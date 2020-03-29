Bouygues Telecom backs down on partial unemployment plans, says union

Log in
03/29/2020 | 05:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bouygues Telecom company logo is seen at a shop in Bordeaux

Bouygues has reversed a decision to put more than 800 of its client advisers into partial unemployment, allowing the employees instead to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, the CFDT trade union said.

The decision comes as some labour unions allege financially solid listed companies are seeking to take advantage of state aid meant to help smaller firms weather the sharp downturn in economic activity.

The CFDT said the telecoms company had planned to put 822 customer advisers into partial unemployment, a move the union argued would have reduced salaries, hurt pension contributions and reduced holiday allowances.

"Management announces that client advisers in our Internal Centers are being equipped to work remotely. This will avoid temporary layoffs for all these teams in April," the CFDT said in a statement late on Saturday.

A Bouygues spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

France has launched a package of crisis measures worth 45 billion euros ($49 billion), or 2% of its gross domestic product, to cushion the economic blow dealt by the coronavirus outbreak.

These include payments to companies that keep workers on their payroll even if they are not working, state aid which the CFDT said Bouygues had planned to tap.

The government measure is intended in particular to help small and mid-sized companies but is open to all. The CFDT had argued that the company's financial situation did not necessitate state help that was meant for companies in trouble.

"Clients don't suddenly cancel the subscriptions. On the contrary, we're seeing internet connections skyrocket, and subscriptions with them," the CFDT said.

Union officials told Reuters last week that the French telecoms business of Altice Europe, SFR, was planning to tap the partial unemployment scheme for up to 60% of its work force, accusing the company of opportunism.

A spokesman for SFR declined at the time to comment on the proportion of employees who would fall under the scheme.

A debate has also erupted over dividend payments by companies that seek tax relief or payroll charges to stay afloat during the crisis.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday said any company making use of the financial support must scrap its dividends.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 37 289 M
EBIT 2020 1 785 M
Net income 2020 1 163 M
Debt 2020 2 725 M
Yield 2020 6,66%
P/E ratio 2020 9,38x
P/E ratio 2021 8,22x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 10 755 M
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Grangé Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Gilles Zancanaro Senior Vice President-Digital, Innovation & Risks
Helman le Pas de Sécheval Independent Director
Olivier Bouygues Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES-25.26%11 925
VINCI-27.64%43 974
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.65%31 530
FERROVIAL-17.43%18 073
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-7.59%17 954
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-12.79%17 438
