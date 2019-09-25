Log in
Box : Announces Speaker Lineup for BoxWorks 2019

09/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in Cloud Content Management, today announced its speaker lineup for BoxWorks 2019, the company’s annual enterprise software conference. In its ninth year, BoxWorks will explore how enterprises can transform their business by simplifying how they work. BoxWorks 2019 will be hosted on October 3rd and 4th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and registration, including the free expo pass, can be found at boxworks.box.com/.

Throughout the event, attendees will hear from industry thought leaders and disruptors on what it means to truly become a digital business. At BoxWorks 2019, speakers will include:

  • Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO, IBM
  • Abby Wambach, American Soccer Icon and Activist for Equality and Inclusion
  • Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President and CEO, Adobe
  • Patrick Collison, CEO and Co-founder, Stripe
  • Tim Tully, Chief Technology Officer, Senior Vice President, Splunk
  • CEOs from best-of-breed technology partners, including:
    • Todd McKinnon, CEO and Co-founder of Okta;
    • Jennifer Tejada, CEO and Chairperson of PagerDuty
    • Stewart Butterfield, CEO and Co-founder of Slack
    • Eric S. Yuan, CEO and Founder of Zoom
  • IT leaders from enterprises like Intuit, the NBA and Uber

To kick off the event on Thursday, October 3rd, Box’s CEO and Co-founder, Aaron Levie, will share his perspective on the future of work and how cloud content management powers an intelligent enterprise. Additionally, Box’s Chief Product Officer, Jeetu Patel, and product leaders will showcase the latest innovations from Box that will help enterprises transition from legacy technologies to digital operations.

On Friday, October 4th, Box’s Chief Customer Officer, Jon Herstein, will showcase business transformation stories from customers, including Uber’s Head of Information Technology, Shobhana Ahluwalia and Intuit’s SVP and Chief Information Officer, Atticus Tysen. In the keynote, Box customers will share how they are pioneering cloud content management and best practices on how to leverage transformative technology to accelerate business processes. There will also be a panel discussion with technology leaders, including Krishna Bhagavathula, CTO of the NBA and Karen Wrege, CIO of the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls at the Department of State, on how their organizations are enabling new ways of working across their global workforces.

To hear how innovative companies across industries are using technology to transform their business, join us at BoxWorks 2019: boxworks.box.com/.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box works with 69 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide, to drive business outcomes. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.


© Business Wire 2019
