Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Boussard and Gavaudan Holding Limited    BGHL   GG00B1FQG453

BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

(BGHL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Amsterdam - 05/28 10:56:45 am
16.75 EUR   +4.04%
01:16pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Monthly report Share Buy Back May 2020
PU
12:00pBGHL (EUR) : Estimated NAV(s)
AQ
12:00pBGHL (GBP) : Estimated NAV(s)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boussard and Gavaudan : Monthly report Share Buy Back May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

May 2020 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1

The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 47,704 Euro shares in May 2020. These shares will be cancelled.

Figure of the share buy back programme for May 2020

Share Buy Back Programme

Liquidity Enhancement

Agreement

Aggregate number of transactions conducted in May 2020

17

0

Average size transactionsofthe

2,806.11

0

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Euroshare outstandingexcluding treasuryshare held in

14,324,627

Euro share held in treasury

47,704

GBPshare outstandingexcluding treasuryshare held in

301,536

GBP share held in treasury

0

Total number of shares

14,673,867

29 May 2020

For further information please contact:

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management, LLP

Emmanuel Gavaudan (London) +44 203 751 5389

François-Xavier Baud (London) +44 203 751 5395

The Company is established as a closed-ended investment company domiciled in Guernsey. The Company has received the necessary approval of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission and the States of Guernsey Policy Council. The Company is registered with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets as a collective investment scheme pursuant to article 2:73 in conjunction with 2:66 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht). The shares of the Company (the "Shares") are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The Shares are also listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc's main market for listed securities.

1 This report includes the transactions conducted by both BGHL, for the share buy back programme and Exane, for the Liquidity Enhancement Agreement.

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. This announcement is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this announcement in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Neither the Company nor Boussard & Gavaudan Fund Plc has been, and neither will be, registered under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Investment Company Act"). In addition the securities referenced in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Consequently any such securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US persons except in accordance with the Securities Act or an exemption therefrom and under circumstances which will not require the issuer of such securities to register under the Investment Company Act. No public offering of any securities will be made in the United States.

You should always bear in mind that: all investment is subject to risk; results in the past are no guarantee of future results; the investment performance of BGHL may go down as well as up. You may not get back all of your original investment; and if you are in any doubt about the contents of this communication or if you consider making an investment decision, you are advised to seek expert financial advice.

This communication is for information purposes only and the information contained in this communication should not be relied upon as a substitute for financial or other professional advice.

Disclaimer

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 17:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLD
01:16pBOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : Monthly report Share Buy Back May 2020
PU
12:00pBGHL (EUR) : Estimated NAV(s)
AQ
12:00pBGHL (GBP) : Estimated NAV(s)
AQ
05/29BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
05/29BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
05/29BGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
AQ
05/29BGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
AQ
05/25BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back
AQ
05/25BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HLDG : BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back
AQ
05/19BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN : EUR) - Final NAV
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 30,1 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
Net income 2019 19,5 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net cash 2019 350 M 389 M 389 M
P/E ratio 2019 25,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 245 M 272 M 272 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,60x
EV / Sales 2019 -2,52x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boussard and Gavaudan Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,75 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Henton Chairman
Andrew Russell Howat Non-Executive Director
Sylvie Sauton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUSSARD AND GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED-6.94%272
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.91%6 234
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND2.59%3 344
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 363
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-39.48%1 837
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-34.22%1 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group