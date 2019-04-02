Bouygues : Colas acquires part of Skanska's asphalt assets in Poland

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 2, 2019

COLAS ACQUIRES PART OF SKANSKA'S ASPHALT ASSETS IN POLAND

On April 1, 2019, Colas Polska - a Polish Colas subsidiary - acquired part of Skanska's asphalt assets in Poland. The 29-million-euro transaction involves 11 asphalt plants, 130 construction machines, some 20 application teams and all operational staff, i.e., 330 people. The asphalt plants are located in and around the country's 11 largest cities.

This asset deal enables Colas, which has operated for over 20 years in the western part of Poland, to extend its foothold throughout the country, thus becoming one of the leaders in Poland's road infrastructure segment.

The agreement also provides for the possibility of future cooperation between Colas Polska and Skanska Poland in seven major cities targeted by Skanska as part of its "City Builder" strategy.

Colas (www.colas.com)

Colas, a subsidiary of the Bouygues Group, is a world leader aiming to promote transport infrastructure solutions for sustainable mobility. With 58,000 employees in more than 50 countries on five continents, the Group performs some 85,000 road construction and maintenance projects each year via 800 construction business units and 2,000 material production units.

In 2018, consolidated revenue at Colas totaled 13.2 billion euros (51% outside of France). Net profit attributable to the Group amounted to 226 million euros.

For further information:

