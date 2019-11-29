Bowleven : Posting of Annual Report and Accounts 2019

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts 2019
Released : 29 Nov 2019 18:31
Bowleven plc
29 November 2019
Bowleven plc
('Bowleven' or 'The Company')
Posting of Annual Report and Accounts 2019
Bowleven announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019 (the 'Report and Accounts'), together with the notice of AGM is now available to view on the Company's website at www.bowleven.com.
The Report and Accounts will be posted on Wednesday 4th December to shareholders who have requested to receive a hard copy version.
|
ENQUIRIES
|
|
For further information, please contact:
|
|
|
|
Bowleven plc
|
|
Eli Chahin, Chief Executive
|
00 44 203 327 0150
|
|
|
Celicourt Communications Ltd
|
|
Mark Antelme
|
00 44 208 434 2643
|
|
|
|
|
Shore Capital & Corporate Ltd (NOMAD)
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Ltd (Broker)
|
|
Robert Finlay
|
00 44 207 408 4090
|
Antonio Bossi
|
