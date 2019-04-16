Bouygues : mobilises for the restoration of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

The Bouygues group shares fully in the grief felt at the tragic fire in Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. It announces that it is at the disposal of the competent authorities and organisations to take part in the restoration of this iconic World Heritage site within the framework of a skills patronage programme.

On the back of their recognised expertise in renovating historic buildings (such as the Richelieu wing of the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay and Hôtel de la Marine), the teams of its subsidiary Bouygues Construction pledge to participate in this major national restoration project.

Martin Bouygues said the following about the tragedy: "Like for millions of people in France and around the world, everyone at the Bouygues group has been deeply moved by the fire that ravaged Notre Dame. We want to do our part in the rebirth of Paris' cathedral".

