Box : Higher Education Embraces Digital Transformation With Box

Prominent Universities like Georgia Tech, LSU, and University of Louisville modernize student, faculty, and staff experiences with the cloud

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) today announced that leading universities, including California State University, Bakersfield, Duke University, Georgia Tech, LSU, University of Louisville, and University of Nebraska have selected Box’s cloud content management platform for campus-wide deployments. These higher education institutions are starting the new school year by modernizing IT strategies, driving digital transformation projects, and powering student, faculty, and administrative staff productivity with Box.

“Security, data governance, and protection of our most critical content was the upmost priority when looking to implement a unified cloud content management platform for our 36,000 students, faculty, and staff,” said John Borne, Deputy CIO and Executive Director for Information Security and Risk at LSU. “Box is the cloud service we selected to meet our university community’s needs.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the world’s leading colleges and universities to power the future of collaboration for education and research,” said Andrew Keating, Managing Director of Education at Box. “These universities are modernizing their IT environments to improve productivity and streamline real-time access to information for more effective research, teaching, and learning. By utilizing Box with best-of-breed cloud services, universities can digitize their administrative processes and enable modern ways of working for their faculty and students.”

This back-to-school season more universities than ever before are driving digital transformation through campus-wide, cloud content management deployments. With continued momentum in higher education, these new and expanded customers join countless others like Indiana University, University of Michigan, and Penn State, who are leveraging Box’s cloud content management platform. These universities represent a wide variety of use cases:

California State University, Bakersfield leverages Box as a campus-wide tool to centralize content management and meet security and compliance standards.

Duke University has made Box available across the university to power internal and external collaboration, ensuring HIPAA compliance for sensitive data.

Georgia Tech will utilize Box KeySafe for encryption key management, ensuring enhanced data security, privacy, and control, which is critical for protecting the university’s research involving sensitive data.

LSU chose Box Governance for retention management and protection of critical content.

University of Louisville expanded on their Box deployment, implementing Box Governance to bolster security, compliance and data protection for their most important information.

University of Nebraska standardized with Box for cloud content management for all its campuses.

Box has a lengthy history of strategic engagement with the higher education community, originating in 2012 with its partnership with Internet2, a non-profit research and education consortium. Box for Education launched in 2015 and offers qualified non-profit education customers Box enterprise licensing and unlimited storage for all their students, faculty, and staff. It has helped colleges and universities of all sizes to:

Deploy wall-to-wall to their entire campus community, giving all students, faculty, and staff the power to collaborate seamlessly within their campuses and beyond;

Reduce costs and reallocate funds through the retirement of legacy on premises hardware;

Eliminate ongoing maintenance and operational burdens of running in-house file sharing services;

Support the move of sensitive data to the cloud, leveraging security and compliance offerings like Box Governance for data retention, legal holds, and content classification; and

Collaborate with their peers at the hundreds of universities deploying Box.

To learn more about Box for Education, please visit https://www.box.com/industries/education.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 87,000 businesses globally and 69 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.

