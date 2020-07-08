Boustead Singapore : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement

Established in 1828, Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) is a progressive global Infrastructure-Related Engineering and Technology Group listed on the SGX Mainboard.
Focusing on the niche engineering and development of key infrastructure to support economic growth in global markets, our strong suite of engineering services comprises Energy-Related Engineering and Real Estate Solutions, centred on energy infrastructure and smart eco-sustainable business park and industrial developments.
In addition, we provide technology-driven transformative solutions to improve quality of life for all walks of life. Geospatial Technology provides professional services and exclusively distributes Esri's ArcGIS technology - the world's leading geographic information system and location analytics platform - to major markets across Australia and parts of South East Asia. The software creates digital infrastructure solutions that enable smart nations, smart cities and smart communities by solving the world's largest problems through effective and sustainable planning and management of key infrastructure and resources. Healthcare Technology provides niche innovative medical solutions that address age-related chronic diseases and mobility issues, with a focus on rehabilitative care, sleep care and sports science in the Asia Pacific.
With a vast global network stretching across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, we are ready to serve the world. To date, we have undertaken infrastructure-related projects in 89 countries and territories globally.
In 2008 and 2009, we were recognised in the prestigious Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion as one of the Asia Pacific's 200 best public-listed corporations under US$1 billion in revenue. In 2017, we were ranked by FinanceAsia as Singapore's Best Small-Cap in the annual Asia's Best Companies Poll. In 2019, we were awarded the Most Transparent Company in the Industrials Category and Sustainability Award (Runner-Up) in the Mid Cap
Category by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore). We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Developed Small Cap Index and FTSE ST Industrials Index.
Unaudited Financial Statements and Related Announcement for the Second-Half year Ended 31 March 2020
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF-YEAR AND FULL-YEAR
ANNOUNCEMENTS
1.(a)(i)An income statement and statement of comprehensive income, or a statement of comprehensive income, for the group, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
31.3.20
GROUP Half-year ended 31.3.19(Restated)
Inc/(Dcr)
31.3.20
GROUP Full-year ended 31.3.19(Restated)
Inc/(Dcr)
Note
$'000
$'000
%
$'000
$'000
%
Revenue Cost of sales
434,452 (336,814)
269,320(195,739)
61% 72%
726,561 (554,509)
470,646(329,506)
54% 68%
Gross profit
1
97,638 2,912
73,581 4,408
33% -34%
172,052
6,473
141,140
8,281
22% -22%
Other income
Other gains/(losses) - net
2
(1,330)
(1,872)
1,211
NM
895
(3,362)
8,847
-90%
Impairment loss onfinancial assets andcontract assets
Expenses
(1,327)
41%
(1,327)
153%
(36,075)
- Selling and distribution
- Administrative
(18,001) (38,240)
(17,654) (28,941)
2% 32%
(34,074) (56,730)
6% 24%
(70,131)(5,213)
-FinanceShare of loss ofassociated companiesand joint ventures
3
(2,764)
(104)
(1,374)
(1,818)
101%
-94%
(2,338)
(1,442)
123%
11%
(1,599)
Profit before income taxIncome tax expense
4 5
38,239(12,052)
28,086 (4,110)
36% 193%
63,040(18,581)
62,357 (12,778)
1% 45%
Total profit
26,187
23,976
9%
44,459
49,579
-10%
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of theCompany
Non-controlling interests
18,457 7,730
16,645 7,331
11% 5%
30,872 13,587
32,519 17,060
-5% -20%
26,187
23,976
9%
44,459
49,579
-10%
NM - not meaningful
31.3.20
GROUP
GROUP
Half-year ended
Full-year ended
31.3.19
31.3.19
Inc/(Dcr)
31.3.20
Inc/(Dcr)
(Restated)(Restated)
$'000
$'000
%
$'000
$'000
%
Total profit
26,187
23,976
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
9%
44,459
49,579
-10%
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:Financial assets, at FVOCI
- Fair value gains - debt instruments
77
56 49
- Reclassification to profit or losson disposal
38%
(155)
NM
Cash flow hedges
145
(151)
(347)
316
-54% -56%
- Fair value gains/(losses)
33 8
- Reclassification to profit or losson disposal
(17)
-
NM
Currency translation differences arising from consolidation
- 17
(761)
(17)
NM -49%
(1,498)
-100%
(3,295)
(3,101)
-
NM 6%
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:Remeasurement of retirement benefit obligation, net of tax
Financial assets, at FVOCI
- Fair value (loss)/gain - equityinstrument
Non-controlling interests' shareof currency translation differences arising from consolidation
Other comprehensive(loss)/income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income
Total comprehensive incomeattributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
Non-controlling interests
NM - not meaningful
1,508
(111)
(216)
(510)
231
70
383 26,570
(1,619)
22,357
19,075 7,495 26,570
NM
NM
NM
NM 19%
14,914 7,443 22,357
28% 1% 19%
1,504
(111)
(385)
(2,276)
42,183
29,012 13,171 42,183
(510)
NM
231
(382)
(3,810)
45,769
NM
1%
-40% -8%
28,985 16,784 45,769
0% -22% -8%
GROUP Half-year ended
GROUP Full-year ended
31.3.20
31.3.19
Inc/(Dcr)
31.3.20
31.3.19
Inc/(Dcr)
$'000
$'000
%
$'000
$'000
%
Note 1: Other income
Interest income
Finance/Rental income from sublease
2,751 161
3,831577
-28%-72%
5,734739
7,1201,161
-19%-36%
2,912
4,408
-34%
6,473
8,281
-22%
Note 2: Other gains/(losses) - net
Fair value (losses)/gains
- Derivative financial instruments
(519)
(40)
572
1198%
NM
(48) (1,076)
NM 599%
- Financial assets, at FVPL Financial assets, at FVOCI
- Reclassification from other comprehensive income on disposal
(1,047)
208
(154)
NM
151
-56%
155
(49)
347
Gain on disposal of a propertyCurrency exchange gains - net
- 81
- 1,092
-93%
- 1,868
5,890 2,192
-100%-15%
(1,330)
1,211
NM
895
8,847
-90%
Note 3: Finance expenses
Bank borrowings Lease liabilities
(1,193) (1,571)
(1,374)
-
-13%
NM
(2,326) (2,887)
(2,338)
-
-1% NM
(2,764)
(1,374)
101%
(5,213)
(2,338)
123%
Note 4: Profit before income tax is arrived at after (charging)/crediting thefollowing:
Depreciation of property, plant andequipment
(5,066) (3,493)
(4,645)
- 98
(276) (110)
9% NM
NM
(9,910)
(9,345)
-
6% NM
NM -65% 189%
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Loss)/Gain on disposal of property,plant and equipment
(6,307)
(44)
(27)
100
Employee share-based compensationexpense
(84) (311)
-70% 183%
(189) (625)
(538) (216)
Amortisation of intangible assetsWrite-off of intangible assets
-
(44)
-100%
-
(44)
-100%
Note 5: Income tax expense
The provision for income tax expense is made after taking into account non-deductible expenses and temporarydifferences, and is based on the statutory corporate income tax rates of the respective countries which the Group operates in. For the current period, the Group's income tax expense varied from the amount of income tax expense determined by applying the Singapore corporate income tax rate of 17%, mainly due to certain expenses which are not deductible for tax purposes and overseas subsidiaries' profits which are generally subject to higher corporate incometax rates.
