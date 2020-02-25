Log in
Bouvet : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Bouvet ASA

02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST
Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Bouvet ASA
Dividend amount: 16.50 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 20 May 2020 Ex-date: 22 May 2020 Record date: 25 May 2020 Payment date: 3 June 2020 Date of approval: 20 May 2020 This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

Disclaimer

Bouvet ASA published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:11 UTC
