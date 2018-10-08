BOUYGUES : Bouygues Confiance n°10 employee share ownership plan

Press release - Paris - 08/10/18

Bouygues Confiance n°10 employee share ownership plan

Bouygues has decided to launch a new leveraged employee share ownership plan, "Bouygues Confiance n°10". The plan involves a capital increase of a maximum of €150 million (inclusive of share premium) reserved for employees of French companies belonging to the Group, to be effected via a dedicated mutual fund ("FCPE"), the units in which are subject to a lock-up period of five years except where early release is allowed under the law. The effect will be the issuance of a maximum of 5,116,659 new Bouygues shares at a subscription price of €29.316. The FCPE will exercise the voting rights attached to the newly issued shares.



In accordance with provisions of the French Labour Code, the subscription price is equal to 80% of the average opening quoted market prices of the share on the twenty trading days preceding the date of the decision setting the opening date of the subscription period. The subscription period will run from 12 November to

3 December 2018 inclusive.

The new Bouygues shares to be issued will rank for dividend from 1 January 2018. They will be admitted for trading on the Euronext Paris market (on the same quotation line as existing Bouygues shares) as soon as possible after completion of the capital increase, which is scheduled for 27 December 2018.

This plan gives Bouygues employees a stake in the Group's development and performance over the long term, and demonstrates yet again the proactive approach to employee share ownership which is a core component of the Group's culture and values.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com · Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA · 32 avenue Hoche · 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 · bouygues.com

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a industrial group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services),

Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: BOUYGUES via Globenewswire

