Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bouygues    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bouygues : Construction is chosen to construct phase 3 of the regeneration on the London borough of Newham in London

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

TUESDAY 7 JULY 2020

PRESS

RELEASE

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION IS CHOSEN TO CONSTRUCT PHASE 3 OF THE REGENERATION ON THE LONDON BOROUGH OF NEWHAM IN LONDON.

Linkcity UK, the property development arm of Bouygues UK, the Bouygues Construction subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, has signed agreements with multiple partners for the £240 million (€264 million, gross development value) phase 3 of Hallsville Quarter, the major regeneration programme with the London Borough of Newham at Canning Town.

After delivering the first two phases of the Hallsville Quarter regeneration project, the Group will now construct the third phase, which will consist of:

  • 278 private rental homes for Grainger,

  • 143 shared ownership or private sale units,

  • 199 affordable homes, including 50 extra-care apartments, will be owned and managed by One Housing Group,

  • A health centre for Newham Care Commissioning Group,

  • 1,125 m2 of business accommodation,

  • 1,545 m2 of leisure space,

  • A new basement car park for 143 vehicles,

  • New high-quality public spaces, including fountains and play areas.

© HawkinsBrown

As the main contractor for this phase of the development, Bouygues UK began works in June 2020, with completion expected in 2024. In the context of its TopSite label, which recognises exemplary initiatives in corporate social responsibility, the Group has been, and continues to be, strongly committed to supporting local labour at each phase of the regeneration scheme.

The first two phases have already delivered 528 new homes, a 196-room hotel, restaurants, a gym, leisure spaces, a car park and improved public realm, including the creation of Terry Spinks Place under the A13 flyover and a new piece of public art.

The development of Hallsville Quarter is part of a vast programme to regenerate Canning Town, in the East End of London, providing a total of 1,100 homes, over 30,000 m2 of leisure and retail space, more than 2,975 m2 of space for community facilities, as well as new public spaces, pedestrian links, cyclist provision and 1,100 secure parking spaces.

Press contact

Hubert Engelmann

(+33) 6 9905 4666 -h.engelmann@bouygues-construction.com

Find all our news on https://mediaroom.bouygues-construction.com

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is "shared innovation" that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees. In 2019, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €13.4 billion.

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 15:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOUYGUES
11:19aBOUYGUES : Construction is chosen to construct phase 3 of the regeneration on th..
PU
07/05France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it - report
RE
07/03BOUYGUES : Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
GL
07/01BOUYGUES : Pierre Vanstoflegatte, CEO of the Bouygues Construction Energies & Se..
PU
06/26BOUYGUES : Telecom has signed an exclusivity agreement with Crédit Mutuel
PU
06/26BOUYGUES : Bouygues Telecom has signed an exclusivity agreement with Crédit Mutu..
GL
06/08BOUYGUES : Sabina Gros appointed Executive Vice President of Unify and Chief Rev..
PU
06/03BOUYGUES : Community policing takes off in lagos
AQ
06/02BOUYGUES : Monthly disclosure of the total number of shares and voting right
GL
06/02German stocks shine in Europe as carmakers surge
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33 923 M 38 322 M 38 322 M
Net income 2020 550 M 621 M 621 M
Net Debt 2020 2 781 M 3 142 M 3 142 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,7x
Yield 2020 5,26%
Capitalization 12 417 M 14 041 M 14 027 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 133 197
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart BOUYGUES
Duration : Period :
Bouygues Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 34,02 €
Last Close Price 32,68 €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Olivier Bouygues Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES-13.73%14 041
VINCI SA-14.63%53 019
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.49%32 775
FERROVIAL-10.12%19 998
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.20%19 158
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.78%17 894
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group