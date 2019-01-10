Press release

10 January 2019

BOUYGUES TRAVAUX PUBLICS IS CHOSEN TO CONSTRUCT PHASE 4 OF THE ISTRIA MOTORWAY IN CROATIA

The Bina Istra concession company has awarded Bouygues Travaux Publics, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, a contract to widen to four lanes a 28.1-kilometre stretch of the Istria Motorway, located in a peninsula in north-western Croatia. The contract is worth €167.1 million.

Jean-Philippe Trin, CEO of Bouygues Travaux Publics, said: "We are proud that our customer has entrusted us with the construction of the fourth phase of the Istria Motorway, following phases 1A, 1B and 2A. This contract underlines recognition of Bouygues Travaux Publics' expertise in motorway construction projects, not only in France but also in other countries."

The new phase of the project will take place under the 5th amendment to the concession contract signed in September 1995 between the concession company Bina Istra, of which Bouygues Travaux Publics is a shareholder, and the Republic of Croatia.

Bouygues Travaux Publics is responsible for phase 2B1, which covers the upgrading of the stretch between Rogovići, in the west of the peninsula, and Vranja, in the east, turning it into a 4-lane dual carriageway toll road. Works on the first 11.6-kilometre section, between Rogovići and Cerovlje, got under way in November 2018 and are due to be completed in November 2020. Works on the 16.5-kilometre section from Cerovlje to Vranja, along with the construction of a rest area, will begin in November 2019, with handover set for November 2021. The new stretch of the Istria Motorway also includes the construction of 11 viaducts.

When the project is completed, the upgraded stretch of the Istria Motorway will provide a better service for Croatian users as well as the millions of tourists who visit the country each year.

