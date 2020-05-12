Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bouygues    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bouygues : Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 02:00am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS

12/05/2020

ALSTOM'S CONTRIBUTION TO BOUYGUES' NET PROFIT IN FIRST-QUARTER 2020

On 12 May 2020, Alstom reported its results for the financial year 2019/20 ended on 31 March 2020.

Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020 is €35 million, versus

  1. contribution of €33 million in first-quarter 2019.

First-quarter 2020 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group

will be reported on 14 May 2020 at 7.30am (CET).

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS CONTACT:

PRESS CONTACT:

INVESTORS@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 10 79

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 05:59:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BOUYGUES
02:03aBOUYGUES : Alstom's Contribution to Bouygues' Net Profit in First-Quarter 2020
AQ
02:00aBOUYGUES : Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020
PU
05/11BOUYGUES : quaterly earnings release
04/29BOUYGUES : TF1 group 2020 first-quarter results
PU
04/29BOUYGUES : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
04/24JPMORGAN CHASE : Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
AQ
04/23BOUYGUES : Martin and Olivier Bouygues relinquish 25% of their 2020 remuneration
PU
04/23MARTIN BOUYGUES : French conglomerate Bouygues' boss cuts his 2020 pay by 25%
RE
04/23BOUYGUES : Proxy Statments
CO
04/17French telecoms group Orange to cut dividend by 30%
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 33 990 M
EBIT 2020 1 185 M
Net income 2020 646 M
Debt 2020 2 783 M
Yield 2020 6,43%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,25x
EV / Sales2020 0,38x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 10 235 M
Chart BOUYGUES
Duration : Period :
Bouygues Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 34,11  €
Last Close Price 26,94  €
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Helman le Pas de Sécheval Independent Director
Olivier Bouygues Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES-28.88%11 068
VINCI-24.00%46 213
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.38%30 789
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.00%19 130
FERROVIAL-2.76%18 609
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.61%18 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group