Bouygues : Announcement of Salto ott platform's governance

09/17/2019 | 04:17am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Boulogne, September 17th, 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT OF SALTO OTT PLATFORM'S GOVERNANCE

  • GILLES PÉLISSON ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD
    • THOMAS FOLLIN APPOINTED TO THE LEADERSHIP OF SALTO

Gilles PÉLISSON, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the TF1 Group, was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SALTO for a two-year term at the first meeting of SALTO's Supervisory Board yesterday.

Thomas FOLLIN, previously a member of the Executive Committee of the M6 Group has been named to the leadership of the company. He started his missions yesterday, Monday September 16th, with the aim of launching the platform in the first quarter of 2020.

This announcement follows the decision of the French Competition Authority on August 12th, 2019, authorizing the France Télévisions, M6 and TF1 groups to launch their joint OTT platform.

About Thomas Follin

Thomas Follin, 42, graduated with a DESS / MASTER 2 degree in New media & Telecommunication from the University of Paris-Dauphine, joined the M6 Group in 2002 for strategic development.

In 2008, he moved to the digital subsidiary of the M6 Group to develop the M6 Replay catch-up service and until now, managed all the digital services that now constitute the 6play offer for all screens. He also ensured the international development of the M6 Group's VOD technology platform, which is currently used by 6play (France), RTLplay (Belgium and Croatia), RTLMost (Hungary) and will also be the technological base of SALTO. Since 2016, he has also been in charge of the distribution activity of the M6 Group's audiovisual channels and services.

About the TF1 group

The TF1 Group is the leading private-sector television broadcaster in France, with five unencrypted channels (TF1, TMC, TFX, TF1 Séries Films and LCI) and four pay-TV theme channels (TV Breizh, Histoire, Ushuaïa and Serieclub, the last of which is 50% owned). The Group is adding a highly effective digital dimension to our channels on MYTF1, and video-on-demand offers via MYTF1VOD and TFOU MAX. The TF1 Group is also present in the production and distribution of content, mainly via Newen, through which it aims to accelerate international expansion of its production and distribution activities.

The TF1 Group has extended its digital footprint, in particular through the acquisition of the aufeminin group in April 2018. This led to the creation of its digital division Unify build around well-known brands such as Marmiton, MyLittleParis and Doctissimo, all of which support strong, engaged communities. This has enhanced the Group's offer and its ability to deploy federating, complementary special-interest themes to reach all audiences, especially women and millennials. The TF1 Group has created a large range of businesses in key entertainment and leisure fields, with TF1 Entertainment (board games, music and live show production, licences and publishing); the film industry with TF1 Films Production and TF1 Studio.

About the France Télévisions group

France Télévisions, France's leading broadcasting group on 2017, brings together:

  • the france.tv video platform, and a full range of special-interest digital offers (news, kids, sport, culture, education);
  • 5 nationwide TV channels : France 2, France 3, France 4, France 5, France Ô;
  • France info, a "total media" rolling news service available across all devices;
  • 24 regional channels in mainland France (France 3);
  • 9 "total media" TV/radio/web channels serving French overseas territories (les 1ère).

With an average audience share of 28.3% and 1.3 billion video views across its platforms on 2017, France Télévisions is a dominant player in the French broadcasting landscape.

More than 9 of out 10 French people watch France Télévisions every month, across all screens.

About the M6 group

Formed in 1987 around the M6 TV channel, M6 is a powerful plurimedia group offering a broad range of programmes, products and services. These range from television (13 channels including M6, France's no.2 commercial channel) and radio (3 stations including French no.1 RTL) to production and content buying, digital, e-commerce, cinema, music and live shows. The M6 group has built on its strong brands and content to gradually extend its sphere of operations, through targeted diversifications and innovative offers such as the 6play digital platform, launched in 2013 (21 million registered subscribers, over a billion video views in 2017). The objective: develop a complementary portfolio of brands that address the needs of different audiences and the new ways they consume content. Find out more at: groupem6.fr

TF1 GROUP

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR - MAYLIS CARCABAL - 01 41 41 49 23 - mcarcabal@tf1.fr

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS - COLINE PECHERE - 01 41 41 29 59 - cpechere@tf1.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS - comfi@tf1.fr

@GroupeTF1

FRANCE TELEVISIONS GROUP

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR - VIRGINIE SAINTE-ROSE- virginie.sainte-rose@francetv.fr- 01 56 22 60 44

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS - MURIEL ATTAL - muriel.attal@francetv.fr- 01 56 22 67 09

@FranceTele

M6 GROUP

COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR - MATTHIEU BIENVENU - matthieu.bienvenu@m6.fr- 01 41 92 28 44 CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS - PAUL MANNESSON - paul.mennesson@m6.fr- 01 41 92 61 36

INVESTOR RELATIONS - ERIC GHESTEMME - eric.ghestemme@m6.fr- 01 41 92 59 33

@M6Groupe

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 08:16:03 UTC
