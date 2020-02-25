Bouvet : Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Bouvet ASA

Dividend amount: 16.50 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 20 May 2020 Ex-date: 22 May 2020 Record date: 25 May 2020 Payment date: 3 June 2020 Date of approval: 20 May 2020 This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.

