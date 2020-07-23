Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bouygues    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bouygues : Construction to Use Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform for Project Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:10am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Dassault Systemes SE said Thursday that Bouygues Construction has adopted its 3DEXPERIENCE platform for project management.

The French software maker said the construction company would be able to develop residential projects with the platform, moving away from traditional documents in favor of an integrated environment with a single source of actionable data.

Dassault Systemes said the platform would help Bouygues Construction in waste reduction and also in addressing sustainability needs.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOUYGUES -0.94% 31.7 Real-time Quote.-16.31%
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE -1.54% 159.9 Real-time Quote.9.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BOUYGUES
02:10aBOUYGUES : Construction to Use Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform for Proj..
DJ
07/22EXCLUSIVE : French limits on Huawei 5G equipment amount to de facto ban by 2028
RE
07/07BOUYGUES : Construction is chosen to construct phase 3 of the regeneration on th..
PU
07/05France won't ban Huawei, but encouraging 5G telcos to avoid it - report
RE
07/03BOUYGUES : Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
GL
07/01BOUYGUES : Pierre Vanstoflegatte, CEO of the Bouygues Construction Energies & Se..
PU
06/30BOUYGUES : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/26BOUYGUES : Telecom has signed an exclusivity agreement with Crédit Mutuel
PU
06/26BOUYGUES : Bouygues Telecom has signed an exclusivity agreement with Crédit Mutu..
GL
06/08BOUYGUES : Sabina Gros appointed Executive Vice President of Unify and Chief Rev..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 33 744 M 39 076 M 39 076 M
Net income 2020 457 M 530 M 530 M
Net Debt 2020 2 833 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,3x
Yield 2020 5,42%
Capitalization 12 044 M 13 961 M 13 947 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 133 197
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart BOUYGUES
Duration : Period :
Bouygues Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 34,27 €
Last Close Price 31,70 €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Olivier Bouygues Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES-16.31%13 961
VINCI SA-17.25%54 239
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.83%31 380
FERROVIAL-13.42%19 495
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.37%19 100
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.10%17 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group