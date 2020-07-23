Bouygues : Construction to Use Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform for Project Management

By Mauro Orru



Dassault Systemes SE said Thursday that Bouygues Construction has adopted its 3DEXPERIENCE platform for project management.

The French software maker said the construction company would be able to develop residential projects with the platform, moving away from traditional documents in favor of an integrated environment with a single source of actionable data.

Dassault Systemes said the platform would help Bouygues Construction in waste reduction and also in addressing sustainability needs.

