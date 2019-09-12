BOUYGUES: Bouygues successfully completes sale of Alstom shares

Press release – Paris 12/09/2019



Bouygues successfully completes sale of Alstom shares

Bouygues S.A. (“Bouygues”) announces the successful sale of 29,150,000 shares in Alstom S.A. (“Alstom”), representing 13.0% of its share capital, at a price of 37 euros per share (i.e., a total amount of 1,079 million euros) by way of an accelerated book building involving institutional investors.

Following this transaction, Bouygues will remain Alstom’s main shareholder with 14.7% of the share capital. Olivier Bouygues and Bouygues S.A will remain Board members of Alstom. Bouygues undertakes with the banks in charge of the placement to a 180-day lock up for its remaining Alstom shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Commenting on this sale of shares, Martin Bouygues, Chairman and CEO, said: “I am delighted with the outcome of this transaction. It further demonstrates investors’ confidence in Alstom’s management team and its ability to successfully implement its new strategy « Alstom in Motion » presented on June 24th 2019 to be the leading global innovative player for a sustainable and smart mobility”.

