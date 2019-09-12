Bouygues : Changes in the executive committee of Bouygues Construction

Press release

12 September 2019

CHANGES IN THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

OF BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

The Board of Directors of Bouygues Construction, meeting on August 27, 2019, has reappointed Philippe Bonnave as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bouygues Construction.

Julien Toqueboeuf was appointed Chief Financial Officer of Bouygues Construction effective October 1, 2019, following the appointment of Pascal Grangé to the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Bouygues SA. In his new post, he will serve on Bouygues Construction's Executive Committee.

A graduate of Paris Dauphine University, Julien Toqueboeuf began his career in 1998 in the Audit department of Bouygues SA, later transferring to Bouygues Construction. He joined the Energies and Services division in 2005 as Chief Financial Officer of the Facilities Management and Telecoms division and then became Secretary General of Network Infrastructures. In 2014, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Plan Group, a Canadian subsidiary of Bouygues Energies & Services. In 2017, he became Chief Financial Officer of Bouygues Construction SA, and then General Secretary of the Energies and Services division in 2018.

Meanwhile, both Jean-Philippe Trin and Marie-Luce Godinot, already members of the Executive Committee, will see their respective areas of responsibility broadened with effect from October 1, 2019:

-

Jean-Philippe Trin will take over direction of the Concessions division and become Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction responsible for the Civil Works and Concessions division, which will include

Bouygues Travaux Publics, VSL and the concession companies.

-

Marie-Luce Godinot will be responsible for all information systems and will be Executive Vice President of Bouygues Construction with responsibility for digital transformation, information systems, innovation and sustainable development.

Bernard Mounier, Nicolas Borit, Olivier-Marie Racine, Jean-Marc Kiviatkowski and Jean-Manuel Soussan retain their current responsibilities on the Bouygues Construction Executive Committee.

Bernard Mounier, Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction, is responsible for Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe and is CEO of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France.

Ile-de-France. Nicolas Borit is CEO of Bouygues Bâtiment International.

Olivier-Marie Racine, Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction, is responsible for the Energy and Services division, which consists of Bouygues Energies & Services, Bouygues Energies & Services InTec and Kraftanlagen .

Racine, Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction, is responsible for the Energy and Services division, which consists of Bouygues Energies & Services, Bouygues Energies & Services InTec and Kraftanlagen Jean-Marc Kiviatkowski, Executive Vice President of Bouygues Construction, is responsible for legal affairs, insurance, auditing, internal control and compliance.

Kiviatkowski, Executive Vice President of Bouygues Construction, is responsible for legal affairs, insurance, auditing, internal control and compliance. Jean-Manuel Soussan, Executive Vice President of Bouygues Construction, is responsible for human resources and policy on corporate and social responsibility.

Press contact

Jessica Swiderski +33 1 3060 2805 - +33 7 6164 4160 - j.swiderski@bouygues-construction.comFind all our news on https://mediaroom.bouygues-construction.com/

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is "shared innovation" that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees.

In 2018 Bouygues Construction generated sales of €12.4 billion.