BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC    BVS   GB0001859296

BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC

(BVS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Bovis Homes : British housebuilder Vistry Group sees further job cuts

05/20/2020 | 03:34am EDT

Leading UK homebuilder Vistry Group Plc expects to cut more jobs as it continues to consolidate the operations of Bovis Homes and construction company Galliford Try's residential units, it said on Wednesday.

The company, called Bovis until the merger last year, said house prices over the past eight weeks had been broadly in line with forecasts in the housebuilding business and that it had now reopened almost all of its building sites.

(This story corrects day in first paragraph.)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 013 M
EBIT 2020 257 M
Net income 2020 202 M
Finance 2020 66,7 M
Yield 2020 7,01%
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
P/E ratio 2021 6,91x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,63x
Capitalization 1 651 M
Technical analysis trends BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 934,99 GBp
Last Close Price 759,50 GBp
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Paul Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Prothero Chief Operating Officer & Director
Earl Sibley Chief Financial Officer & Director
Margaret Christine Browne Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC-41.94%2 021
D.R. HORTON, INC.-1.46%18 871
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-25.81%14 900
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-18.90%11 519
PERSIMMON-18.52%8 596
PULTEGROUP, INC.-19.10%8 347
