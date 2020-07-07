TUESDAY 7 JULY 2020

BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION IS CHOSEN TO CONSTRUCT PHASE 3 OF THE REGENERATION ON THE LONDON BOROUGH OF NEWHAM IN LONDON.

Linkcity UK, the property development arm of Bouygues UK, the Bouygues Construction subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom, has signed agreements with multiple partners for the £240 million (€264 million, gross development value) phase 3 of Hallsville Quarter, the major regeneration programme with the London Borough of Newham at Canning Town.

After delivering the first two phases of the Hallsville Quarter regeneration project, the Group will now construct the third phase, which will consist of:

• 278 private rental homes for Grainger,

• 143 shared ownership or private sale units,

• 199 affordable homes, including 50 extra-care apartments, will be owned and managed by One Housing Group,

• A health centre for Newham Care Commissioning Group,

• 1,125 m2 of business accommodation,

• 1,545 m2 of leisure space,

• A new basement car park for 143 vehicles,

• New high-quality public spaces, including fountains and play areas.

© HawkinsBrown

As the main contractor for this phase of the development, Bouygues UK began works in June 2020, with completion expected in 2024. In the context of its TopSite label, which recognises exemplary initiatives in corporate social responsibility, the Group has been, and continues to be, strongly committed to supporting local labour at each phase of the regeneration scheme.

The first two phases have already delivered 528 new homes, a 196-room hotel, restaurants, a gym, leisure spaces, a car park and improved public realm, including the creation of Terry Spinks Place under the A13 flyover and a new piece of public art.

The development of Hallsville Quarter is part of a vast programme to regenerate Canning Town, in the East End of London, providing a total of 1,100 homes, over 30,000 m2 of leisure and retail space, more than 2,975 m2 of space for community facilities, as well as new public spaces, pedestrian links, cyclist provision and 1,100 secure parking spaces.

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is "shared innovation" that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees. In 2019, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €13.4 billion.