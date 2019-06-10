Box : Names Mark Wayland Chief Revenue Officer

Box (NYSE: BOX) a leader in Cloud Content Management, today announced the appointment of Mark Wayland as chief revenue officer. Mr. Wayland will lead the company’s global sales organization, reporting to Box Chief Operating Officer (COO) Stephanie Carullo.

Mr. Wayland is a 10-year veteran of Salesforce where he held a variety of sales leadership roles, including senior vice president of Marketing Cloud, senior vice president of global sales for Salesforce Pardot, and senior vice president of commercial sales. He has worked in the information technology industry for 25 years with companies like Gartner, Nortel, and others. Most recently, Mr. Wayland was chief revenue officer of Tanium, an enterprise security company based in Emeryville, CA.

“Mark brings a winning track record of success in leading global sales organizations and in building deep and lasting customer relationships in almost every segment of the enterprise software market,” said Stephanie Carullo, COO, Box. “He’s adept at developing solution selling best practices at scale and we’re thrilled to add his depth of experience, leadership, and operational drive to Box as we on focus on capturing the large market opportunity for Cloud Content Management.”

“Box has built a leading platform for secure content management, workflow, and collaboration that delivers significant value for customers,” said Mark Wayland, chief revenue officer, Box. “We have the potential to transform how nearly every company runs their business and how hundreds of millions of people get their work done every day. There is an incredible team in place, an exciting product portfolio, and a massive market opportunity ahead of us.”

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box works with 70 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide, to drive business outcomes. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.

