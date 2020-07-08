Boustead Singapore : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Appendix I)

|
Name
|
Age
|
Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder
|
Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held
|
Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year
|
Chong Ngien Cheong
|
68
|
Brother-in-law of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead
Uncle of Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun), Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead
|
Non-Executive Director. Appointed as a Director of Boustead on 23 May 1996
Appointed as member of Audit Committee on
29 August 2002
Appointed as Chairman of Nominating Committee on 16 June 2003
Appointed as member of Remuneration Committee on 16 June 2003
|
No change
|
Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun)
|
45
|
Son of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead
Nephew of Mr Chong Ngien Cheong, Non-Executive Director of Boustead
|
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2005:
Boustead Knowledge Pte. Ltd.
|
No change
|
Name
|
Age
|
Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder
|
Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held
|
Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year
|
Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun)
|
- Cont'd
Boustead Services Pte. Ltd. Boustead Salcon Water Solutions Pte. Ltd.
Econolink Investment Limited Maxitherm Combustion Technologies Pte. Ltd. P.T. Boustead Maxitherm Industries
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of Boustead Maxitherm Energy Pte. Ltd. since 2007
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2009:
BIH Holdings Pte. Ltd. Boustead International Heaters Pte. Ltd.
Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead Infrastructures Pte. Ltd. since 2009
Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead since 2013
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2013:
Boustead Riau Petroleum Pte. Ltd.
Finsome Pte Ltd
PT Mustika Petrotech
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2015:
Esri South Asia Pte. Ltd. Prevalent Technologies Pte. Ltd.
|
Name
|
Age
|
Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder
|
Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held
|
Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year
|
Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun)
|
- Cont'd
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2016:
Boustead Salcon Process Private Limited
Appointed as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead on 1 May 2016
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2018:
Boustead Geospatial Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2019:
Controls And Electrics System Manufacturing Ltd
|
Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei)
|
43
|
Son of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead
Nephew of Mr Chong Ngien Cheong, Non-Executive Director of Boustead
Brother of Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun), Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead
|
Appointed as General Manager of Wuxi Boustead Industrial Development Co., Ltd. since 2005
Appointed as member of the Board of Management of Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. since 2006
Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead Projects Limited since 2008
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2009:
BP Engineering Solutions Sdn Bhd
BP-Tuas 1 Pte. Ltd. BP-UMS Pte. Ltd. CN Logistics Pte. Ltd. PIP Pte. Ltd.
|
No change
|
Name
|
Age
|
Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder
|
Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held
|
Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year
|
Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei)
|
- Cont'd
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2010:
BP-CA Pte. Ltd. BP-SFN Pte. Ltd.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2012:
BP-BBD Pte. Ltd. BP-JCS Pte. Ltd.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2013:
Boustead Funds Management Pte. Ltd.
Boustead Property Services Pte. Ltd.
BP-EA Pte. Ltd. BP Lands Sdn Bhd BP-TN Pte. Ltd.
BP-Ubi Development Pte. Ltd. BP-Ubi Industrial Pte. Ltd.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of Boustead Projects E&C Pte. Ltd. on 28 October 2014
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of BP-PRC Pte. Ltd. and BP-TM Pte. Ltd. on 22 December 2014
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2015:
Boustead Trustees Pte. Ltd. BP-IDN Pte. Ltd.
Appointed as a Commissioner of PT Boustead Projects Land on 5 October 2015
|
Name
|
Age
|
Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder
|
Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held
|
Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year
|
Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei)
|
- Cont'd
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2016:
BP-GD1 Pte. Ltd. BP-SH1 Pte. Ltd.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2017:
BP-Vietnam Development Pte. Ltd.
Boustead Projects Land (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2018:
BP-BBD2 Pte. Ltd. Snakepit-BP1 Pte. Ltd. (Alternate Director)
Echo Base-BP Capital Pte. Ltd. (Alternate Director)
BP Batu Kawan Sdn Bhd
Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiary of Boustead since 2019:
Boustead Industrial Fund Management Pte. Ltd.