

The more fundamentals driven strategies recovered a bit during the month, and this often happened with volatile moves, on some of which we managed to capture further profits thanks to our long gamma profile. We should give a mention to Casino, a very highly shorted stock, which bounced 32.5% in the month after the parent company Rallye announced a debt refinancing and the CEO provided comforting commentary to the market. We had a good result from the subsequent price squeeze thanks to our long call position on Casino.

This provides a further good example of the benefits of our long gamma profile, which we will continue to maintain while trying to focus on harder catalysts.

Credit strategies

Capital Structure Arbitrage

Capital Structure Arbitrage strategy posted positively this month.

Overall credit and equities moved through the month with no real direction, albeit with a slight outperformance of credit at the end of the month. This quiet tone did not deliver many new opportunities.

Nevertheless, one idiosyncratic situation (Rallye/Casino) that we have monitored and traded around for a long time turned very profitable for us.

Elevated market concerns re-emerged regarding the ability of Rallye to deal with its near-term debt maturities due in October. It created significant dislocations and fast price moves in both equity and credit, where a degree of panic and high volatility resurfaced with the credit spread reaching its highest level ever seen. This market activity enabled us to trade actively around the position and generate some material profits. Furthermore, at the end of the month, the most bearishly positioned market participants were caught in a short squeeze when Rallye announced it had secured a new credit facility of €500m with a group of banks, and this event further contributed positively to our trade.

Credit long / short

Credit long / short contribution was positive in September.

Credit markets ground tighter for most of the month, benefiting from inflows into the asset class and well received new issues in the primary market. This was particularly true for corporate high yield. Market participants were cautiously positioned going into September, fearing the potential impact of a heavy primary calendar coupled with potential macro developments (ECB meeting, Italy, trade war, emerging markets tensions). However, the primary calendar was well flagged and with volumes customary for a September month (net supply barely positive in European high yield on the trimester). Most deals were received positively with the new issue premium lower than few months ago. In addition, the macro calendar had little impact on credit spreads. Towards the end of the month, Italian developments created some moves on Italian names, but these were overall very contained.

The main contribution in our portfolio came from our long senior credit in Deutsche Bank. Following their inaugural senior preferred bond issuance in August, the position further benefited from various market comments highlighting that their near-term strategy is improving their spread levels and correcting the misperception of their credit profile. Recurring reports of a Commerzbank/Deutsche Bank combination over the medium term were also positive for the position. As a result, while DB senior spreads remain relatively wide vs. peers, they outperformed in September.

Credit special situations

Credit special situations was flat this month with limited specific news flow or developments on positions in our portfolio. With regards to CGG, we primarily note that oil rallied this month with Brent and WTI returning +7% and 5% respectively which should be supportive for the exploration sector overall.

Trading

Trading contributed negatively this month.

B. DIRECT INVESTMENTS OTHER THAN BG FUND

On top of its investment in BG Fund, BGHL has other investments. As of 30 September 2018, the net asset value of these investments represents about 1% of the net asset value of BGHL.

Rasaland Investors ("RLI")

RLI is a Malta-based holding company structured as a private equity fund in terms of fees and organisation and managed by BK Partners. RLI is dedicated to investing in land, hotels and high-end resort developments in Mexico.

RLI main asset is a majority interest in ACTUR its private subsidiary. ACTUR's other shareholders are Mexican public institutions. ACTUR owns land developing assets (Mandarina and Xala projects) and a minority interest in the publicly-traded company RLH Properties (ticker: RLHA:MM). RLH Properties owns majority interests in the Four Seasons hotel in Mexico City and in four hotels in Cancun (Fairmont hotel, Rosewood hotel, Banyan Tree and the Hyatt Andaz hotels and the Camaleon PGA Golf Course) and RLH Properties owns land lots in the Mandarina area on which the One & Only hotel and the Rosewood hotel are being developed.

Based on recent indications that BGHL would only be able to exit at a material discount to RLI's NAV, BGHL decided to mark down the position by -50% in May 2017. The position is valued at 50% of the NAV calculated by RLI's administrator.

In July 2017, BGHL purchased 9,075,135 shares of Rasaland. BGHL currently holds 19,075,103 shares which represents approximately 10.1% of the share capital of RLI.

C. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT UPDATE

TRANSACTION IN THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES

Please note that transactions in the Company's securities that have been performed by officers, directors and persons referred to in the section 5:60 of the Financial Supervision Act ("Wft") are reported:

• directly on the AFM website: www.afm.nl (professionals > registers > notifications > insider-transactions 5:60 wft);

• on the Company's website through a link to the AFM notification: www.bgholdingltd.com (Investment Manager > Regulatory information).

Transactions in the Company's own securities are also reported on:

• the AFM website: www.afm.nl (professionals > registers > notifications > price-sensitive press releases);

• the Company's website: www.bgholdingltd.com (Investor Relations > Financial announcements).

BGIM'S AUM

As of 1 October 2018, BG Fund assets under management are €2.95bn.

E. Boussard & E. Gavaudan

Contact information

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

1 Vine Street, London W1J 0AH - United Kingdom

Disclaimer

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor BG Fund has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that:

- all investment is subject to risk;

- results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

- the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

- if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

VC 06.02.12.03