Box : and Splunk to Power Automated Threat Detection and Response in the Enterprise

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) a leader in Cloud Content Management, today announced a commitment to build a new integration between Splunk and Box Shield, Box’s advanced set of content security controls and intelligent threat detection capabilities. Built natively into Box, Box Shield helps prevent data leakage, detects potential access misuse, and proactively identifies threats.

"As organizations move sensitive content to the cloud, the need to protect against data leakage from negligent user behavior and malicious insider threats is greater than ever,” says Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. “Box Shield helps make working in the cloud both secure and frictionless, providing simple guardrails for collaboration on sensitive content and identifying potential threats or misuse in real time. Splunk’s world-class data and analytics capabilities are a perfect match for Box Shield, and will help our joint customers mitigate risk, reduce threat response times, and improve compliance."

“Some of the biggest challenges that companies face today are the growing number of security solutions and the volume of attacks across an expanding surface area,” said Tim Tully, SVP and CTO, Splunk. “With the intended Splunk for Box Shield integration, security teams should be able to enjoy the benefits of Splunk’s cloud-based monitoring and the ability to investigate several security incidents such as data exfiltration, insider threats and anomalous behavior. To defend against increasingly sophisticated risks, organizations need a best-in-class security stack that works well together.”

The Box and Splunk integration is expected to help enterprises:

More efficiently monitor Box Shield alerts: Using the pre-built Splunk app, security teams may be able to streamline the consumption of Box Shield alerts in addition to all cloud and on-premise applications.

Gain deeper visibility into content access patterns: Box Shield prevents and identifies early signs of potential leakage of sensitive content. While reviewing Box Shield alerts in Splunk, security analysts may be able to launch directly into Box Shield to gain deeper insights into user behavior within Box.

Streamline response to content access anomalies: Security analysts can start from a Box Shield alert and pivot into user behavior across other applications to identify potential insider threats. With Splunk® Phantom, security teams may be able to automate response actions directly in Box.

Availability

Box Shield is generally available this month. The Splunk for Box Shield integration is targeted to be available in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding its future product and product feature offerings, expectations regarding its leadership position in the cloud content management market, the demand for its products, its ability to scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the timing of recent and planned product introductions and enhancements, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, and the success of strategic partnerships. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; (2) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (3) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (4) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; and (5) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied herein. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is a leading Cloud Content Management platform that enables organizations to accelerate business processes, power workplace collaboration and protect their most valuable information, all while working with a best-of-breed enterprise IT stack. Founded in 2005, Box works with 69 percent of the Fortune 500, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, JLL, and Nationwide, to drive business outcomes. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com.

