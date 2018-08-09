Box : Moves Into New Tokyo Office as It Continues International Expansion

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today
announced the opening of its new Tokyo office. Based in the heart of the
city, Box has moved into the 15th floor of the Tekko Building
beside Tokyo Station, to provide room to grow while remaining close to
its customers.
“We’re on a rapid international growth trajectory,” said Stephanie
Carullo, COO of Box. “Japan is an important market for us and we’ve seen
continued growth since our launch there in 2013. We’re committed to
investing in the country as we help Japanese enterprises make the shift
to the cloud for content management. As we move into a new, larger
office space we will expand our presence in Tokyo and across Japan.”
“We’re growing quickly in Japan thanks to the increasing demand for work
style reform,” said Katsunori Furuichi, K.K. Box Japan president and
managing director. “Organizations across all sectors are looking for
ways to digitize their businesses and become more flexible around
content and their working styles. Tokyo is a strategic hub for serving
large multinational Japanese businesses, and we’re thrilled to move to
this new location in the city.”
Since Box opened its first office in Tokyo in 2013, it has continued to
forge partnerships and attract customers from multiple sectors. Today it
employs almost 100 people in Tokyo with plans to continue to expand in
the next 12 months. The launch of Box Zones, Box Governance, and its
Binding Corporate Rules approval have all contributed to Box’s success
in Japan, by allowing even the most security-conscious companies to
choose Box for cloud content management.
The new office is 21,000 square feet and has capacity for nearly 200
employees. The space has been designed with collaboration in mind. In
addition to the many meeting rooms and collaborative workspaces, there
is a Zen Room to promote well-being, a Mother's Room for new parents,
and a large communal space to encourage a healthy work environment.
Box makes it easy for more than 85,000 organisations around the world to
share, access, and collaborate on files securely. The new Tokyo office
joins Box’s recent international expansion including newly opened
offices in London, Sydney and Toronto.
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that
empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely
connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005,
Box powers more than 85,000 businesses globally and 69% of the Fortune
500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is
headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United
States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180808005208/en/