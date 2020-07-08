Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Boustead Singapore Limited    F9D   SG1X13940751

BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED

(F9D)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/07
0.645 SGD   -0.77%
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Notice of Books Closure Date
PU
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Appendix I)
PU
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Media)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boustead Singapore : Notice of Books Closure Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:34am EDT

Company Announcement

Boustead Singapore Limited

(Co. Reg. No. 197501036K)

82 Ubi Avenue 4

#08-01 Edward Boustead Centre Singapore 408832

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE

Singapore, 7 July 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00pm on 2 September 2020 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the final proposed dividend to be paid on 11 September 2020, subject to and contingent upon shareholders' approval for the proposed dividends being obtained at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 up to 5.00pm on 2 September 2020 will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.

By Order of the Board

Alvin Kok

Company Secretary

About Boustead Singapore Limited

Established in 1828, Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) is a progressive global Infrastructure-Related Engineering and Technology Group listed on the SGX Mainboard.

Focusing on the niche engineering and development of key infrastructure to support economic growth in global markets, our strong suite of engineering services comprises Energy-Related Engineering and Real Estate Solutions, centred on energy infrastructure and smart eco-sustainable business park and industrial developments.

In addition, we provide technology-driven transformative solutions to improve quality of life for all walks of life. Geospatial Technology provides professional services and exclusively distributes Esri's ArcGIS technology - the world's leading geographic information system and location analytics platform - to major markets across Australia and parts of South East Asia. The software creates digital infrastructure solutions that enable smart nations, smart cities and smart communities by solving the world's largest problems through effective and sustainable planning and management of key infrastructure and resources. Healthcare Technology provides niche innovative medical solutions that address age-related chronic diseases and mobility issues, with a focus on rehabilitative care, sleep care and sports science in the Asia Pacific.

With a vast global network stretching across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, we are ready to serve the world. To date, we have undertaken infrastructure-related projects in 89 countries and territories globally.

In 2008 and 2009, we were recognised in the prestigious Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion as one of the Asia Pacific's 200 best public-listed corporations under US$1 billion in revenue. In 2017, we were ranked by FinanceAsia as Singapore's Best Small-Cap in the annual Asia's Best Companies Poll. In 2019, we were awarded the Most Transparent Company in the Industrials Category and Sustainability Award (Runner-Up) in the Mid Cap Category by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore). We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Developed Small Cap Index and FTSE ST Industrials Index.

Visit us at www.boustead.sg.

Contact Information

For media and investor enquiries related to Boustead Singapore Limited, please contact:

Mr Keith Chu

Senior Vice President

Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

Main: +65 6747 0016

DID: +65 6709 8112 Fax: +65 6741 8689

E-mail: keith.chu@boustead.sg

Disclaimer

Boustead Singapore Ltd. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 05:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Notice of Books Closure Date
PU
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Appendix I)
PU
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement (Media)
PU
01:34aBOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : FY2020 Financial Results Announcement
PU
05/27BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : annual earnings release
05/04BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE : Update on Singapore COVID-19 Extended Circuit Breaker Measu..
PU
02/26SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BAC : :Share Buy-Back - Daily Share Buy-Back No..
PU
02/18Singapore builders seek force majeure advice as coronavirus causes labour cru..
RE
01/31CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Resignation of Non-Executive Director
PU
2019BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 604 M 433 M 433 M
Net income 2020 27,0 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 4,65%
Capitalization 314 M 226 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 958
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boustead Singapore Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,92 SGD
Last Close Price 0,65 SGD
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fong Fui Wong Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiok Faun Chan Chief Financial Officer
Ngien Cheong Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Godfrey Ernest Scotchbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Yu Loon Wong Executive Director & Deputy Group CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED-14.57%226
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-6.37%4 345
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-36.20%2 072
FLSMIDTH & CO-24.64%1 520
NICHIAS CORPORATION-18.03%1 408
TAIKISHA LTD.-22.72%958
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group