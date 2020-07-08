Log in
BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED    F9D   SG1X13940751

BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED

(F9D)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/07
0.645 SGD   -0.77%
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Notice of Books Closure Date
PU
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Appendix I)
PU
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Media)
PU
Boustead Singapore : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Appendix I)

07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT

Company Announcement

Boustead Singapore Limited

(Co. Reg. No. 197501036K)

82 Ubi Avenue 4, #08-01 Edward Boustead Centre Singapore 408832

APPOINTMENT OF RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OR SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER OF ISSUER TO MANAGERIAL

POSITION IN ISSUER OR ANY OF ITS

PRINCIPAL SUBSIDIARIES

Singapore, 7 July 2020

Pursuant to Rule 704(13) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the details of persons occupying managerial positions in Boustead Singapore Limited ("Boustead" or the "Company") or its principal subsidiaries who are relatives of a Director or Chief Executive Officer or Substantial Shareholder of Boustead are as follows:

Name

Age

Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder

Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held

Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year

Chong Ngien Cheong

68

Brother-in-law of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead

Uncle of Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun), Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead

Non-Executive Director. Appointed as a Director of Boustead on 23 May 1996

Appointed as member of Audit Committee on

29 August 2002

Appointed as Chairman of Nominating Committee on 16 June 2003

Appointed as member of Remuneration Committee on 16 June 2003

No change

Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun)

45

Son of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead

Nephew of Mr Chong Ngien Cheong, Non-Executive Director of Boustead

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2005:

Boustead Knowledge Pte. Ltd.

No change

Name

Age

Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder

Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held

Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year

Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun)

- Cont'd

Boustead Services Pte. Ltd. Boustead Salcon Water Solutions Pte. Ltd.

Econolink Investment Limited Maxitherm Combustion Technologies Pte. Ltd. P.T. Boustead Maxitherm Industries

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of Boustead Maxitherm Energy Pte. Ltd. since 2007

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2009:

BIH Holdings Pte. Ltd. Boustead International Heaters Pte. Ltd.

Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead Infrastructures Pte. Ltd. since 2009

Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead since 2013

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2013:

Boustead Riau Petroleum Pte. Ltd.

Finsome Pte Ltd

PT Mustika Petrotech

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2015:

Esri South Asia Pte. Ltd. Prevalent Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Name

Age

Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder

Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held

Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year

Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun)

- Cont'd

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2016:

Boustead Salcon Process Private Limited

Appointed as Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead on 1 May 2016

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2018:

Boustead Geospatial Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2019:

Controls And Electrics System Manufacturing Ltd

Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei)

43

Son of Mr Wong Fong Fui, Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer and Substantial Shareholder of Boustead

Nephew of Mr Chong Ngien Cheong, Non-Executive Director of Boustead

Brother of Wong Yu Loon (Huang Youlun), Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer of Boustead

Appointed as General Manager of Wuxi Boustead Industrial Development Co., Ltd. since 2005

Appointed as member of the Board of Management of Boustead Projects (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. since 2006

Appointed as Executive Director of Boustead Projects Limited since 2008

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2009:

BP Engineering Solutions Sdn Bhd

BP-Tuas 1 Pte. Ltd. BP-UMS Pte. Ltd. CN Logistics Pte. Ltd. PIP Pte. Ltd.

No change

Name

Age

Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder

Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held

Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year

Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei)

- Cont'd

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2010:

BP-CA Pte. Ltd. BP-SFN Pte. Ltd.

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2012:

BP-BBD Pte. Ltd. BP-JCS Pte. Ltd.

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2013:

Boustead Funds Management Pte. Ltd.

Boustead Property Services Pte. Ltd.

BP-EA Pte. Ltd. BP Lands Sdn Bhd BP-TN Pte. Ltd.

BP-Ubi Development Pte. Ltd. BP-Ubi Industrial Pte. Ltd.

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of Boustead Projects E&C Pte. Ltd. on 28 October 2014

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of BP-PRC Pte. Ltd. and BP-TM Pte. Ltd. on 22 December 2014

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2015:

Boustead Trustees Pte. Ltd. BP-IDN Pte. Ltd.

Appointed as a Commissioner of PT Boustead Projects Land on 5 October 2015

Name

Age

Family relationship with any director and/or chief executive officer and/or substantial shareholder

Current position and duties, and the year the position was first held

Details of changes in duties and position held, if any, during the year

Wong Yu Wei (Huang Youwei)

- Cont'd

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2016:

BP-GD1 Pte. Ltd. BP-SH1 Pte. Ltd.

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2017:

BP-Vietnam Development Pte. Ltd.

Boustead Projects Land (Vietnam) Co. Ltd.

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiaries of Boustead since 2018:

BP-BBD2 Pte. Ltd. Snakepit-BP1 Pte. Ltd. (Alternate Director)

Echo Base-BP Capital Pte. Ltd. (Alternate Director)

BP Batu Kawan Sdn Bhd

Appointed as Non-Executive Director of the following subsidiary of Boustead since 2019:

Boustead Industrial Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

Disclaimer

Boustead Singapore Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:02 UTC
