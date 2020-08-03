Boustead Singapore : Proxy Form

You may tick (√) within the relevant box to vote for or against, or abstain from voting, in respect of all your Shares for each resolution. Alternatively, you may indicate the number of Shares that you wish to vote for or against, and/or abstain from voting, for each resolution in the relevant box. In the absence of specific directions in respect of a resolution, the appointment of the Chairman as your proxy for that resolution will be treated as invalid.

being a member/members of the above-named Company, hereby appoint the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of the Company as my/our proxy/proxies to vote for me/us on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 25 August 2020 at 2.30 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof in the manner indicated below:

Please read the notes overleaf which contain instructions on, inter alia, the appointment of the Chairman of the Meeting as a member's proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM.

By submitting an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy, the member accepts and agrees to the personal data privacy terms set out in the Notice of the AGM dated 3 August 2020.

This proxy form is not valid for use by investors holding shares in the Company ("Shares") through relevant intermediaries (as defined in Section 181 of the Companies Act (Chapter 50 of Singapore)) ("Investors") (including investors holding through Central Provident Fund ("CPF") and Supplementary Retirement Scheme ("SRS") ("CPF/SRS investors")) and shall be ineffective for all intents and purposes if used or purported to be used by them. An Investor who wishes to vote should instead approach his/ her relevant intermediary as soon as possible to specify voting instructions. A CPF/SRS investor who wishes to vote should approach his/ her CPF Agent Bank or SRS Operator by 5.00 p.m. on 14 August 2020, being 7 working days before the date of the AGM to submit his/her voting instructions.

BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

(Company Registration Number: 197501036K)

Notes:

Please insert the total number of shares held by you. If you have shares entered against your name in the Depository Register (maintained by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited), you should insert that number of shares. If you only have shares registered in your name in the Register of Members (maintained by or on behalf of the Company), you should insert that number of shares. If you have shares entered against your name in the Depository Register and shares registered in your name in the Register of Members, you should insert the aggregate number of shares. If no number is inserted, the instrument appointing a proxy or proxies shall be deemed to relate to all the shares held by you. Due to the current COVID-19 control measures in Singapore, a member may not attend in person, and may only attend the AGM by observing and listening to the proceedings of the AGM by electronic means. A member will also not be able to vote online on the resolutions to be tabled for approval at the AGM. A member (whether individual or corporate) must appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as his/her/its proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her/its behalf at the AGM if such member wishes to exercise his/her/its voting rights at the AGM. This proxy form may be accessed at the Company's IR website at https://www.boustead.sg/ https://www.sgx.com/securities/company- announcements

CPF or SRS investors who wish to appoint the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy should approach their respective Agent Banks or SRS Operators to submit their votes by 5.00 pm on 14 August 2020. The Chairman of the Meeting, as proxy, need not be a member of the Company. The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be submitted to the Company in the following manner: if submitted by post, be lodged with the Company's Share Registrar, Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte Ltd, at 50 Raffles Place #32-01 Singapore Land Tower Singapore 048623; or if submitted electronically, be submitted via email to AGM.TeamE@boardroomlimited.com .

in either case, by 2.30 p.m. on 23 August 2020, being 48 hours before the time appointed for holding this AGM.

A member who wishes to submit the proxy form must complete and sign the proxy form attached with this booklet or download it from the Company's website or the SGXNet, before submitting it by post to the address provided above, or scanning and sending it by email to the email address provided above.

In view of the current COVID-19 situation and the related safe distancing measures which may make it difficult for members to submit completed proxy forms by post, members are strongly encouraged to submit completed proxy forms electronically via email.

5. The instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy must be under the hand of the appointor or of his attorney duly authorised in writing. Where the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is executed by a corporation, it must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised. Where an instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is signed on behalf of the appointor by an attorney, the letter or power of attorney or a duly certified copy thereof must (failing previous registration with the Company), if the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy is submitted electronically via email, be emailed with the instrument of proxy, failing which the instrument may be treated as invalid.

The Company shall be entitled to reject the instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy if it is incomplete, improperly completed or illegible or where the true intentions of the appointor is not ascertainable from the instructions of the appointor specified in the instrument (including any related attachment) appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy. In addition, in the case of a member whose shares are entered against his name in the Depository Register, the Company may reject any instrument appointing the Chairman of the Meeting as proxy lodged if the member, being the appointor, is not shown to have shares entered against his name in the Depository Register 72 hours before the time appointed for holding the AGM as certified by The Central Depository (Pte) Limited to the Company.

Personal Data Privacy:

