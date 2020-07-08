Boustead Singapore : Notice of Books Closure Date

Company Announcement

Boustead Singapore Limited

(Co. Reg. No. 197501036K)

82 Ubi Avenue 4

#08-01 Edward Boustead Centre Singapore 408832

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE DATE

Singapore, 7 July 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed from 5.00pm on 2 September 2020 for the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlements to the final proposed dividend to be paid on 11 September 2020, subject to and contingent upon shareholders' approval for the proposed dividends being obtained at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Duly completed transfers received by the Company's Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd at 50 Raffles Place, #32-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623 up to 5.00pm on 2 September 2020 will be registered before entitlements to the dividend are determined.

By Order of the Board

Alvin Kok

Company Secretary

About Boustead Singapore Limited

Established in 1828, Boustead Singapore Limited (SGX:F9D) is a progressive global Infrastructure-Related Engineering and Technology Group listed on the SGX Mainboard.

Focusing on the niche engineering and development of key infrastructure to support economic growth in global markets, our strong suite of engineering services comprises Energy-Related Engineering and Real Estate Solutions, centred on energy infrastructure and smart eco-sustainable business park and industrial developments.

In addition, we provide technology-driven transformative solutions to improve quality of life for all walks of life. Geospatial Technology provides professional services and exclusively distributes Esri's ArcGIS technology - the world's leading geographic information system and location analytics platform - to major markets across Australia and parts of South East Asia. The software creates digital infrastructure solutions that enable smart nations, smart cities and smart communities by solving the world's largest problems through effective and sustainable planning and management of key infrastructure and resources. Healthcare Technology provides niche innovative medical solutions that address age-related chronic diseases and mobility issues, with a focus on rehabilitative care, sleep care and sports science in the Asia Pacific.

With a vast global network stretching across Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas, we are ready to serve the world. To date, we have undertaken infrastructure-related projects in 89 countries and territories globally.

In 2008 and 2009, we were recognised in the prestigious Forbes Asia 200 Best Under A Billion as one of the Asia Pacific's 200 best public-listed corporations under US$1 billion in revenue. In 2017, we were ranked by FinanceAsia as Singapore's Best Small-Cap in the annual Asia's Best Companies Poll. In 2019, we were awarded the Most Transparent Company in the Industrials Category and Sustainability Award (Runner-Up) in the Mid Cap Category by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore). We are also listed on the MSCI World Micro Cap Index, FTSE Global Small Cap Index, FTSE Developed Small Cap Index and FTSE ST Industrials Index.

Visit us at www.boustead.sg.

Contact Information

For media and investor enquiries related to Boustead Singapore Limited, please contact:

Mr Keith Chu

Senior Vice President

Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

Main: +65 6747 0016

DID: +65 6709 8112 Fax: +65 6741 8689

E-mail: keith.chu@boustead.sg