Box : Higher Education Embraces Digital Transformation With Box

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced that leading universities,
including California State University, Bakersfield, Duke University,
Georgia Tech, LSU, University of Louisville, and University of Nebraska
have selected Box’s cloud content management platform for campus-wide
deployments. These higher education institutions are starting the new
school year by modernizing IT strategies, driving digital transformation
projects, and powering student, faculty, and administrative staff
productivity with Box.
“Security, data governance, and protection of our most critical content
was the upmost priority when looking to implement a unified cloud
content management platform for our 36,000 students, faculty, and
staff,” said John Borne, Deputy CIO and Executive Director for
Information Security and Risk at LSU. “Box is the cloud service we
selected to meet our university community’s needs.”
“We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading colleges and
universities to power the future of collaboration for education and
research,” said Andrew Keating, Managing Director of Education at Box.
“These universities are modernizing their IT environments to improve
productivity and streamline real-time access to information for more
effective research, teaching, and learning. By utilizing Box with
best-of-breed cloud services, universities can digitize their
administrative processes and enable modern ways of working for their
faculty and students.”
This back-to-school season more universities than ever before are
driving digital transformation through campus-wide, cloud content
management deployments. With continued momentum in higher education,
these new and expanded customers join countless others like Indiana
University, University of Michigan, and Penn State, who are leveraging
Box’s cloud content management platform. These universities represent a
wide variety of use cases:
-
California State University, Bakersfield leverages Box as a
campus-wide tool to centralize content management and meet security
and compliance standards.
-
Duke University has made Box available across the university to power
internal and external collaboration, ensuring HIPAA compliance for
sensitive data.
-
Georgia Tech will utilize Box KeySafe for encryption key management,
ensuring enhanced data security, privacy, and control, which is
critical for protecting the university’s research involving sensitive
data.
-
LSU chose Box Governance for retention management and protection of
critical content.
-
University of Louisville expanded on their Box deployment,
implementing Box Governance to bolster security, compliance and data
protection for their most important information.
-
University of Nebraska standardized with Box for cloud content
management for all its campuses.
Box has a lengthy history of strategic engagement with the higher
education community, originating in 2012 with its partnership with
Internet2, a non-profit research and education consortium. Box
for Education launched in 2015 and offers qualified non-profit
education customers Box enterprise licensing and unlimited storage for
all their students, faculty, and staff. It has helped colleges and
universities of all sizes to:
-
Deploy wall-to-wall to their entire campus community, giving all
students, faculty, and staff the power to collaborate seamlessly
within their campuses and beyond;
-
Reduce costs and reallocate funds through the retirement of legacy on
premises hardware;
-
Eliminate ongoing maintenance and operational burdens of running
in-house file sharing services;
-
Support the move of sensitive data to the cloud, leveraging security
and compliance offerings like Box Governance for data retention, legal
holds, and content classification; and
-
Collaborate with their peers at the hundreds of universities deploying
Box.
To learn more about Box for Education, please visit https://www.box.com/industries/education.
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers
enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their
people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more
than 87,000 businesses globally and 69 percent of the Fortune 500,
including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is
headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United
States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005226/en/