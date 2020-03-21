BOUYGUES TO PROVIDE ONE MILLION SURGICAL MASKS TO THE FRENCH PUBLIC HEALTH AUTHORITIES

To help fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bouygues group has pledged to provide one million European- standard surgical masks to the French public health authorities.

These masks will be supplied over the next few days.

ABOUT BOUYGUES

Bouygues is a diversified services group with a strong corporate culture whose businesses are organised around three sectors of activity: Construction, with Bouygues Construction (building & civil works and energies & services), Bouygues Immobilier (property development) and Colas (roads); Telecoms, with Bouygues Telecom, and Media, with TF1.

