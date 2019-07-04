Log in
Bouygues : Construction and Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies sign a partnership agreement for the development of very low carbon concrete

07/04/2019 | 12:04pm EDT

Press release - July 4, 2019

Bouygues Construction and Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

sign a partnership agreement for the development of very low

carbon concrete

Bouygues Construction and Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies have signed a technical and commercial collaboration contract for an initial period of 30 months, with the aim of devising and testing concrete formulas using a new cement manufactured with a new technology (known as H-EVA1). Developed by Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, this is a unique and innovative technology that offers a carbon footprint between 70% and 80% lower than a conventional Portland cement. In the face of the climate emergency, the partnership constitutes a strategic alliance, the results of which will contribute to making the construction sector more responsible and more sustainable, considering the fact that cement currently accounts for 6% of greenhouse gas emissions in France.

Studies jointly carried out by the partners will make it possible to obtain the certifications needed for operational implementation on Bouygues Construction sites in 2020.

Philippe Bonnave, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bouygues Construction, said: "As a leading player in the construction sector, Bouygues Construction needs to meet the challenges of growing urbanisation while reducing its environmental impact. The partnership we have signed with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies is an opportunity to jointly develop an innovation for our sector that is disruptive, because it emits less CO2, and to act to make construction more sustainable for our customers."

Julien Blanchard, Chairman and co-founder of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "The construction industry today has to change quickly in the face of climate issues and the advent of new regulations. To meet these challenges, we have created new cements guaranteed to be clinker- free and based on industrial by-products.Our industrial approach to cement is genuinely an eco- responsible and revolutionary solution on the construction market. This meaningful partnership is a perfect illustration of Bouygues Construction's desire to sign up to disruptive innovations such as ours, with the aim of getting the construction sector to commit itself sustainably, and immediately, to a drastic reduction in CO2 emissions."

About Bouygues Construction

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is "shared innovation" that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees. In 2018 Bouygues Construction generated sales of €12.4 billion.

Find all our latest news on https://mediaroom.bouygues-construction.com/

About Hoffman Green Cement Technologies

The 6th largest French cement producer, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies believes in the virtue of disruptive innovation with respect to the environment, and its ability to act as a driver to significantly reduce carbon impact. The Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies "industry 4.0" site in western France perfectly illustrates the disruptive technologies that the company has

1 H-EVA is an ettringite technology using alkaline activated clay

introduced into the world of construction. Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies teams and the company's industrial and corporate partners are all driven by a joint desire to develop a new form of concrete through their new low carbon cements.

Having been awarded the Horizon 2020 label for Research and Innovation in Europe, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies was included in the French Future Investments Programme 1 (PIA1) in December 2016 thanks to the French Commissariat-General for Investment. Its industrial project was further endorsed in September 2018 in the more ambitious French Future Investments Programme 3 (PIA3). https://www.hgct-europe.fr/

Press contacts

Bouygues Construction

Jessica Swiderski - (+33) 1 3060 2805 - j.swiderski@bouygues-construction.com(+33) 7 6164 4160

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Delphine Barbeau - (+33) 6 2921 6377 - d.barbeau@onexfidlid.com

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 16:02:08 UTC
BOUYGUES4.59%13 744
VINCI28.27%57 730
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.21%36 240
LARSEN & TOUBRO9.77%32 168
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-5.97%23 448
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-5.44%21 086
