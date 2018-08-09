Log in
BOX INC (BOX)
  News  
Box : Moves Into New Tokyo Office as It Continues International Expansion

08/09/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced the opening of its new Tokyo office. Based in the heart of the city, Box has moved into the 15th floor of the Tekko Building beside Tokyo Station, to provide room to grow while remaining close to its customers.

“We’re on a rapid international growth trajectory,” said Stephanie Carullo, COO of Box. “Japan is an important market for us and we’ve seen continued growth since our launch there in 2013. We’re committed to investing in the country as we help Japanese enterprises make the shift to the cloud for content management. As we move into a new, larger office space we will expand our presence in Tokyo and across Japan.”

“We’re growing quickly in Japan thanks to the increasing demand for work style reform,” said Katsunori Furuichi, K.K. Box Japan president and managing director. “Organizations across all sectors are looking for ways to digitize their businesses and become more flexible around content and their working styles. Tokyo is a strategic hub for serving large multinational Japanese businesses, and we’re thrilled to move to this new location in the city.”

Since Box opened its first office in Tokyo in 2013, it has continued to forge partnerships and attract customers from multiple sectors. Today it employs almost 100 people in Tokyo with plans to continue to expand in the next 12 months. The launch of Box Zones, Box Governance, and its Binding Corporate Rules approval have all contributed to Box’s success in Japan, by allowing even the most security-conscious companies to choose Box for cloud content management.

The new office is 21,000 square feet and has capacity for nearly 200 employees. The space has been designed with collaboration in mind. In addition to the many meeting rooms and collaborative workspaces, there is a Zen Room to promote well-being, a Mother's Room for new parents, and a large communal space to encourage a healthy work environment.

Box makes it easy for more than 85,000 organisations around the world to share, access, and collaborate on files securely. The new Tokyo office joins Box’s recent international expansion including newly opened offices in London, Sydney and Toronto.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 85,000 businesses globally and 69% of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.


© Business Wire 2018
