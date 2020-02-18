Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Boustead Singapore Limited    BTSS   SG1X13940751

BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED

(BTSS)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Singapore builders seek force majeure advice as coronavirus causes labour crunch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:11am EST

Singapore construction firms are asking for advice about whether they have the option of invoking force majeure clauses in building contracts as the government turns away or quarantines Chinese labour to stop the spread of the coronavirus, lawyers told Reuters.

Singapore has an estimated $20-$24 billion of public and private sector building projects in the works this year - and any large impact on the sector, which is highly dependent on foreign labour, could help push the economy into recession.

Derek Loh, a partner at Singapore-based TSMP Law Corporation, said five clients involved in public sector construction projects have approached him in recent weeks for advice on force majeure - which refers to unexpected external circumstances that prevent a party to a contract from meeting their obligations.

"These clients that have sought advice are largely those that employ Chinese labour," said Loh.

Two other senior lawyers, who declined to be named, said they had also received queries related to force majeure.

The Building and Construction Authority, a government agency, has said, however that contractors involved in public sector projects can seek extensions. It has also urged private sector developers to give extensions to contractors that work for them.

Some Chinese companies have already invoked force majeure on contracts due to the virus, including China's top LNG buyer China National Offshore Oil Corp and Jiangsu New Times Shipbuilding Co.

Singapore, which has one of the highest numbers of virus infections outside China at 77, has halted the issuance of new visas to Chinese nationals since Jan. 31. Workers from China with existing work visas must seek approval before re-entry, and if approved, must spend 14 days in quarantine.

Singapore's labour ministry said last week it was rejecting 400 applications daily from returning workers with recent travel history to China and had also cancelled some work passes. It has also prevented employers from hiring foreign staff if rules are breached.

The Singapore Contractors Association did not respond to a request for comment.

Construction labourers without any travel history to China have also been infected, with five Bangladeshi workers among confirmed cases. The firm involved, Boustead Projects Ltd, said it halted construction activities to disinfect areas and is continuing to assess the impact on the project concerned.

The construction sector, which is allowed to hire workers from only a handful of countries including China, India and Bangladesh, expanded 2.8% in 2019, one of the strongest performers in an economy that recorded a growth rate of 0.7%, its slowest in a decade.

The last time several construction firms sought to invoke force majeure in Singapore was in 2007 when Indonesia banned sand exports to the city-state bringing building activity almost to a halt.

By Aradhana Aravindan and Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUSTEAD PROJECTS LIMITED -1.06% 0.93 End-of-day quote.1.64%
BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED 0.00% 0.74 End-of-day quote.-1.33%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.90% 56.98 Delayed Quote.-14.45%
WTI -0.60% 51.62 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED
12:11aSingapore builders seek force majeure advice as coronavirus causes labour cru..
RE
01/31CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :Resignation of Non-Executive Director
PU
2019BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2018BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2016BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 622 M
EBIT 2020 57,9 M
Net income 2020 31,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,08%
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,58x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 361 M
Technical analysis trends BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,96  SGD
Last Close Price 0,74  SGD
Spread / Highest target 36,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fong Fui Wong Chairman & Group Chief Executive Officer
Shiok Faun Chan Chief Financial Officer
Kai Keong Loh Non-Executive Director
Ngien Cheong Chong Independent Non-Executive Director
Godfrey Ernest Scotchbrook Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUSTEAD SINGAPORE LIMITED-1.33%261
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.10.71%5 034
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%2 691
FLSMIDTH & CO-3.92%1 852
NICHIAS CORPORATION-7.26%1 539
TAIKISHA LTD.-9.93%1 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group