Bouygues : Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020

PRESS RELEASE
PARIS
12/05/2020
ALSTOM'S CONTRIBUTION TO BOUYGUES' NET PROFIT IN FIRST-QUARTER 2020
On 12 May 2020, Alstom reported its results for the financial year 2019/20 ended on 31 March 2020.
Based on this information, Alstom's contribution to Bouygues' net profit in first-quarter 2020 is €35 million, versus
contribution of €33 million in first-quarter 2019.
First-quarter 2020 sales and earnings for the Bouygues group
will be reported on 14 May 2020 at 7.30am (CET).
ABOUT BOUYGUES
Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.
