Bovis Homes : Additional Listing

30 May 2019

BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC

Additional Block Listing

Bovis Homes Group PLC (the 'Group') announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of a total of 166,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each (the 'Shares') to the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities by way of a block listing.

These shares will be used to satisfy the issue of shares pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Bovis Homes Group PLC SAYE Option Scheme.

Admission of these Shares is expected to occur on 3 June 2019. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Group.

