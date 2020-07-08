Boustead Singapore : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Appendix I)

Company Announcement

APPOINTMENT OF RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OR SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER OF ISSUER TO MANAGERIAL

POSITION IN ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS

PRINCIPAL SUBSIDIARIES

Singapore, 7 July 2020

Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the details of persons occupying managerial positions in Boustead Singapore Limited ("Boustead" or the "Company") or its principal subsidiaries who are relatives of a Director or Chief Executive Officer or Substantial Shareholder of Boustead are as follows:

Name Age Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year

Chong Ngien Cheong 68 Brother-in-law of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead Uncle of Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun), Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead Non-Executive Director. Appointed as a Director of Boustead on 23 May 1996 Appointed as member of Audit Committee on 29 August 2002 Appointed as Chairman of Nominating Committee on 16 June 2003 Appointed as member of Remuneration Committee on 16 June 2003 No change

Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun) 45 Son of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead Nephew of Mr Chong Ngien Cheong, Non-Executive Director of Boustead Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2005: Boustead Knowledge Pte. Ltd. No change

Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun) - Cont'd Boustead Services Pte. Ltd. Boustead Salcon Water Solutions Pte. Ltd. Econolink Investment Limited Maxitherm Combustion Technologies Pte. Ltd. P.T. Boustead Maxitherm Industries Appointed as Non-Executive Director of Boustead Maxitherm Energy Pte. Ltd. since 2007 Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2009: BIH Holdings Pte. Ltd. Boustead International Heaters Pte. Ltd. Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead Infrastructures Pte. Ltd. since 2009 Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead since 2013 Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2013: Boustead Riau Petroleum Pte. Ltd. Finsome Pte Ltd PT Mustika Petrotech Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2015: Esri South Asia Pte. Ltd. Prevalent Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun) - Cont'd Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2016: Boustead Salcon Process Private Limited Appointed as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead on 1 May 2016 Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2018: Boustead Geospatial Technologies Pte. Ltd. Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2019: Controls And Electrics System Manufacturing Ltd

Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei) 43 Son of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead Nephew of Mr Chong Ngien Cheong, Non-Executive Director of Boustead Brother of Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun), Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead Appointed as General Manager of Wuxi Boustead Industrial Development Co., Ltd. since 2005 Appointed as member of the Board of Management of Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. since 2006 Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead Projects Limited since 2008 Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2009: BP Engineering Solutions Sdn Bhd BP-Tuas 1 Pte. Ltd. BP-UMS Pte. Ltd. CN Logistics Pte. Ltd. PIP Pte. Ltd. No change

Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei) - Cont'd Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2010: BP-CA Pte. Ltd. BP-SFN Pte. Ltd. Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2012: BP-BBD Pte. Ltd. BP-JCS Pte. Ltd. Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2013: Boustead Funds Management Pte. Ltd. Boustead Property Services Pte. Ltd. BP-EA Pte. Ltd. BP Lands Sdn Bhd BP-TN Pte. Ltd. BP-Ubi Development Pte. Ltd. BP-Ubi Industrial Pte. Ltd. Appointed as Non-Executive Director of Boustead Projects E&C Pte. Ltd. on 28 October 2014 Appointed as Non-Executive Director of BP-PRC Pte. Ltd. and BP-TM Pte. Ltd. on 22 December 2014 Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2015: Boustead Trustees Pte. Ltd. BP-IDN Pte. Ltd. Appointed as a Commissioner of PT Boustead Projects Land on 5 October 2015

