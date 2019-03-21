Bouygues : Access to the 2018 registration document

Press release – Paris – 21.03.2019

Bouygues hereby announces that it has filed its 2018 Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 20 March 2019.

The 2018 Registration Document includes the following documents:

Full-year 2018 financial report;

Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

Description of the share buyback programme.

The French-language version of the 2018 Registration Document is available on the company’s website at www.bouygues.com/finance/information-reglementee/ . Copies can also be obtained from the company’s registered office at 32 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France.

The English version will be available www.bouygues.com under Finance, Regulated Information on 5 April 2019.





