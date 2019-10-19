Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bovis Homes Group PLC    BVS   GB0001859296

BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC

(BVS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Galliford CEO Prothero plans to quit to join Bovis Homes - Sunday Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

(Reuters) - Galliford Try Plc Chief Executive Graham Prothero is planning to quit the British builder, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

He is trying to engineer a move to Bovis Homes Group Plc, which is in the process of buying Galliford's Linden Homes and regeneration divisions for 1 billion pounds, according to the report http://bit.ly/2MtL6kY.

Prothero could take a senior role at Bovis or could be appointed chief executive, allowing Bovis CEO Greg Fitzgerald to step back to chairman, the report added, citing a source.

Prothero was promoted to be Galliford's chief executive in March this year after former CEO Peter Truscott was poached by housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings.

Galliford is known for projects ranging from the redevelopment of the Wimbledon tennis venue to hospitals and city bypasses.

Bovis Homes and Galliford were not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC 1.24% 1226 Delayed Quote.42.26%
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC 1.69% 432 Delayed Quote.31.63%
GALLIFORD TRY PLC 0.72% 773 Delayed Quote.24.08%
MARSHALLS PLC 0.14% 722 Delayed Quote.55.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
10/19Galliford CEO Prothero plans to quit to join Bovis Homes - Sunday Times
RE
09/26BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Stimulus, trade hopes lift FTSE 100; LSE at life high on..
RE
09/11BOVIS HOMES : Galliford says cash boost from Bovis is key to housing deal
RE
09/11GALLIFORD TRY : shares rocket on £1.1bn Bovis deal talks
AQ
09/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : JD Sports leads FTSE 100 higher, rate cut hopes support
RE
09/10LONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Inch Higher As BlackRock Advises Investors To Pou..
DJ
09/10Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid
RE
07/10Homebuilder Barratt to beat profit view as cost control efforts pay off
RE
07/10BOVIS HOMES : Housebuilder bovis beats brexit blues
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 095 M
EBIT 2019 189 M
Net income 2019 149 M
Finance 2019 172 M
Yield 2019 8,50%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 1 649 M
Chart BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Bovis Homes Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 110,40  GBp
Last Close Price 1 226,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -9,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Greg Paul Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Paul Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
Earl Sibley Director & Finance Director
Margaret Christine Browne Independent Non-Executive Director
Ralph Graham Findlay Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOVIS HOMES GROUP PLC42.26%2 122
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.4.64%21 943
D.R. HORTON55.71%19 959
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.44.57%14 422
PULTEGROUP47.36%10 503
PERSIMMON24.35%9 780
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group