Bouygues : "Opportunity" feedback on the Bouygues group's first internal job mobility and recruitment forum

0
04/08/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

"OPPORTUNITY": FEEDBACK ON THE BOUYGUES GROUP'S FIRST INTERNAL JOB MOBILITY AND RECRUITMENT FORUM

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS

08/04/2019

On 27 and 28 March 2019, the Bouygues group brought together employees from across all of its business segments for "Opportunity", the first forum aimed at promoting internal job mobility. More than 1,200 employees attended the event to obtain information and receive advice on opportunities for career advancement in the Group. Human Resources managers carried out 450 individual interviews to either initiate internal job mobility or to give guidance on mobility plans.

The forum offered various events including conferences and collective coaching workshops aimed at advising employees on how to manage their careers.

Innovation being at the heart of the Bouygues group's strategy, a showroom was dedicated to the theme "Making progress become reality". It showcased outstanding innovations carried out by the Group's business segments in the areas of construction, media and telecommunications.

A virtual forum enabled 240 employees who could not be present to have interviews via videoconference with recruiters and to discuss opportunities available to them within the Group.

"Opportunity" also welcomed 300 students from French business schools as part of the Group's policy to attract and recruit young graduates. Internships or work/study placements were also offered to students attending the forum. They were able to receive advice and speak with operational staff, managers and HR managers about opportunities within the Group's different entities.

Philippe Marien, Deputy CEO of the Bouygues group said: "The Bouygues group has always encouraged internal job mobility. I am happy to see the interest shown by our employees during the "Opportunity" forum and their positive feedback concerning the possibilities for career advancement within the Group."

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • www.bouygues.com

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 16:12:03 UTC
