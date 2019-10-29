Log in
BOUYGUES

BOUYGUES

(EN)
Bouygues : Travaux Publics chosen for the project to expand the port of Port-La-Nouvelle

10/29/2019 | 02:52pm EDT

Press release

29 October 2019

BOUYGUES TRAVAUX PUBLICS CHOSEN FOR THE PROJECT TO EXPAND THE PORT OF PORT-LA-NOUVELLE

The Occitanie/Pyrénées-Méditerranée Region has awarded a contract for the port expansion of Port-La-Nouvelle, in south-western France, to the consortium formed by Bouygues Travaux Publics (lead company) and Boskalis Nederland BV. The total value of the project amounts to €199 million, for an overall project cost of €237 million, forming part of the Region's programmes for construction and coastline development.

When completed, the port of Port-La-Nouvelle will provide a draft of 14.5 metres, compared to the 8-metre draft offered by the current port. The port extension will serve the double purpose of developing existing traffic and accommodating new projects, particular in connection with new energies. It will make possible the construction and assembly of pilot floating wind farms planned off the coast of Occitanie, for example.

Bouygues Travaux Publics and its partners will be responsible for Package 1, consisting of the creation of a harbour by extending the current southern seawall (600 metres long), constructing a northern seawall (2,430 metres long) and demolishing an existing seawall. All the seawalls will be reinforced by an upper layer of Accropodes™ of between 18 and 45 tonnes, pre-manufactured at the site. These very highly resistant concrete blocks are designed to resist the action of waves on the seawalls.

The works got underway recently, and they should be completed mid-2023.

Press contact

Jessica Swiderski +33 1 3060 2805 - +33 7 6164 4160 - j.swiderski@bouygues-construction.comFind all our news on https://mediaroom.bouygues-construction.com/

Bouygues Construction is a global player in construction, with operations in more than 60 countries. It designs, builds and operates projects in the sectors of building, infrastructure and industry. As a responsible and committed leader in sustainable construction, Bouygues Construction sees innovation as its primary source of added value: this is "shared innovation" that benefits its customers at the same time as improving its productivity and the working conditions of its 56,980 employees.

In 2018, Bouygues Construction generated sales of €12.4 billion.

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 18:51:04 UTC
BOUYGUES21.57%15 747
VINCI37.82%61 325
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-4.74%32 312
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-1.25%28 466
FERROVIAL48.80%21 448
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-16.01%20 017
