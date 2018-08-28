Box : Reports Record Revenue of $148 Million, Up 21 Percent Year-Over-Year for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended July 31, 2018.

“Driving deeper relationships with customers such as JLL, Nationwide and Societe Generale, as well as focusing on strategic solution sales, led to another quarter of strong attach rates for add-on products like Box Governance, Zones and Platform,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Our approach to providing a single, neutral platform for cloud content management with enterprise-grade security and powerful workflow capabilities positions us to help the world’s largest and most regulated enterprises digitize their workplace and business processes.”

“In the second quarter, we delivered solid top line growth and improved cash flow from operations by over $8 million year-over-year,” said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. “Our proven ability to further capture our market opportunity while driving operational leverage positions us for long-term growth on our path to $1 billion and beyond.”

Adoption of the New Revenue Recognition Standard - ASC Topic 606

Box adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 (“ASC 606”) on a modified retrospective basis, effective February 1, 2018. Financial results for reporting periods in Box’s fiscal year ending January 31, 2019 are presented in compliance with the new revenue recognition standard. Historical financial results for reporting periods prior to fiscal 2019 are presented in conformity with amounts previously disclosed under the prior revenue recognition standard Accounting Standards Codification Topic 605 (“ASC 605”). This press release includes additional information regarding Box’s financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2018 under ASC 605 for comparison to the prior year.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was a record $148.2 million, an increase of 21% (ASC 606 in fiscal 2019 compared to ASC 605 in fiscal 2018) and 23% (ASC 605 in fiscal 2019 compared to ASC 605 fiscal 2018) from the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Deferred revenue as of July 31, 2018 was $301.5 million, an increase of 25% (ASC 606 to ASC 605) and 27% (ASC 605 to ASC 605) from July 31, 2017.

Billings for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 were $162.8 million, an increase of 17% (ASC 606 to ASC 605 and ASC 605 to ASC 605) from the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $37.2 million, or 25% of revenue, under ASC 606, and $40.1 million, or 27% of revenue, under ASC 605. This compares to GAAP operating loss of $39.0 million, or 32% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $6.5 million, or 4% of revenue (ASC 606), and $9.4 million, or 6% of revenue (ASC 605). This compares to a non-GAAP operating loss of $14.9 million, or 12% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.27 (ASC 606) and $0.29 (ASC 605) on 140.7 million shares outstanding. This compares to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.30 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 on 133.0 million shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $0.05 (ASC 606) and $0.07 (ASC 605). This compares to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Net cash used in operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 totaled negative $1.3 million. This compares to net cash used in operating activities of negative $9.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Free cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was negative $10.3 million. This compares to negative $15.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Business Highlights since Last Earnings Release

Grew paying customer base to more than 87,000 businesses, including new or expanded deployments with leading organizations such as Canon U.S.A., City of Atlanta, JLL, Lionsgate, Nationwide, The Philadelphia Phillies, Rodan & Fields, Sacramento Kings, Societe Generale U.S. and World Fuel Services.

Announced an expanded private beta for Box Skills, the availability of a new service from IBM to apply Watson AI technologies for building custom Box Skills, and support for new machine learning capabilities from Microsoft Azure.

Announced new integrations with best-of-breed cloud services, including ServiceNow and Quip, to make collaboration on enterprises’ most critical content seamless, simple and secure.

Unveiled the Box for Gmail add-on, which allows customers to access Box files and download email attachments to Box without leaving the Gmail interface.

Welcomed the addition of employee teams from both Progressly and Butter.ai to Box to help execute on the company’s vision of enabling enterprises to get the most value out of their content with Box.

Announced that Box was positioned as a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Content Collaboration Platforms Magic Quadrant report for the fifth consecutive year.

Moved to a new office in Tokyo, demonstrating Box’s commitment to continued growth in the Japanese market and helping Japanese enterprises make the shift to the cloud for content management.

Outlook

Q3 FY19 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $154 million to $155 million. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share are expected to be in the range of ($0.30) to ($0.29) and ($0.08) to ($0.07), respectively. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 142 million.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $154 million to $155 million. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share are expected to be in the range of ($0.30) to ($0.29) and ($0.08) to ($0.07), respectively. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 142 million. Full Year FY19 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be in the range of $606 million to $608 million. GAAP and non-GAAP basic and diluted loss per share are expected to be in the range of ($1.02) to ($1.00) and ($0.18) to ($0.16), respectively. Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 142 million.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled “Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, certain legal settlement and related costs. Box has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings per share guidance at the end of this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Box’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss Box’s financial results, business highlights and future outlook. A live audio webcast of this call will be available through Box’s Investor Relations website at www.box.com/investors for a period of 90 days after the date of the call.

The access details for the live conference call are:

+ 1-833-231-7240 (U.S. and Canada), conference ID: 8088005

+ 1-647-689-4084 (international), conference ID: 8088005

A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run for one week. The replay can be accessed by dialing:

+ 1-800-585-8367 (U.S. and Canada), conference ID: 8088005

+ 1-416-621-4642 (international), conference ID: 8088005

Box has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (www.box.com/investors), as well as certain Twitter accounts (@boxhq, @levie and @boxincir), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or that can be accessed through Box’s Investor Relations website, these Twitter accounts, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the inclusion of Box’s Investor Relations website address, these Twitter accounts, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.

This press release, the financial tables, as well as other supplemental information including the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are also available on Box’s Investor Relations website. Box also provides investor information, including news and commentary about Box’s business and financial performance, Box’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, notices of investor events and Box’s press and earnings releases, on Box’s Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding the size of its market opportunity, the demand for its products, its ability to scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, its ability to achieve its revenue target of $1 billion in the coming years, expectations regarding its ability to achieve profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, the timing of recent and planned product introductions and enhancements, the short- and long-term success, market adoption, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, and the success of strategic partnerships, as well as expectations regarding its revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, and weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count expectations for Box’s fiscal third quarter and full fiscal 2019 in the section titled “Outlook” above. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (2) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to Box’s highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Box’s current or future competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market; (5) Box’s limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict future results; (6) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box; (7) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (8) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; and (9) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2018. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement Box’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, billings and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Box’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Box’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box’s recurring core business operating results. Box believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics in assessing Box’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Box’s historical performance as well as comparisons to Box’s competitors' operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by Box’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Box’s business.

A limitation of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is that they do not have uniform definitions. Further, Box’s definitions will likely differ from the definitions used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Thus, Box’s non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, in the case of stock-based compensation expense, if Box did not pay a portion of compensation in the form of stock-based compensation expense, the cash salary expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses would be higher, which would affect Box’s cash position.

Non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP operating margin. Box defines non-GAAP operating loss as operating loss excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation (“SBC”), intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating loss divided by revenue. Although SBC is an important aspect of the compensation of Box’s employees and executives, determining the fair value of certain of the stock-based instruments Box utilizes involves a high degree of judgment and estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Furthermore, unlike cash compensation, the value of stock options, which is an element of Box’s ongoing stock-based compensation expense, is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond Box’s control. For restricted stock unit awards, the amount of stock-based compensation expenses is not reflective of the value ultimately received by the grant recipients. Management believes it is useful to exclude SBC in order to better understand the long-term performance of Box’s core business and to facilitate comparison of Box’s results to those of peer companies. Management also views amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Box further excludes expenses related to certain litigation because they are considered by management to be special items outside Box’s core operating results.

Non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. Box defines non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Box defines non-GAAP net loss per share as non-GAAP net loss divided by the weighted average outstanding shares.

Billings. Billings reflect, in any particular period, (1) sales to new customers, plus (2) subscription renewals and (3) expansion within existing customers, and represent amounts invoiced for all products and professional services. Box calculates billings for a period by adding changes in deferred revenue and contract assets in that period to revenue. Box believes that billings help investors better understand sales activity for a particular period, which is not necessarily reflected in revenue as a result of the fact that Box recognizes subscription revenue ratably over the subscription term. Box considers billings a significant performance measure and, after adjusting for any shifts in relative payment frequencies, a leading indicator of future revenue. Box monitors billings to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate performance and allocate resources. Box believes that billings offers valuable supplemental information regarding the performance of the business and will help investors better understand the sales volumes and performance of the business. Although Box considers billings to be a significant performance measure, Box does not consider it to be a non-GAAP financial measure given that it is calculated using exclusively revenue, deferred revenue, and contract assets, all of which are financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Free cash flow. Box defines free cash flow as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment, principal payments of capital lease obligations, and other items that did not or are not expected to require cash settlement and that management considers to be outside of Box’s core business. Box specifically identifies adjusting items in the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-18, Restricted Cash, historically, these adjusting items include the use and release of restricted cash to guarantee a significant letter of credit for Box's Redwood City headquarters. Box considers free cash flow to be a profitability and liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business that can possibly be used for investing in Box's business and strengthening its balance sheet, but it is not intended to represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The presentation of non-GAAP free cash flow is also not meant to be considered in isolation or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 87,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.

BOX, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) July 31, January 31, 2018 * 2018 ** (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,726 $ 208,076 Accounts receivable, net 114,779 162,133 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,459 11,391 Deferred commissions 16,855 17,589 Total current assets 351,819 399,189 Property and equipment, net 125,357 123,977 Intangible assets, net — 24 Goodwill 18,740 16,293 Restricted cash 238 350 Deferred commissions, non-current 44,059 8,330 Other long-term assets 5,211 5,403 Total assets $ 545,424 $ 553,566 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,960 $ 17,036 Accrued compensation and benefits 25,506 37,707 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,818 26,198 Capital lease obligations 21,341 18,844 Deferred revenue 281,765 291,902 Deferred rent 2,947 2,280 Total current liabilities 369,337 393,967 Debt, non-current 40,000 40,000 Capital lease obligations, non-current 31,777 26,980 Deferred revenue, non-current 19,752 29,021 Deferred rent, non-current 45,552 45,882 Other long-term liabilities 3,879 2,748 Total liabilities 510,297 538,598 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (1) 14 13 Additional paid-in capital 1,110,296 1,054,932 Treasury stock (1,177 ) (1,177 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2 288 Accumulated deficit (1,074,008 ) (1,039,088 ) Total stockholders’ equity 35,127 14,968 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 545,424 $ 553,566

(1) As of July 31, 2018, there were 141,606 shares of Box’s Class A common stock outstanding. On June 14, 2018, all outstanding shares of Box’s Class B common stock automatically converted into the same number of shares of Class A common stock pursuant to the terms of Box’s Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended. Box does not intend to issue any additional shares of Class B common stock. * As reported under ASC Topic 606 ** As reported under ASC Topic 605

BOX, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 * 2017 ** 2018 * 2017 ** Revenue $ 148,222 $ 122,941 $ 288,729 $ 240,163 Cost of revenue(1)(2) 42,605 32,778 81,673 65,501 Gross profit 105,617 90,163 207,056 174,662 Operating expenses: Research and development(2) 41,830 34,042 80,078 67,576 Sales and marketing(1)(2) 76,984 73,271 153,982 143,934 General and administrative(1)(2) 24,022 21,846 46,075 42,127 Total operating expenses 142,836 129,159 280,135 253,637 Loss from operations (37,219 ) (38,996 ) (73,079 ) (78,975 ) Interest expense, net (91 ) (236 ) (161 ) (515 ) Other (loss) income, net (579 ) 267 (922 ) 283 Loss before provision for income taxes (37,889 ) (38,965 ) (74,162 ) (79,207 ) Provision for income taxes 196 320 560 164 Net loss $ (38,085 ) $ (39,285 ) $ (74,722 ) $ (79,371 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 140,718 132,981 139,639 132,237 (1) Includes intangible assets amortization as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 * 2017 ** 2018 * 2017 ** Cost of revenue $ — $ — $ — $ 365 Sales and marketing 8 — 9 — General and administrative 2 38 15 77 Total intangible assets amortization $ 10 $ 38 $ 24 $ 442 (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 * 2017 ** 2018 * 2017 ** Cost of revenue $ 3,561 $ 2,663 $ 6,682 $ 5,131 Research and development 11,477 9,554 21,625 18,714 Sales and marketing 9,932 7,934 17,993 15,674 General and administrative 5,713 3,916 10,996 7,494 Total stock-based compensation $ 30,683 $ 24,067 $ 57,296 $ 47,013

* As reported under ASC Topic 606 ** As reported under ASC Topic 605

BOX, INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 * 2017 (as

adjusted) ** 2018 * 2017 (as

adjusted) ** CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (38,085 ) $ (39,285 ) $ (74,722 ) $ (79,371 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,849 9,765 23,244 19,337 Stock-based compensation expense 30,683 24,067 57,296 47,013 Amortization of deferred commissions 4,040 5,368 7,715 10,358 Other 26 19 5 41 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (23,754 ) (25,124 ) 47,936 12,222 Deferred commissions (8,588 ) (5,835 ) (13,304 ) (8,619 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 267 (3,402 ) (4,933 ) (5,943 ) Accounts payable (1,680 ) (121 ) (1,205 ) 7,061 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 9,113 7,074 (15,604 ) (3,893 ) Deferred rent 294 1,189 337 1,719 Deferred revenue 14,568 16,524 (9,592 ) (1,145 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,267 ) (9,761 ) 17,173 (1,220 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (3,326 ) (1,013 ) (7,366 ) (1,797 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 2 1 29 Acquisitions and purchases of intangible assets, net of cash acquired (458 ) — (458 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (3,784 ) (1,011 ) (7,823 ) (1,768 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,469 2,957 12,831 5,413 Proceeds from issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan — — 11,846 8,881 Employee payroll taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (12,010 ) (5,821 ) (25,305 ) (14,935 ) Acquisition related contingent consideration — (991 ) — (991 ) Payments of capital lease obligations (5,752 ) (4,176 ) (12,902 ) (7,912 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,293 ) (8,031 ) (13,530 ) (9,544 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (158 ) 149 (282 ) 178 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13,502 ) (18,654 ) (4,462 ) (12,354 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 217,466 210,472 208,426 204,172 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 203,964 $ 191,818 $ 203,964 $ 191,818 * As reported under ASC Topic 606 ** As reported under ASC Topic 605 and adjusted due to the adoption of ASU 2016-18

BOX, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and Percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 * 2017 ** 2018 * 2017 ** GAAP operating loss $ (37,219 ) $ (38,996 ) $ (73,079 ) $ (78,975 ) Stock-based compensation 30,683 24,067 57,296 47,013 Intangible assets amortization 10 38 24 442 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (6,526 ) $ (14,891 ) $ (15,759 ) $ (31,520 ) GAAP operating margin (25 ) % (32 ) % (25 ) % (33 ) % Stock-based compensation 21 20 20 20 Intangible assets amortization — — — — Non-GAAP operating margin (4 ) % (12 ) % (5 ) % (13 ) % GAAP net loss $ (38,085 ) $ (39,285 ) $ (74,722 ) $ (79,371 ) Stock-based compensation 30,683 24,067 57,296 47,013 Intangible assets amortization 10 38 24 442 Non-GAAP net loss $ (7,392 ) $ (15,180 ) $ (17,402 ) $ (31,916 ) GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.60 ) Stock-based compensation 0.22 0.19 0.42 0.36 Intangible assets amortization — — — — Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 140,718 132,981 139,639 132,237 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (1,267 ) $ (9,761 ) *** $ 17,173 $ (1,220 ) *** Purchases of property and equipment (3,326 ) (1,013 ) (7,366 ) (1,797 ) Payments of capital lease obligations (5,752 ) (4,176 ) (12,902 ) (7,912 ) Free cash flow $ (10,345 ) $ (14,950 ) *** $ (3,095 ) $ (10,929 ) *** Net cash used in investing activities $ (3,784 ) $ (1,011 ) $ (7,823 ) $ (1,768 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (8,293 ) $ (8,031 ) $ (13,530 ) $ (9,544 ) * As reported under ASC Topic 606 ** As reported under ASC Topic 605 *** Adjusted due to the adoption of ASU 2016-18

BOX, INC.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE TO BILLINGS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2018 * 2017 ** 2018 * 2017 ** GAAP revenue $ 148,222 $ 122,941 $ 288,729 $ 240,163 Deferred revenue, end of period 301,517 240,839 301,517 240,839 Less: deferred revenue, beginning of period (286,949 ) (224,315 ) (311,109 ) *** (241,984 ) Contract assets, beginning of period **** 195 — 582 — Less: contract assets, end of period **** (157 ) — (157 ) — Billings $ 162,828 $ 139,465 $ 279,562 $ 239,018

* As reported under ASC Topic 606 ** As reported under ASC Topic 605 *** Balance as of February 1, 2018 upon the adoption of ASC Topic 606 **** Contract assets are reported as part of accounts receivable upon the adoption of ASC Topic 606

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE GUIDANCE (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months

Ended October 31, 2018 For the Year Ended

January 31, 2019 GAAP net loss per share range, basic and diluted $(0.30-0.29) $(1.02-1.00) Stock-based compensation 0.22 0.84 Non-GAAP net loss per share range, basic and diluted $(0.08-0.07) $(0.18-0.16) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 142,481 141,502

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005741/en/