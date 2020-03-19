Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Ibovespa    IBOV   BRIBOVINDM18

IBOVESPA

(IBOV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Rio reports first coronavirus deaths as Brazil closes land borders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 12:38pm EDT

Brazil's tourist mecca of Rio de Janeiro reported its first two coronavirus deaths on Thursday, bringing the country's toll to six, as Latin America's largest nation closed more borders to foreign visitors.

The state government said the two deaths were a 63-year-old diabetic woman in the hilly interior of Rio de Janeiro state and a 69-year-old man, also diabetic, in the city of Niteroi.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has faced criticism for his lax handling of an outbreak he initially called a "fantasy," issued a decree restricting entry of foreign visitors at land borders with Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Suriname and French Guiana. On Wednesday, Brazil began turning away Venezuelans at the border.

Brazil had reported 428 confirmed cases of the virus as of Wednesday evening, more than doubling in three days.

Responding to the latest deaths, Rio Governor Wilson Witzel urged people to stay indoors and to avoid gyms and beaches.

Brazil's major cities have moved to restrict social gatherings in an attempt to slow the outbreak, with shopping malls and nightclubs asked to close. But the measures remain inconsistent between cities and states.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index slipped as much as 7% to a nearly three-year low before paring losses as U.S. markets recovered on pledges of economic stimulus from Washington.

The rapid spread of the virus represents a major threat for the far-right populist Bolsonaro, who was already struggling to resuscitate the country's weak economy.

On Wednesday night, Brazil erupted to the sound of banging pots and pans and shouts of "Bolsonaro out!" with housebound protesters expressing their anger toward the president for the second night in a row.

By Pedro Fonseca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IBOVESPA
12:38pRio reports first coronavirus deaths as Brazil closes land borders
RE
03/18Coronavirus thumps Brazil, prompting nationwide cries of 'Bolsonaro Out!'
RE
03/12LATAM Airlines, Azul to cut international flights up to 30% due to coronaviru..
RE
02/26Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02/26Stocks, oil fall as coronavirus fears grip markets
RE
02/20Coronavirus may sideswipe Chile, Peru and Brazil economies, leave Mexico unsc..
RE
02/11Brazil's Vale loses spot as world's top iron ore producer to Rio Tinto
RE
01/24BRAZIL INVESTORS POUR RECORD $5.4 BI : Baml
RE
01/21Brazil's growth at mercy of hotly disputed 'expansionary austerity'
RE
01/02Global stocks hit record as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds
RE
More news
Chart IBOVESPA
Duration : Period :
Ibovespa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBOVESPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop IBOVESPA
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. 26.85 End-of-day quote.0.67%
BRASKEM S.A. 12.9 End-of-day quote.-24.47%
GOL LINHAS AÉREAS INTELIGENTES S.A. 5.6 End-of-day quote.-28.02%
AZUL S.A. 10.35 End-of-day quote.-32.04%
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS S.A. 6.49 End-of-day quote.-34.77%
SMILES FIDELIDADE S.A. 10.3 End-of-day quote.-37.80%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group