Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Boussard and Gavaudan Holding Limited    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boussard and Gavaudan : Monthly report Share Buy Back July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 04:14am EDT

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

July 2020 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 145,840 Euro shares in July 2020. These shares will be cancelled.

Figure of the share buy back programme for July 2020

Share Buy Back Programme

Liquidity Enhancement

Agreement

Aggregate

number

of

13

0

transactions conducted in

July 2020

Average

size

of

the

11,218.46

0

transactions

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Euro

share

outstanding

14,111,067

excluding

share

held

in

treasury

Euro share held in treasury

145,840

GBP

share

outstanding

301,536

excluding

share

held

in

treasury

GBP share held in treasury

0

Total number of shares

14,558,443

31 July 2020

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389

François-Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

1 This report includes the transactions conducted by both BGHL, for the share buy back programme and Exane, for the Liquidity Enhancement Agreement.

10/11519762_1

1

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor Boussard & Gavaudan Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that: all investment is subject to risk;

results in the past are no guarantee of future results;

the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and

if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

10/11519762_1

2

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 08:13:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLD
04:14aBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Monthly report Share Buy Back July 2020
PU
07/31BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
07/31BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
07/30BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Result of the EGM
PU
07/30BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LTD (GBP : Result of AGM
AQ
07/30BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED : Result of the AGM
GL
07/28BGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
AQ
07/28BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
AQ
07/27BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : BGHL June 2020 News Letter
PU
07/27BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : BGHL Circular - Practice Guide
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 30,1 M 35,4 M 35,4 M
Net income 2019 19,5 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
Net cash 2019 350 M 411 M 411 M
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 241 M 285 M 283 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,60x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boussard and Gavaudan Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,70 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Henton Chairman
Andrew Russell Howat Non-Executive Director
Sylvie Sauton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED-7.22%285
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-24.40%5 959
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.59%3 306
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.06%2 536
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-35.90%1 979
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.16%1 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group