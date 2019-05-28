Log in
Bovis Homes : no longer in talks over Galliford housing arms

05/28/2019 | 03:09am EDT
File photo of a builder working at a Bovis homes housing development near Bolton

(Reuters) - British home builder Bovis Homes Group said on Tuesday it was no longer in talks with Galliford Try plc to buy its home building arms, after seeing a 950 million pound bid rejected at the end of last week.

Shares in Galliford shares gained almost 8% at opening, while those in Bovis were flat, suggesting investors think a deal is still possible.

Galliford on Saturday said it had rejected a bid from Bovis to buy its Linden Homes and Partnerships & Regeneration businesses in exchange for new Bovis Homes shares, judging it was not in the interests of all shareholders.

"Following an initial proposal, some preliminary discussions and the receipt of some high-level financial information from Galliford Try, Bovis Homes submitted a revised proposal on May 8," Bovis Homes confirmed.

"Bovis Homes and Galliford Try are no longer in discussions."

Bovis said it had proposed paying 950 million pounds ($1.20 billion) for the units, while also assuming Galliford's 10-year debt private placement of 100 million pounds.

Galliford said in a separate statement that it remained confident in its long-term prospects.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC 0.25% 997.95 Delayed Quote.15.40%
GALLIFORD TRY PLC 6.60% 576.0241 Delayed Quote.-13.56%
