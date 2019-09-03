Log in
BOX INC

(BOX)
Box : Responds to Schedule 13D Filing from Starboard Value LP

09/03/2019

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), a leader in Cloud Content Management, today issued the following statement in response to the Schedule 13D filing from Starboard Value LP.

“While we do not comment on interactions with our investors, Box is committed to maintaining an active and engaged dialogue with stockholders. The Board of Directors and management team are focused on delivering growth and profitability to drive long-term stockholder value as we continue to pioneer the Cloud Content Management market.”

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box works with 69 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide, to drive business outcomes. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s business and financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.


© Business Wire 2019
