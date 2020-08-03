Boustead Singapore : Annual General Meeting 0 08/03/2020 | 05:47am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Company Announcement Boustead Singapore Limited (Co. Reg. No. 197501036K) 82 Ubi Avenue 4 #08-01 Edward Boustead Centre Singapore 408832 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Singapore, 3 August 2020 Background

Boustead Singapore Limited (the "Company") refers to the following: Its announcement dated 4 May 2020 in relation to, among other things, the automatic extension of time granted by the Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX RegCo") for it to hold its annual general meeting ("AGM") for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 ("FY2020"); The notice of AGM dated 3 August 2020 ("Notice of AGM"), which is available on the Company's website at https://www.boustead.sg https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020 which enables the Minister for Law by order to prescribe alternative arrangements for companies in Singapore to, among other things, conduct meetings, whether wholly or partly, by electronic communication, video conferencing, tele-conferencing or other electronic means; The COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Alternative Arrangements for Meetings for Companies, Variable Capital Companies, Business Trusts, Unit Trusts and Debenture Holders) Order 2020 ("Order") which sets out the alternative arrangements in respect of, among other things, general meetings of companies; and The joint statement released by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and SGX RegCo on 13 April 2020 (and subsequently updated on 27 April 2020 and 22 June 2020) which provides additional guidance on the conduct of general meetings during the period from 27 March 2020 to 30 September 2020. Date, Time and Conduct of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Order, the AGM will be convened and held by way of electronic means on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 at 2.30 p.m. (Singapore time) . The Company's Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Wong Fong Fui, will conduct the proceedings of the AGM. 1 Notice of AGM, Addendum, and Proxy Form

Printed copies of the Notice of AGM, the Addendum to Shareholders dated 3 August 2020 (being an addendum to the Notice of AGM), and the proxy form will be sent to shareholders and also published on the Company's website at

https://www.boustead.sg and on SGXNet at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company-announcements . No Personal Attendance at the AGM

Due to the current COVID-19 situation in Singapore, shareholders will not be able to attend the AGM in person. Alternative Arrangements for Participation in the AGM Shareholders may participate in the AGM by: Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers; Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or Appointing the Chairman of the AGM ("Chairman") as proxy to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the AGM. Details of the steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM are set out in the Appendix to this announcement. Investors Who Hold Shares Through Relevant Intermediaries (As Defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act (Chapter 50) of Singapore) ("Investors") Investors holding shares through the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") or Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") ("CPF/SRS investors") who wish to participate in the AGM by: Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio- visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or computers; and/or Submitting questions in advance of the AGM, should follow the steps for pre-registration and pre-submission of questions set out in the Appendix. CPF/SRS investors who wish to request their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators on their behalf should approach their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions by 5.00 p.m. on 14 August 2020. 2 Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF/SRS investors) who wish to participate in the AGM by: Observing or listening to the AGM proceedings via a "live" audio- visual webcast and audio-only feed via mobile phones, tablets or Submitting questions in advance of the AGM; and/or Requesting their relevant intermediaries to appoint the Chairman as their proxy to attend, speak and vote at the AGM in respect of the shares held by such relevant intermediaries on their behalf, should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary arrangements for them to participate in the AGM. Key Dates/Deadlines

In summary, the key dates/deadlines which shareholders should take note of are set out in the table below: Key Dates/Deadlines Actions 3 August 2020 (Monday) Shareholders may begin to pre-register at https://sg.conveneagm.com/bousteadsingaporefor "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings. 5.00 p.m. on 14 August Deadline for CPF/SRS investors who wish to appoint 2020 (Friday) the Chairman as proxy to approach their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions. 2.30 p.m. on 22 August Deadline for shareholders to: 2020 (Saturday) • pre-register for "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings; and • submit questions in advance. 2.30 p.m. on 23 August Deadline for shareholders to submit proxy forms 2020 (Sunday) appointing the Chairman as proxy in respect of the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM. 10.30 a.m. on 24 August Authenticated shareholders who pre-registered for 2020 (Monday) the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings will receive an email which will contain instructions on how to access the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the proceedings of the AGM ("Confirmation Email"). Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by 12 noon on 24 August 2020, but have registered by the 22 August 2020 deadline, may contact the Company at AGM.TeamE@boardroomlimited.com. 3 Date and time of AGM • Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and follow the instructions to access the "live" 2.30 p.m. on 25 August audio-visual webcast of the AGM proceedings; 2020 (Tuesday) or • Click on the link in the Confirmation Email and follow the instructions to access the "live" audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings. Annual Report

The Company's Annual Report for FY2020 which was issued and released on 3 August 2020 can be accessed at SGXNet and at the Company's website at https://www.boustead.sg Record Date and Dividend Payment Date

The Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00 p.m. on 2 September 2020 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the final dividend to be paid on 11 September 2020, subject to and contingent upon shareholders' approval for the proposed dividend being obtained at the AGM of the Company. Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 up to 5.00 p.m. on 2 September 2020 will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined. Important Reminder

Due to the constantly evolving COVID-19 situation in Singapore, the arrangements for the AGM may be changed at short notice. Shareholders are advised to check the Company's corporate website and SGXNet regularly for any updates concerning the AGM. The Company would like to thank all shareholders for their patience and co-operation in enabling it to hold the AGM with the optimum safe management measures amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic. By Order of the Board Alvin Kok Company Secretary 4 APPENDIX Steps for pre-registration,pre-submission of questions and voting at the AGM Shareholders will be able to observe or listen to the AGM proceedings via the "live" audiovisual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings, submit questions in advance of the AGM and vote by appointing the Chairman as proxy to attend, speak and vote ontheir behalf at the AGM. To do so, they will need to complete the following steps: No. Steps Details 1. Pre- • Shareholders, including CPF/SRS investors (as registration defined below), can pre-register at the pre- registration website at https://sg.conveneagm.com/bousteadsingapore from 3 August 2020 up to 2.30 p.m. on 22 August 2020 for the Company to authenticate his/her/its status as shareholders. Only shareholders whose names appear on the Company's Register of Members/CDP Depository Register/CPF Board's, CPF Agent Bank's & SRS Operator's shareholder lists as at 2.30 p.m. on 22 August 2020 can be pre-registered via the pre- registration website for the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings.

pre-registered via the pre- registration website for the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings. Shareholders who hold shares through a Depository Agent (as defined in Section 81SF of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore) will have to make a request to the Depository Agent for the pre- registration for the "live" audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings. The Depository Agent must pre-register and inform the Company's Share Registrar and obtain their approval for the pre- registration.

audio-visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM proceedings. The Depository Agent must pre-register and inform the Company's Share Registrar and obtain their approval for the pre- registration. Upon successful authentication of the registrant's status as a shareholder, authenticated shareholders will receive a confirmation email of successful registration, which will contain instructions on how to access the "live" audio- visual webcast and audio-only feed of the proceedings of the AGM (" Confirmation Email ") by 10.30 a.m. on 24 August 2020 .

audio-only feed of the proceedings of the AGM (" ") by . Shareholders who do not receive the Confirmation Email by 12 noon on 24 August 2020 , but have registered by the 22 August 2020 deadline, may contact the Company at AGM.TeamE@boardroomlimited.com .

, but have registered by the 22 August 2020 deadline, may contact the Company at . Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act) ("Investors") (other than Investors holding shares through the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") or Supplementary Retirement Scheme (" SRS ") 5 ("CPF/SRS investors")) will not be able to pre-register via the pre-registration website for the "live" audio- visual webcast and audio-only feed of the AGM, and should contact their relevant intermediaries through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary arrangements for them to participate in the AGM. 2. Pre- • Shareholders and Investors will not be able to ask submission of questions "live" during the webcast of the AGM. All questions shareholders and CPF/SRS investors may submit questions relating to the business of the AGM by 2.30 p.m. on 22 August 2020: (a) via the pre-registration website at https://sg.conveneagm.com/bousteadsingapore; (b) by email to bousteadsingapore.agm2020@boustead.sg; or (c) by post to the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623. Investors (other than CPF/SRS investors) who wish to submit questions should contact the relevant intermediary through which they hold such shares as soon as possible in order to make the necessary arrangements. When submitting questions by post or via email, shareholders and Investors should provide the following details in their submission: the shareholder's or Investor's full name;

the shareholder's or Investor's address;

the number of shares held; and

the manner in which the shares are held (e.g., via CDP, CPF/SRS and/or scrip). In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult to submit questions by post, shareholders and Investors are strongly encouraged to submit their questions via the pre-registration website or by email. Deadline to submit questions. All questions must be submitted by 2.30 p.m. on 22 August 2020 .

2.30 p.m. on 22 August 2020 Addressing questions. The Company will endeavor to answer all substantial and relevant questions prior to, or at the AGM. Responses to substantial and relevant questions which are addressed prior to the AGM will be posted on the Company's website at 6 https://www.boustead.sgand on SGXNet at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company- announcementsprior to the AGM. • Minutes of AGM. The Company will publish the minutes of the AGM on the Company's website at https://www.boustead.sgand on SGXNet at https://www.sgx.com/securities/company- announcements, and the minutes will include the responses to substantial and relevant questions from shareholders which are addressed during the AGM. 3. Submit proxy • Appointment of Chairman as proxy. Due to the forms to vote current COVID-19 control measures in Singapore, a shareholder may not attend in person, and may only attend the AGM by observing or listening to the proceedings of the AGM by electronic means. A shareholder (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the AGM ("Chairman") as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM if such shareholder wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the AGM. • Proxy form. The instrument for the appointment of Chairman as proxy ("proxy form") may be accessed at the Company's website at https://www.boustead.sgor the SGXNet. • Specific voting instructions to be given. Where a shareholder (whether individual or corporate) appoints the Chairman as his/her/its proxy, he/she/it must give specific instructions as to voting, or abstentions from voting, in respect of each resolution in the proxy form, failing which the appointment of the Chairman as proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid. • Submission of Proxy Forms. The proxy form appointing the Chairman as proxy must be submitted to the Company in the following manner: (a) if submitted by post, be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623; or (b) if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to AGM.TeamE@boardroomlimited.com, in either case, by 2.30 p.m. on 23 August 2020, being 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM. A shareholder who wishes to submit the proxy form must complete and sign the proxy form attached with the Annual Report or download it from the Company's 7 website or the SGXNet, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above. The instrument appointing the Chairman as proxy must be signed by the appointer or his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing the Chairman as proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of any officer or attorney duly authorised.

The proxy form is not valid for use by Investors (including CPF/SRS investors), and shall be ineffective for all intents and purposes if used or purported to be used by them.

CPFIS/SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman as proxy should approach their CPF Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their voting instructions by 5.00 p.m. on 14 August 2020 .

. Investors holding shares through relevant intermediaries (other than CPF/SRS investors) who wish to appoint the Chairman as proxy should contact their relevant intermediaries through which they hold such shares as soon as possible to submit their voting instructions. In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for shareholders to submit completed proxy forms by post, shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email. 8 About Boustead Singapore Limited Established in 1828, Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) is a progressive global Infrastructure-Related Engineering and Technology Group listed on the SGX Mainboard. Focusing on the niche engineering and development of key infrastructure to support sustainable socio-economic growth in global markets, our strong suite of engineering services under our Energy Engineering Division and Real Estate Division centres on energy infrastructure and smart eco-sustainable business park and industrial developments. In addition, we provide technology-driven transformative solutions to improve quality of life for all walks of life. Our Geospatial Division provides professional services and exclusively distributes Esri ArcGIS technology - the world's leading geographic information system, smart mapping and location analytics platform - to major markets in the Asia Pacific including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. The software creates digital infrastructure solutions that enable smart nations, smart cities and smart communities to solve the world's most complex problems through effective and sustainable improvement of human wellbeing and ecosystems, and planning and management of key infrastructure and resources. Our Healthcare Division provides niche innovative medical solutions that address age-related chronic diseases and mobility issues, with a focus on rehabilitative care and sports science in the Asia Pacific. With a vast global network stretching across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, we are ready to serve the world. To date, we have undertaken projects in 89 countries and territories globally. In 2008 and 2009, we were recognised in the prestigious Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion as one of the Asia Pacific's 200 best public-listed corporations under US$1 billion in revenue. In 2017, we were ranked by FinanceAsia as Singapore's Best Small-Cap in the annual Asia's Best Companies Poll. In 2019, we were awarded the Most Transparent Company in the Industrials Category and Sustainability Award (Runner-Up) in the Mid Cap Category by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore). In 2020, we were ranked among Singapore's Best Employers, at 38th overall and 2nd under our respective category of Business Services & Supplies (including Real Estate) in an evaluation encompassing 1,800 large corporations. We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Developed Small Cap Index and FTSE ST Industrial Index. Visit us at www.boustead.sg. Contact Information For media and investor enquiries related to Boustead Singapore Limited, please contact: Mr Keith Chu Senior Vice President Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations Main: +65 6747 0016 DID: +65 6709 8112 E-mail: keith.chu@boustead.sg 9 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Boustead Singapore Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 09:46:04 UTC 0 Latest news on BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED 05:47a BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Proxy Form PU 05:47a BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Annual General Meeting PU 05:47a BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 07/13 BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Extension of Time to Release Boustead FY2020 Sustainability.. PU 07/08 BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Notice of Books Closure Date PU 07/08 BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Appendix I) PU 07/08 BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Media) PU 07/08 BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement PU 05/27 BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : annual earnings release 05/04 BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Update on Singapore COVID-19 Extended Circuit Breaker Measu.. PU