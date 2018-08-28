Box : Reports Record Revenue of $148 Million, Up 21 Percent Year-Over-Year for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
08/28/2018 | 04:07pm EDT
Revenue of $148.2 Million, Up 21 Percent Year-Over-Year
Deferred Revenue of $301.5 Million, Up 25 Percent Year-Over-Year
GAAP Operating Margin Up 7 Percent and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Up 8
Percent Year-Over-Year
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today
announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, which
ended July 31, 2018.
“Driving deeper relationships with customers such as JLL, Nationwide and
Societe Generale, as well as focusing on strategic solution sales, led
to another quarter of strong attach rates for add-on products like Box
Governance, Zones and Platform,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of
Box. “Our approach to providing a single, neutral platform for cloud
content management with enterprise-grade security and powerful workflow
capabilities positions us to help the world’s largest and most regulated
enterprises digitize their workplace and business processes.”
“In the second quarter, we delivered solid top line growth and improved
cash flow from operations by over $8 million year-over-year,” said Dylan
Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. “Our proven ability to further capture
our market opportunity while driving operational leverage positions us
for long-term growth on our path to $1 billion and beyond.”
Adoption of the New Revenue Recognition Standard - ASC Topic 606
Box adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard Accounting
Standards Codification Topic 606 (“ASC 606”) on a modified retrospective
basis, effective February 1, 2018. Financial results for reporting
periods in Box’s fiscal year ending January 31, 2019 are presented in
compliance with the new revenue recognition standard. Historical
financial results for reporting periods prior to fiscal 2019 are
presented in conformity with amounts previously disclosed under the
prior revenue recognition standard Accounting Standards Codification
Topic 605 (“ASC 605”). This press release includes additional
information regarding Box’s financial results for the quarter ended July
31, 2018 under ASC 605 for comparison to the prior year.
Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Highlights
Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was a record $148.2
million, an increase of 21% (ASC 606 in fiscal 2019 compared to ASC
605 in fiscal 2018) and 23% (ASC 605 in fiscal 2019 compared to ASC
605 fiscal 2018) from the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
Deferred revenue as of July 31, 2018 was $301.5 million, an increase
of 25% (ASC 606 to ASC 605) and 27% (ASC 605 to ASC 605) from July 31,
2017.
Billings for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $162.8 million, an
increase of 17% (ASC 606 to ASC 605 and ASC 605 to ASC 605) from the
second quarter of fiscal 2018.
GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $37.2
million, or 25% of revenue, under ASC 606, and $40.1 million, or 27%
of revenue, under ASC 605. This compares to GAAP operating loss of
$39.0 million, or 32% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
Non-GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $6.5
million, or 4% of revenue (ASC 606), and $9.4 million, or 6% of
revenue (ASC 605). This compares to a non-GAAP operating loss of $14.9
million, or 12% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of
fiscal 2019 was $0.27 (ASC 606) and $0.29 (ASC 605) on 140.7 million
shares outstanding. This compares to a GAAP net loss per share of
$0.30 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 on 133.0 million shares
outstanding.
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter
of fiscal 2019 was $0.05 (ASC 606) and $0.07 (ASC 605). This compares
to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018.
Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal
2019 totaled negative $1.3 million. This compares to net cash used in
operating activities of negative $9.8 million in the second quarter of
fiscal 2018.
Free cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was negative $10.3
million. This compares to negative $15.0 million in the second quarter
of fiscal 2018.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics
discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “About
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics,” and the
reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics
to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this
press release.
Business Highlights since Last Earnings Release
Grew paying customer base to more than 87,000 businesses, including
new or expanded deployments with leading organizations such as Canon
U.S.A., City of Atlanta, JLL, Lionsgate, Nationwide, The Philadelphia
Phillies, Rodan & Fields, Sacramento Kings, Societe Generale U.S. and
World Fuel Services.
Announced an expanded private beta for Box
Skills, the availability of a new service from IBM to apply Watson
AI technologies for building custom Box Skills, and support for new
machine learning capabilities from Microsoft Azure.
Announced new integrations with best-of-breed cloud services,
including ServiceNow
and Quip,
to make collaboration on enterprises’ most critical content seamless,
simple and secure.
Unveiled the Box
for Gmail add-on, which allows customers to access Box files and
download email attachments to Box without leaving the Gmail interface.
Welcomed the addition of employee teams from both Progressly
and Butter.ai
to Box to help execute on the company’s vision of enabling enterprises
to get the most value out of their content with Box.
Moved
to a new office in Tokyo, demonstrating Box’s commitment to
continued growth in the Japanese market and helping Japanese
enterprises make the shift to the cloud for content management.
Outlook
Q3 FY19 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of
$154 million to $155 million. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss
per share are expected to be in the range of ($0.30) to ($0.29) and
($0.08) to ($0.07), respectively. Weighted average basic and diluted
shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 142 million.
Full Year FY19 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range
of $606 million to $608 million. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted
loss per share are expected to be in the range of ($1.02) to ($1.00)
and ($0.18) to ($0.16), respectively. Weighted average basic and
diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately
142 million.
All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this
section titled “Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation
expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, certain
legal settlement and related costs. Box has provided a reconciliation of
GAAP to non-GAAP earnings per share guidance at the end of this press
release.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Box’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at
2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss Box’s financial results, business
highlights and future outlook. A live audio webcast of this call will be
available through Box’s Investor Relations website at www.box.com/investors
for a period of 90 days after the date of the call.
Box has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations
website (www.box.com/investors),
as well as certain Twitter accounts (@boxhq, @levie and @boxincir), as a
means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying
with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or
that can be accessed through Box’s Investor Relations website, these
Twitter accounts, or that is contained in any website to which a
hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the
inclusion of Box’s Investor Relations website address, these Twitter
accounts, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.
This press release, the financial tables, as well as other supplemental
information including the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures
and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial
measures, are also available on Box’s Investor Relations website. Box
also provides investor information, including news and commentary about
Box’s business and financial performance, Box’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, notices of investor events and Box’s
press and earnings releases, on Box’s Investor Relations website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Box’s
expectations regarding the size of its market opportunity, the demand
for its products, its ability to scale its business and drive operating
efficiencies, its ability to achieve its revenue target of $1 billion in
the coming years, expectations regarding its ability to achieve
profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, the timing of recent and
planned product introductions and enhancements, the short- and long-term
success, market adoption, capabilities, and benefits of such product
introductions and enhancements, and the success of strategic
partnerships, as well as expectations regarding its revenue, GAAP and
non-GAAP earnings per share, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP
earnings per share, and weighted average basic and diluted outstanding
share count expectations for Box’s fiscal third quarter and full fiscal
2019 in the section titled “Outlook” above. There are a significant
number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially
from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse
changes in general economic or market conditions; (2) delays or
reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to
Box’s highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing
pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new
applications and marketing initiatives by Box’s current or future
competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market;
(5) Box’s limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict
future results; (6) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their
subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products
offered by Box; (7) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful
enhancements, new features and modifications to its platform and
services; (8) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s
services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; and (9) Box’s
ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships.
Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s
financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K
and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange
Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form
10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2018. These documents
are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations
website located at www.box.com/investors.
Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking
statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur
or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement Box’s consolidated financial statements, which are
prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors
with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics,
including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP
net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, billings and free cash flow. The
presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not
intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or
superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in
accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial
measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these
non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest
comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.
Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial
and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate
period-to-period comparisons. Box’s management believes that these
non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful
supplemental information regarding Box’s performance by excluding
certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box’s recurring core
business operating results. Box believes that both management and
investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures
and key metrics in assessing Box’s performance and when planning,
forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial
measures and key metrics also facilitate management's internal
comparisons to Box’s historical performance as well as comparisons to
Box’s competitors' operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP
financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because
(1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used
by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2)
they are used by Box’s institutional investors and the analyst community
to help them analyze the health of Box’s business.
A limitation of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is that they
do not have uniform definitions. Further, Box’s definitions will likely
differ from the definitions used by other companies, including peer
companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Thus, Box’s
non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics should be considered in
addition to, and not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures
prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, in the case of
stock-based compensation expense, if Box did not pay a portion of
compensation in the form of stock-based compensation expense, the cash
salary expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses would
be higher, which would affect Box’s cash position.
Non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin. Box
defines non-GAAP operating loss as operating loss excluding expenses
related to stock-based compensation (“SBC”), intangible assets
amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP operating
margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
Although SBC is an important aspect of the compensation of Box’s
employees and executives, determining the fair value of certain of the
stock-based instruments Box utilizes involves a high degree of judgment
and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to
the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the
related stock-based awards. Furthermore, unlike cash compensation, the
value of stock options, which is an element of Box’s ongoing stock-based
compensation expense, is determined using a complex formula that
incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond Box’s
control. For restricted stock unit awards, the amount of stock-based
compensation expenses is not reflective of the value ultimately received
by the grant recipients. Management believes it is useful to exclude SBC
in order to better understand the long-term performance of Box’s core
business and to facilitate comparison of Box’s results to those of peer
companies. Management also views amortization of acquisition-related
intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with
an acquired company’s developed technology and trade names, as items
arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an
acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for
impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a
static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during
any particular period. Box further excludes expenses related to certain
litigation because they are considered by management to be special items
outside Box’s core operating results.
Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. Box defines
non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding expenses related to SBC,
intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items.
Box defines non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by
the weighted average outstanding shares.
Billings. Billings reflect, in any particular period, (1) sales
to new customers, plus (2) subscription renewals and (3) expansion
within existing customers, and represent amounts invoiced for all
products and professional services. Box calculates billings for a period
by adding changes in deferred revenue and contract assets in that period
to revenue. Box believes that billings help investors better understand
sales activity for a particular period, which is not necessarily
reflected in revenue as a result of the fact that Box recognizes
subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term. Box considers
billings a significant performance measure and, after adjusting for any
shifts in relative payment frequencies, a leading indicator of future
revenue. Box monitors billings to manage the business, make planning
decisions, evaluate performance and allocate resources. Box believes
that billings offers valuable supplemental information regarding the
performance of the business and will help investors better understand
the sales volumes and performance of the business. Although Box
considers billings to be a significant performance measure, Box does not
consider it to be a non-GAAP financial measure given that it is
calculated using exclusively revenue, deferred revenue, and contract
assets, all of which are financial measures calculated in accordance
with GAAP.
Free cash flow. Box defines free cash flow as cash flows from
operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, principal
payments of capital lease obligations, and other items that did not
or are not expected to require cash settlement and that management
considers to be outside of Box’s core business. Box specifically
identifies adjusting items in the reconciliation of GAAP to
non-GAAP financial measures. Prior to the adoption of Accounting
Standards Update 2016-18, Restricted Cash, historically, these
adjusting items include the use and release of restricted cash to
guarantee a significant letter of credit for Box's Redwood City
headquarters. Box considers free cash flow to be a profitability and
liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and
investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can
possibly be used for investing in Box's business and
strengthening its balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the
residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The
presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is also not meant to be
considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from
operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of
non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest
comparable GAAP financial measures.
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that
empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely
connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005,
Box powers more than 87,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca,
General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood
City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To
learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.
BOX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE
SHEETS
(In Thousands)
July 31,
January 31,
2018
*
2018
**
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
203,726
$
208,076
Accounts receivable, net
114,779
162,133
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
16,459
11,391
Deferred commissions
16,855
17,589
Total current assets
351,819
399,189
Property and equipment, net
125,357
123,977
Intangible assets, net
—
24
Goodwill
18,740
16,293
Restricted cash
238
350
Deferred commissions, non-current
44,059
8,330
Other long-term assets
5,211
5,403
Total assets
$
545,424
$
553,566
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
12,960
$
17,036
Accrued compensation and benefits
25,506
37,707
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
24,818
26,198
Capital lease obligations
21,341
18,844
Deferred revenue
281,765
291,902
Deferred rent
2,947
2,280
Total current liabilities
369,337
393,967
Debt, non-current
40,000
40,000
Capital lease obligations, non-current
31,777
26,980
Deferred revenue, non-current
19,752
29,021
Deferred rent, non-current
45,552
45,882
Other long-term liabilities
3,879
2,748
Total liabilities
510,297
538,598
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock (1)
14
13
Additional paid-in capital
1,110,296
1,054,932
Treasury stock
(1,177
)
(1,177
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
2
288
Accumulated deficit
(1,074,008
)
(1,039,088
)
Total stockholders’ equity
35,127
14,968
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
545,424
$
553,566
(1)
As of July 31, 2018, there were 141,606 shares of Box’s Class A
common stock outstanding. On June 14, 2018, all outstanding shares
of Box’s Class B common stock automatically converted into the same
number of shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the terms of
Box’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended.
Box does not intend to issue any additional shares of Class B common
stock.
*
As reported under ASC Topic 606
**
As reported under ASC Topic 605
BOX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
*
2017
**
2018
*
2017
**
Revenue
$
148,222
$
122,941
$
288,729
$
240,163
Cost of revenue(1)(2)
42,605
32,778
81,673
65,501
Gross profit
105,617
90,163
207,056
174,662
Operating expenses:
Research and development(2)
41,830
34,042
80,078
67,576
Sales and marketing(1)(2)
76,984
73,271
153,982
143,934
General and administrative(1)(2)
24,022
21,846
46,075
42,127
Total operating expenses
142,836
129,159
280,135
253,637
Loss from operations
(37,219
)
(38,996
)
(73,079
)
(78,975
)
Interest expense, net
(91
)
(236
)
(161
)
(515
)
Other (loss) income, net
(579
)
267
(922
)
283
Loss before provision for income taxes
(37,889
)
(38,965
)
(74,162
)
(79,207
)
Provision for income taxes
196
320
560
164
Net loss
$
(38,085
)
$
(39,285
)
$
(74,722
)
$
(79,371
)
Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
$
(0.27
)
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.54
)
$
(0.60
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic
and diluted
140,718
132,981
139,639
132,237
(1) Includes intangible assets amortization as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
*
2017
**
2018
*
2017
**
Cost of revenue
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
365
Sales and marketing
8
—
9
—
General and administrative
2
38
15
77
Total intangible assets amortization
$
10
$
38
$
24
$
442
(2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
*
2017
**
2018
*
2017
**
Cost of revenue
$
3,561
$
2,663
$
6,682
$
5,131
Research and development
11,477
9,554
21,625
18,714
Sales and marketing
9,932
7,934
17,993
15,674
General and administrative
5,713
3,916
10,996
7,494
Total stock-based compensation
$
30,683
$
24,067
$
57,296
$
47,013
*
As reported under ASC Topic 606
**
As reported under ASC Topic 605
BOX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS
OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
*
2017 (as adjusted)
**
2018
*
2017 (as adjusted)
**
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(38,085
)
$
(39,285
)
$
(74,722
)
$
(79,371
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,849
9,765
23,244
19,337
Stock-based compensation expense
30,683
24,067
57,296
47,013
Amortization of deferred commissions
4,040
5,368
7,715
10,358
Other
26
19
5
41
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(23,754
)
(25,124
)
47,936
12,222
Deferred commissions
(8,588
)
(5,835
)
(13,304
)
(8,619
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
267
(3,402
)
(4,933
)
(5,943
)
Accounts payable
(1,680
)
(121
)
(1,205
)
7,061
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
9,113
7,074
(15,604
)
(3,893
)
Deferred rent
294
1,189
337
1,719
Deferred revenue
14,568
16,524
(9,592
)
(1,145
)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(1,267
)
(9,761
)
17,173
(1,220
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,326
)
(1,013
)
(7,366
)
(1,797
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
—
2
1
29
Acquisitions and purchases of intangible assets, net of cash
acquired
(458
)
—
(458
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(3,784
)
(1,011
)
(7,823
)
(1,768
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
9,469
2,957
12,831
5,413
Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee stock
purchase plan
—
—
11,846
8,881
Employee payroll taxes paid related to net share settlement of
restricted stock units
(12,010
)
(5,821
)
(25,305
)
(14,935
)
Acquisition related contingent consideration
—
(991
)
—
(991
)
Payments of capital lease obligations
(5,752
)
(4,176
)
(12,902
)
(7,912
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,293
)
(8,031
)
(13,530
)
(9,544
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
(158
)
149
(282
)
178
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(13,502
)
(18,654
)
(4,462
)
(12,354
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
217,466
210,472
208,426
204,172
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
203,964
$
191,818
$
203,964
$
191,818
* As reported under ASC Topic 606
** As reported under ASC Topic 605 and adjusted due to the adoption
of ASU 2016-18
BOX, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP
TO NON-GAAP DATA
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and Percentages)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
*
2017
**
2018
*
2017
**
GAAP operating loss
$
(37,219
)
$
(38,996
)
$
(73,079
)
$
(78,975
)
Stock-based compensation
30,683
24,067
57,296
47,013
Intangible assets amortization
10
38
24
442
Non-GAAP operating loss
$
(6,526
)
$
(14,891
)
$
(15,759
)
$
(31,520
)
GAAP operating margin
(25
)
%
(32
)
%
(25
)
%
(33
)
%
Stock-based compensation
21
20
20
20
Intangible assets amortization
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP operating margin
(4
)
%
(12
)
%
(5
)
%
(13
)
%
GAAP net loss
$
(38,085
)
$
(39,285
)
$
(74,722
)
$
(79,371
)
Stock-based compensation
30,683
24,067
57,296
47,013
Intangible assets amortization
10
38
24
442
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(7,392
)
$
(15,180
)
$
(17,402
)
$
(31,916
)
GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.27
)
$
(0.30
)
$
(0.54
)
$
(0.60
)
Stock-based compensation
0.22
0.19
0.42
0.36
Intangible assets amortization
—
—
—
—
Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.05
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.24
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
140,718
132,981
139,639
132,237
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(1,267
)
$
(9,761
)
***
$
17,173
$
(1,220
)
***
Purchases of property and equipment
(3,326
)
(1,013
)
(7,366
)
(1,797
)
Payments of capital lease obligations
(5,752
)
(4,176
)
(12,902
)
(7,912
)
Free cash flow
$
(10,345
)
$
(14,950
)
***
$
(3,095
)
$
(10,929
)
***
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(3,784
)
$
(1,011
)
$
(7,823
)
$
(1,768
)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(8,293
)
$
(8,031
)
$
(13,530
)
$
(9,544
)
* As reported under ASC Topic 606
** As reported under ASC Topic 605
*** Adjusted due to the adoption of ASU 2016-18
BOX, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO
BILLINGS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 31,
July 31,
2018
*
2017
**
2018
*
2017
**
GAAP revenue
$
148,222
$
122,941
$
288,729
$
240,163
Deferred revenue, end of period
301,517
240,839
301,517
240,839
Less: deferred revenue, beginning of period
(286,949
)
(224,315
)
(311,109
)
***
(241,984
)
Contract assets, beginning of period ****
195
—
582
—
Less: contract assets, end of period ****
(157
)
—
(157
)
—
Billings
$
162,828
$
139,465
$
279,562
$
239,018
*
As reported under ASC Topic 606
**
As reported under ASC Topic 605
***
Balance as of February 1, 2018 upon the adoption of ASC Topic 606
****
Contract assets are reported as part of accounts receivable upon the
adoption of ASC Topic 606
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE
GUIDANCE
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended October 31, 2018
For the Year Ended January 31, 2019
GAAP net loss per share range, basic and diluted
$(0.30-0.29)
$(1.02-1.00)
Stock-based compensation
0.22
0.84
Non-GAAP net loss per share range, basic and diluted
$(0.08-0.07)
$(0.18-0.16)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted