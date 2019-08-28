Log in
Bouygues : Signature of an agreement with sidewalk labs

08/28/2019 | 02:31pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, August 28, 2019

SIGNATURE OF AN AGREEMENT WITH SIDEWALK LABS

On June 17, Colas signed an agreement with Sidewalk Labs (SWL), a subsidiary of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, to experiment with Flowell, the Colas Group's latest road innovation, as part of Toronto's Quayside project.

As a global leader in Roads whose mission is to design, promote and build infrastructure solutions for sustainable mobility, Colas has been innovating in the fields of Smart Roads and Smart Cities for several years.

Benefiting from research rolled out for Wattway technology (energy-producing photovoltaic road surfacing), the dynamic luminous road marking solution Flowell captured the attention of teams from Sidewalk Labs.

In collaboration with SWL, Colas aims to test the Flowell solution and its ability to modulate urban spaces, as part of the pioneering Quayside project proposed by SWL in Toronto. Mobility is a cornerstone of this project, and infrastructure plays a major role. Colas and Sidewalk Labs are looking to experiment with ways to reclaim roadway space for pedestrians and the public realm by implementing Flowell technology to flex curb space to accommodate pedestrian use when vehicle demand is low.

Backed by 90 years of experience, the Colas Group brings its expertise and skills in road innovations. Sidewalk Labs, whose goal is to improve quality of life in cities, is tackling today's major urban challenges. The teams will work together via a user-centered approach, with safety as the top priority, as well as to test the efficiency of services offered to build a city where public space could be better shared, thus providing a better quality of life to residents.

For Colas, this partnership with Sidewalk Labs is a key symbol of the changes that the Group wishes to bring to tomorrow's infrastructures to ensure safer, more sustainable, more connected, better shared mobility.

Colas (www.colas.com)

Colas, a subsidiary of the Bouygues Group, is a world leader whose mission is to promote transport infrastructure solutions for sustainable mobility. With 58,000 employees in more than 50 countries on five continents, the Group performs some 85,000 road construction and maintenance projects each year via 800 construction business units and 2,000 material production units.

In 2018, consolidated revenue at Colas totaled 13.2 billion euros (51% outside of France). Net profit attributable to the Group amounted to 226 million euros.

For further information:

Delphine Lombard (tel.: +33 6 60 07 76 17) / Rémi Colin (tel.:+33 7 60 78 25 74) contact-presse@colas.frJean-Paul Jorro (tel.: +33 1 47 61 74 23) / Zorah Chaouche (tel.: +33 1 47 61 74 36) contact-investors@colas.fr

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 18:30:01 UTC
