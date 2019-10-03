Box : and Adobe Streamline Seamless, Secure Collaboration in the Cloud

Box (NYSE:BOX) today announced plans with Adobe to deeply integrate a full-featured Acrobat web experience, including powerful capabilities to modify, organize, sign, and collaborate on PDFs directly in Box. The new integration will seamlessly connect collaborative workflows for enterprises who rely on Box and Adobe, making it easier and more secure to work with digital documents in the cloud.

“Businesses today need to securely collaborate across their extended enterprise of employees, customers, and partners in every part of their organization,” said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. “With our new integrations with Adobe Acrobat tools, enterprises will be able to work fully in the cloud. Mission-critical processes like reviewing, approving and electronically signing contracts, or collaborating on confidential product designs, will be simple and secure. No more version control issues, no more downloading files to the desktop. Just simple, secure, and powerful collaboration.”

“Adobe and Box share a vision to simplify and modernize how work gets done, whether in the office or on the road,” said Ashley Still, VP and GM of Digital Media, Adobe. “By integrating the power of Adobe PDF and e-signature tools within Box, our joint customers can seamlessly work with the billions of PDFs stored there, without the need to open or switch apps.”

Since 2016, Box and Adobe have enabled users to quickly and seamlessly access, edit, and complete PDF-centric tasks and workflows, right within Box. The new Box and Adobe Acrobat integration will enable users to seamlessly open PDF files from Box directly in the Acrobat web viewer and access essential PDF and e-signature tools so they can complete their workflows from anywhere, on any device.

With the new integration, users will be able to take actions directly from Box to:

Create high-quality PDFs that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts;

that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts; Modify and organize existing PDFs with the available delete, reorder, and rotate capabilities;

with the available delete, reorder, and rotate capabilities; Combine multiple file types, including PDF, Microsoft Office, image, text, and Adobe design into one that you can use for archiving or distribution;

including PDF, Microsoft Office, image, text, and Adobe design into one that you can use for archiving or distribution; Export PDFs into editable Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or RTF files that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts;

into editable Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or RTF files that preserve fonts, formatting, and layouts; Send a document for signature from the Box Recommended Apps experience , a rich list of curated, contextual applications surfaced for users whenever they preview a file in Box;

a document , a rich list of curated, contextual applications surfaced for users whenever they preview a file in Box; Capture e-signature activity in the Box Activity Stream, a central place to view all the activity related to a file both on Box and across all third-party applications.

All work done with Adobe Acrobat tools will be saved back to Box, preserving versions and making it easy to share and collaborate on the file and related workflows directly in the Box experience.

Box and Adobe are committed to working closely on future integrations with Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Sign for mobile and web users to meet the needs of today’s rapidly evolving workforce.

Availability

The Box and Adobe integrations will be available next year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding its future product and product feature offerings, expectations regarding its leadership position in the cloud content management market, the demand for its products, its ability to scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the timing of recent and planned product introductions and enhancements, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, and the success of strategic partnerships. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (2) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (3) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (4) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; and (5) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied herein. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box works with 69 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide, to drive business outcomes. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005316/en/