BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC

BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC

(BVS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/24 11:35:14 am
994.5 GBp   +0.61%
Bovis Homes : Britain's Bovis approaches Galliford on possible merger - Sky

05/25/2019

(Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group has approached Galliford Try Plc about a housebuilding tie-up after a previous merger talks broke down, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Bovis Homes and rival Galliford Try kicked off secret talks in the last few weeks about a combination of a large chunk of Galliford's operations, Sky News said https://news.sky.com/story/bovis-approaches-rival-galliford-try-about-housebuilding-merger-11728118.

Though the prospect of a deal being reached was unclear, Sky News cited a Bovis insider saying that it was unlikely Bovis would be interested in Galliford Try's troubled construction division, which was responsible for a recent profit warning.

The construction arm could remain listed as a standalone company or be sold to a third party, Sky News reported.

If the companies pursue a full merger, the combined entity could be valued at about 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) and a significant chunk of any offer from Bovis for part or all of Galliford Try is likely to be in shares, Sky News said.

Bovis Homes Group and Galliford Try were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC 0.61% 994.5 Delayed Quote.15.40%
GALLIFORD TRY PLC 3.16% 538.5 Delayed Quote.-13.56%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 092 M
EBIT 2019 184 M
Net income 2019 152 M
Finance 2019 167 M
Yield 2019 10,3%
P/E ratio 2019 9,22
P/E ratio 2020 8,28
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
Capitalization 1 341 M
Technical analysis trends BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 11,0  GBP
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Paul Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
Earl Sibley Director & Finance Director
Margaret Christine Browne Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Graham Findlay Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC15.40%1 704
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO LTD-2.28%20 183
D.R. HORTON28.77%16 278
SEKISUI HOUSE LTD10.98%11 089
PULTEGROUP23.59%8 755
PERSIMMON1.99%7 866
Categories
