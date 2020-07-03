Bouygues : Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES

Half-year liquidity contract statement for BOUYGUES
Liquidity contract - Paris, 03/07/2020
Under the liquidity contract entered into between BOUYGUES and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2020 :
- 100,000 shares
- € 18,359,618.12
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,590
- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 2,002
- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 1,247,724 shares for € 37,053,574.86
- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 1,180,724 shares for € 35,753,061.71
------------------------------------------------------------
As a reminder
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31st2019 on the liquidity account :
- 33,000 shares
- € 19,690,199.86
- Number of executions on buy side on semester : 1,041
- Number of executions on sell side on semester : 1,508
- Traded volume on buy side on semester : 543,615 shares for € 18,565,655.58
- Traded volume on sell side on semester : 710,615 shares for € 24,794,891.58
------------------------------------------------------------
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.