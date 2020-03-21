Log in
Bouygues : to provide one million surgical masks to the French public health authorities

03/21/2020 | 08:31am EDT

BOUYGUES TO PROVIDE ONE MILLION SURGICAL MASKS TO THE FRENCH PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES

PRESS RELEASE

PARIS

21/02/2020

To help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bouygues group has pledged to provide one million European- standard surgical masks to the French public health authorities.

These masks will be supplied over the next few days.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

PRESS CONTACT :

presse@bouygues.com • Tél. : +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com

Disclaimer

Bouygues SA published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2020 12:30:00 UTC
