BOWLEVEN PLC

(BLVN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/29 11:35:00 am
6.8 GBp   -21.57%
Bowleven : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts 2019

11/29/2019 | 01:48pm EST
Posting of Annual Report and Accounts 2019

Released : 29 Nov 2019 18:31

RNS Number : 2323V
Bowleven plc
29 November 2019

29 November 2019

Bowleven plc

('Bowleven' or 'The Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts 2019

Bowleven announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the 'Report and Accounts'), together with the notice of AGM is now available to view on the Company's website at www.bowleven.com.

The Report and Accounts will be posted on Wednesday 4th December to shareholders who have requested to receive a hard copy version.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please contact:

Bowleven plc

Eli Chahin, Chief Executive

00 44 203 327 0150

Celicourt Communications Ltd

Mark Antelme

00 44 208 434 2643

Shore Capital & Corporate Ltd (NOMAD)

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd (Broker)

Robert Finlay

00 44 207 408 4090

Antonio Bossi


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.
END
ACSLLFFTLTLAFIA

Disclaimer

BowLeven plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 18:47:06 UTC
NameTitle
Eli Chahin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt McDonald Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Cassidy Secretary, Head-Legal & Commercial
