Oracle : and Box Team Up to Combine Content with Connectivity in the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ORACLE OPENWORLD -- Oracle today announced a collaboration with Box that will allow customers to connect their cloud and on-premises Oracle and third-party applications with Box via Oracle Integration. Through this integration, enterprise customers will be able to seamlessly connect applications with Box as their unified cloud content management layer to power secure collaboration and workflows around their most valuable content in the cloud.

"We see time and time again that customers are demanding a single source of truth for all their content needs," said Suhas Uliyar, vice president, Digital Assistant and Integration, Oracle. "Now customers can be sure that they can access their business-critical content across all applications and help ensure it is synced with Box. This dramatically reduces the time and effort spent on reconciling content versions across various business processes and will allow teams to focus on creating new innovations."

With this connector, thousands of organizations will be able to simplify and standardize line-of-business processes with Oracle and Box. The new Box connector for Oracle Integration will allow IT teams to easily integrate on-premises and cloud applications with Box. By empowering IT teams to automate workflows across Oracle and Box, the connector dramatically simplifies the process of integrating everyday content-driven business processes. For example, HR teams will be able to deploy workflows to automatically create Box folders whenever new employee records are added to Oracle PeopleSoft, streamlining the onboarding process and eliminating time-consuming manual work. Similarly, finance teams will be able to accelerate external collaboration by automatically pushing invoices generated from Oracle Cloud ERP into Box to share securely with vendors. The Box connector for Oracle Integration enables IT teams to bridge content in the cloud and mission-critical systems, ultimately creating more efficient processes for line-of-business teams.

"Today's fast paced work environment demands seamless internal and external collaboration and best-of-breed app integrations so that enterprises can get their most critical work done in a simple and secure way," said Jeetu Patel, chief product officer, Box. "We're excited to be working with Oracle so that teams can quickly and easily integrate Box with Oracle on-premises and cloud solutions to centralize, manage and secure their data in the cloud."

"To be as productive as possible, it's imperative that companies leverage a seamless and interoperable tech stack," said Mohamed Ayadi, senior director, Enterprise Architecture, Vertiv. "We're excited that Box and Oracle have partnered together to make it easier for companies everywhere to integrate content across their applications."

Oracle Integration provides intelligent automation and integration to enable customers to deliver their digital modernization projects faster and easier. Through a combination of innovative machine learning, prebuilt integration business processes and a powerful library of run-ready application adapters, Oracle Integration unifies SaaS and on-premises applications, robotic and human process automation and business partners into a connected business.

From purchasing to human resources to supply chain planning, applications teams can leverage the intuitive Oracle Integration platform to easily integrate applications such as Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle Engagement Cloud, Oracle Marketing Cloud, Oracle E-Business Suite, Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards—and many non-Oracle applications, including Salesforce, ServiceNow, and SAP. The embedded machine learning recommendation capability learns from other users to make recommendations for mapping.

