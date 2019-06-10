Box : Names Mark Wayland Chief Revenue Officer

Box (NYSE: BOX) a leader in Cloud Content Management, today
announced the appointment of Mark Wayland as chief revenue officer. Mr.
Wayland will lead the company’s global sales organization, reporting to
Box Chief Operating Officer (COO) Stephanie Carullo.
Mr. Wayland is a 10-year veteran of Salesforce where he held a variety
of sales leadership roles, including senior vice president of Marketing
Cloud, senior vice president of global sales for Salesforce Pardot, and
senior vice president of commercial sales. He has worked in the
information technology industry for 25 years with companies like
Gartner, Nortel, and others. Most recently, Mr. Wayland was chief
revenue officer of Tanium, an enterprise security company based in
Emeryville, CA.
“Mark brings a winning track record of success in leading global sales
organizations and in building deep and lasting customer relationships in
almost every segment of the enterprise software market,” said Stephanie
Carullo, COO, Box. “He’s adept at developing solution selling best
practices at scale and we’re thrilled to add his depth of experience,
leadership, and operational drive to Box as we on focus on capturing the
large market opportunity for Cloud Content Management.”
“Box has built a leading platform for secure content management,
workflow, and collaboration that delivers significant value for
customers,” said Mark Wayland, chief revenue officer, Box. “We have the
potential to transform how nearly every company runs their business and
how hundreds of millions of people get their work done every day. There
is an incredible team in place, an exciting product portfolio, and a
massive market opportunity ahead of us.”
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that
enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace
collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while
working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box
works with 70 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General
Electric, JLL, and Nationwide, to drive business outcomes. Box is
headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United
States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.
