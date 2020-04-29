Bouygues : TF1 group 2020 first-quarter results

PRESS RELEASE

TF1 GROUP 2020 FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

Revenue of €494 million, down 10.8%1 due to a drop in advertising

High reactivity in cost of programmes, with savings of €23 million

Current operating profit down at €42 million

First quarter impacted by the initial effects of Covid-19

Boulogne, 29 April 2020

The TF1 Board of Directors, chaired by Gilles Pélisson, met on 29 April 2020 to close off the financial statements for the first quarter of 2020. The results below are presented using the segmental reporting structure adopted by the TF1 group and in accordance with IFRS 16 (applicable from 1 January 2019). Revenue and operating profit data (published and restated) are available in our 2020 first-quarter Financial Information Report and on the TF1 group corporate website: www.groupe-tf1.fr/en.

€m Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Chg. €m Chg. % TF1 group advertising revenue 356.7 394.9 (38.2) -9.7% Revenue from other activities 137.2 158.8 (21.6) -13.6% Consolidated revenue Broadcasting 389.9 419.7 (29.8) -7.1% o/w Advertising 341.7 375.6 (33.9) -9.0% Studios & Entertainment 68.5 93.5 (25.0) -26.7% Unify 35.5 40.5 (5,0) -12.3% Consolidated revenue 493.9 553.7 (59.8) -10.8% Cost of programmes (199.1) (222.1) (23.0) 10.3% Broadcasting 43.8 49.9 (6.1) -12.2% Studios & Entertainment 2.1 13.1 (11.0) -84.0% Unify (3.9) (0.1) (3.8) N/A Current operating profit 42.0 62.9 (20.9) -33.2% Current operating margin 8.5% 11.4% - -2.9pts Net profit attributable to the Group 24.0 40.6 (16.6) -40.9%

Consolidated revenue of the TF1 group for the first quarter of 2020 reached €493.9 million, down €59.8 million (10.8%) year- on-year1.Excluding the effects of changes in structure, TF1 group revenue decreased by 8.5%.

Group advertising revenue was €356.7 million, down 9.7% year-on-year. After a performance in line with our expectations in January and February, this decrease reflects a gradual increase in cancellations of advertising campaigns during March in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Current operating profit amounted to €42.0 million2, down €20.9 million. The Group was able to limit this decrease through major efforts to achieve cost savings and to adjust programming schedules in light of the crisis.

Overall, the impact of the crisis over the last two weeks of March was a reduction of around €35 million to €40 million in advertising revenue, which in turn led to erosion of around €10 million at gross profit level. The Group also incurred specific extra costs on combatting Covid-19, estimated at around €3 million, giving an overall adverse effect on current operating profit of around €13 million.

Net profit attributable to the Group was €24.0 million, down €16.6 million year-on-year.

Includes €12.7 million for the effects of changes in structure (newly-consolidated acquisitions, net of the deconsolidation of Téléshopping). Current operating profit after leases (i.e. excluding the impact of IFRS 16) for Q1 2020 was €41.1 million, down €20.8 million year-on-year.

