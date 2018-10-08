Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bouygues    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES (EN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BOUYGUES : Bouygues Confiance n°10 employee share ownership plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

Press release - Paris - 08/10/18

Bouygues Confiance n°10 employee share ownership plan

Bouygues has decided to launch a new leveraged employee share ownership plan, "Bouygues Confiance n°10". The plan involves a capital increase of a maximum of €150 million (inclusive of share premium) reserved for employees of French companies belonging to the Group, to be effected via a dedicated mutual fund ("FCPE"), the units in which are subject to a lock-up period of five years except where early release is allowed under the law. The effect will be the issuance of a maximum of 5,116,659 new Bouygues shares at a subscription price of €29.316. The FCPE will exercise the voting rights attached to the newly issued shares.
               
In accordance with provisions of the French Labour Code, the subscription price is equal to 80% of the average opening quoted market prices of the share on the twenty trading days preceding the date of the decision setting the opening date of the subscription period. The subscription period will run from 12 November to
3 December 2018 inclusive.

The new Bouygues shares to be issued will rank for dividend from 1 January 2018. They will be admitted for trading on the Euronext Paris market (on the same quotation line as existing Bouygues shares) as soon as possible after completion of the capital increase, which is scheduled for 27 December 2018.

This plan gives Bouygues employees a stake in the Group's development and performance over the long term, and demonstrates yet again the proactive approach to employee share ownership which is a core component of the Group's culture and values.

PRESS CONTACT:
presse@bouygues.com · Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA · 32 avenue Hoche · 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 · bouygues.com      

About Bouygues
Bouygues is a industrial group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services),
Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: BOUYGUES via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOUYGUES
06:48pBOUYGUES : Confiance n°10 employee share ownership plan
PU
06:39pBOUYGUES : Bouygues Confiance n°10 employee share ownership plan
GL
10/05Four cellcos submit applications for spectrum to Arcep
AQ
10/04BOUYGUES : wins an award for the clarity of its remuneration policy
PU
10/03BOUYGUES : French company to carry out five projects in Turkmenistan
AQ
10/02BOUYGUES : Hwy 3/3A resurfacing begins
AQ
10/02BOUYGUES : Capital Markets Day “Construction businesses”
PU
10/02BOUYGUES : Capital Markets Day "Construction businesses"
GL
09/30BOUYGUES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/27BOUYGUES : SPAC member addresses council
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/31Bouygues SA 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/30Bouygues +5 % post H1 results 
08/30Bouygues SA reports 1H results 
06/01VINCI : This European Blue Chip Will Keep Growing Its Dividend 
05/17Bouygues' (BOUYF) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34 348 M
EBIT 2018 1 563 M
Net income 2018 1 014 M
Debt 2018 3 477 M
Yield 2018 4,64%
P/E ratio 2018 13,12
P/E ratio 2019 11,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,49x
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 13 450 M
Chart BOUYGUES
Duration : Period :
Bouygues Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 43,2 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Marien CFO, SVP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Patrick Kron Director
Helman le Pas de Sécheval Independent Director
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES-15.26%15 498
VINCI-5.06%55 651
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-14.79%33 562
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-10.65%26 363
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-7.39%25 327
LARSEN & TOUBRO-2.98%23 221
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.