Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bouygues    EN   FR0000120503

BOUYGUES

(EN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bouygues : mobilises for the restoration of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 07:23am EDT

THE BOUYGUES GROUP MOBILISES FOR THE RESTORATION OF NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL IN PARIS

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS

16/04/2019

The Bouygues group shares fully in the grief felt at the tragic fire in Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. It announces that it is at the disposal of the competent authorities and organisations to take part in the restoration of this iconic World Heritage site within the framework of a skills patronage programme.

On the back of their recognised expertise in renovating historic buildings (such as the Richelieu wing of the Louvre, Musée d'Orsay and Hôtel de la Marine), the teams of its subsidiary Bouygues Construction pledge to participate in this major national restoration project.

Martin Bouygues said the following about the tragedy: "Like for millions of people in France and around the world, everyone at the Bouygues group has been deeply moved by the fire that ravaged Notre Dame. We want to do our part in the rebirth of Paris' cathedral".

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 11:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOUYGUES
07:23aBOUYGUES : mobilises for the restoration of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris
PU
04/08BOUYGUES : “Opportunity” feedback on the Bouygues group's first inte..
PU
04/02BOUYGUES : Colas acquires part of Skanska's asphalt assets in Poland
PU
03/25BOUYGUES : launches "opportunity", its first internal job mobility and recruitme..
PU
03/25BOUYGUES : Telecom strengthens its fixed offers by adding CANAL+SÉRIES to its Bb..
PU
03/21BOUYGUES : Access to the 2018 registration document
GL
03/19France's Iliad considers mobile towers sale to ease cash crunch
RE
03/09BOUYGUES : Welsh Secretary launches Wales-France business forum
AQ
03/08BOUYGUES : Welsh Secretary launches Wales-France business forum
AQ
03/06BOUYGUES : Court dismisses Bouygues' case against Free Mobile
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 36 462 M
EBIT 2019 1 688 M
Net income 2019 1 051 M
Debt 2019 3 564 M
Yield 2019 4,97%
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
P/E ratio 2020 10,83
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 12 814 M
Chart BOUYGUES
Duration : Period :
Bouygues Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOUYGUES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 38,6 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Bouygues Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Phillippe Marien CFO, SVP-Human Resources & Information Systems
Patrick Kron Director
Helman le Pas de Sécheval Independent Director
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOUYGUES10.05%14 486
VINCI23.99%60 425
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION14.21%40 736
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD10.58%28 936
LARSEN & TOUBRO-5.61%27 389
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD5.87%24 052
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About