BOVIS HOMES GROUP (BVS)

BOVIS HOMES GROUP (BVS)
01/16 03:33:30 am
955.2 GBp   +3.06%
01/11BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : annual sales release
2018BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : quaterly sales release
2018BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : half-yearly earnings release
Bovis Homes : sees full-year profit slightly above market view

01/16/2019 | 03:17am EST
A builder works at a Bovis homes housing development near Bolton

(Reuters) - British builder Bovis Homes Group said on Wednesday it expects full-year profit to be ahead of the market consensus, as it sold more private and affordable homes and benefited from slightly higher average selling prices.

The company's upbeat forecast counters an overall sluggish British housing market that has slowed since 2016 with people shying away from buying homes due to smaller household incomes and Brexit jitters keeping foreign investors on the sidelines.

Bovis reiterated that Brexit uncertainty led to a slowdown in discretionary buyers of its larger homes.

The number of new homes delivered during the year by the property firm was in-line with expectations, rising 3 percent to 3,759 units while the average selling price was up 0.2 percent to about 273,000 pounds.

The company expects this momentum to continue into the upcoming fiscal year and said performance so far in 2019 has been "encouraging".

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Bernard Orr)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 079 M
EBIT 2018 171 M
Net income 2018 134 M
Finance 2018 192 M
Yield 2018 10,9%
P/E ratio 2018 9,49
P/E ratio 2019 9,29
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 1 263 M
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Paul Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
Earl Sibley Director & Finance Director
Margaret Christine Browne Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Graham Findlay Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOVIS HOMES GROUP7.54%1 623
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD4.11%21 860
D.R. HORTON11.02%14 456
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD3.79%10 460
PERSIMMON14.04%9 133
PULTEGROUP7.20%7 825
