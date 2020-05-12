Bouygues : Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS

12/05/2020

ALSTOM'S CONTRIBUTION TO BOUYGUES' NET PROFIT IN FIRST-QUARTER 2020

On 12 May 2020, Alstom reported its results for the financial year 2019/20 ended on 31 March 2020.

Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020 is €35 million, versus

contribution of €33 million in first-quarter 2019.

First-quarter 2020 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group

will be reported on 14 May 2020 at 7.30am (CET).

