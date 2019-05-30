Bovis Homes : Additional Listing

30 May 2019
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
Additional Block Listing
Bovis Homes Group PLC (the 'Group') announces that an application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of a total of 166,000 Ordinary Shares of 50 pence each (the 'Shares') to the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities by way of a block listing.
These shares will be used to satisfy the issue of shares pursuant to the exercise of share options under the Bovis Homes Group PLC SAYE Option Scheme.
Admission of these Shares is expected to occur on 3 June 2019. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Group.
For further information please contact:
|
Bovis Homes Group PLC
Earl Sibley, Group Finance Director
Susie Bell, Head of Investor Relations
|
01732 280272
|
Powescourt
Justin Griffiths
Nick Dibden
|
020 7250 1446
Disclaimer
Bovis Homes Group plc published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:23:07 UTC