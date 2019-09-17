Bouygues : Announcement of Salto ott platform's governance

PRESS RELEASE

Boulogne, September 17th, 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT OF SALTO OTT PLATFORM'S GOVERNANCE

GILLES PÉLISSON ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

THOMAS FOLLIN APPOINTED TO THE LEADERSHIP OF SALTO



Gilles PÉLISSON, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TF1 Group, was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SALTO for a two-year term at the first meeting of SALTO's Supervisory Board yesterday.

Thomas FOLLIN, previously a member of the Executive Committee of the M6 Group has been named to the leadership of the company. He started his missions yesterday, Monday September 16th, with the aim of launching the platform in the first quarter of 2020.

This announcement follows the decision of the French Competition Authority on August 12th, 2019, authorizing the France Télévisions, M6 and TF1 groups to launch their joint OTT platform.

About Thomas Follin

Thomas Follin, 42, graduated with a DESS / MASTER 2 degree in New media & Telecommunication from the University of Paris-Dauphine, joined the M6 Group in 2002 for strategic development.

In 2008, he moved to the digital subsidiary of the M6 Group to develop the M6 Replay catch-up service and until now, managed all the digital services that now constitute the 6play offer for all screens. He also ensured the international development of the M6 Group's VOD technology platform, which is currently used by 6play (France), RTLplay (Belgium and Croatia), RTLMost (Hungary) and will also be the technological base of SALTO. Since 2016, he has also been in charge of the distribution activity of the M6 Group's audiovisual channels and services.